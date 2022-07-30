Can we see some I.D. please?

Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, and Disney Channel are constantly premiering new movies, but some are celebrating a very special birthday in 2022. Much like those born in 2001, plenty of Disney films are turning old enough to drink this year.

RELATED: Best Disney Movies Turning 10 In 2022

From an iconic Pixar film to several memorable Disney Channel Original Movies to a couple of unexpected sequels, 2001 was chock-full of movies for the ages that can finally hit up some bars.

'Monsters, Inc.'

Image via Disney

Following in the beloved footsteps of Toy Story, Toy Story 2 and A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc. starred the iconic voices of John Goodman and Billy Crystal and premiered in November 2001 as Pixar's fourth feature film.

When top scarer Sulley accidentally takes a human child home, he and his best pal Mike must get the child nicknamed Boo back to her bedroom before the evil Randall can kidnap her to use as a tester for his scream extractor.

'Recess: School's Out'

After Recess became a popular animated series as part of Disney's One Saturday Morning programming block in the 90s, the film Recess: School's Out made its theatrical debut in February 2001.

It's the end of the school year for T.J. and his friends, who all embark on their own summer plans until T.J. notices some suspicious activity going on in their elementary school and must round up the gang to take down the evildoers attempting to eliminate summer vacations.

'Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge'

After the wildly successful DCOM Halloweentown premiered on Disney Channel in 1998, it was three years later that Debbie Reynolds and Kimberly J. Brown reunited as witches Marnie and Grandma Aggie in the much-anticipated sequel.

RELATED: DCOM Halloween Movies to Rewatch Ahead of 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge follows Marnie and her Halloweentown friends as they try to find the evil Kalabar's son, Kal, who plans to put a spell on the world which will turn everyone into the Halloween costumes they're wearing once the spooky holiday comes to an end.

'The Princess Diaries'

The Princess Diaries was the first of two films in the franchise that starred Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore and Erik von Detten when it premiered in July 2001.

When Hathaway's dorky teenage character Mia learns she's actually a princess and the heir to a throne in Europe, she's taken under Queen Clarisse's wing to learn princess etiquette and the true meaning of being royal.

'Zenon: The Zequel'

The Zenon trilogy took Disney Channel by storm in the 90s and early 2000s, starring future General Hospital star Kirsten Storms and That's So Raven's Raven Symone.

Zenon: The Zequel premiered two years after the first film and followed Zenon on her quest to convince everyone on the Space-Stay that she received signs of alien life among them.

'The Luck Of The Irish'

In the height of the 2000s Disney Channel era, fans got a lot of Ryan Merriman in DCOMs, and one of the favorites was The Luck of the Irish, premiering just in time for St. Patrick's Day in 2001.

Similar to Pixar's Turning Red, the movie follows a teenage boy who learns of his Irish heritage and all that comes with it, including his and his family's sudden transformation into leprechauns.

'Max Keeble's Big Move'

Starring Alex D. Linz, Josh Peck, Robert Carradine, and even a cameo from Tony Hawk, Max Keeble's Big Move hit theaters in October 2001.

After just starting junior high, Max Keeble learns he and his family are about to move, meaning he can get revenge on the school bullies who targeted him and his friends and move away before he has to face any consequences.

'Twas The Night'

Long before his breakout role on Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston starred in a Christmas Disney Channel Original Movie called Twas The Night, premiering in December 2001.

RELATED: DCOMs Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

When Cranston's Nick is being hunted down by criminals, he disguises himself as Santa Claus, inadvertently injuring the real Santa and deciding to deliver all the presents on Christmas Eve with the help of his niece and nephews.

'Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure'

It was almost half a century after Lady and Tramp shared that iconic spaghetti dinner in Lady and the Tramp that the Disney classic got a sequel all about the couple's pup named Scamp.

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure follows Scamp as he goes on a similar journey as his dad, running off to become a stray and meeting the love of his life, a Pomeranian-Siberian Husky mix named Angel.

'Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed In At The House Of Mouse'

Following the 2001 comedy series House of Mouse, a direct-to-video Christmas film was released later that year titled Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse.

When Mickey and all of his guests are snowed in at his House of Mouse club, Mickey decides to throw a Christmas party for all of his pals, which includes viewings of old Disney shorts Pluto's Christmas Tree from 1952, Mickey's Christmas Carolfrom 1983, and three episodes of Mickey Mouse Works from 1999.

NEXT: Disney Movies Turning 20 In 2022