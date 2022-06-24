2012 was a big year for Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Disneynature and Disney Channel, as all of these magical moviemakers debuted some of their most memorable and successful films that are celebrating their 10th birthdays this year.

It was the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while Disney Channel Original Movies were led by future award-winning actors and a princess was coronated due to her bravery in her film that is now considered a Pixar classic.

Wreck-It Ralph

While Pixar was gearing up to release films about sentient emotions and everyone's favorite, forgetful fish, Disney was taking a cue from the animation studio by creating a movie centered around the lives of video game characters.

Starring a character themed around candy, Wreck-It Ralph premiered just in time for Halloween on October 29, 2012 and received not only Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, but a sequel six years later titled Ralph Breaks The Internet.

Brave

Merida became the first — and as of the film's 10th birthday — the only princess in a Pixar film to become an official Disney princess, getting coronated almost a whole year after her movie debut.

Brave was released on June 22, 2012 and followed Merida, a tomboy princess who would rather shoot her own bows and arrows than become the prize of the boy who shoots the best, making her only one of two princesses to not have a prince.

The Avengers

May 4, 2012 was the beginning of a worldwide phenomenon that would someday include 30 movies featuring a range of beloved superhero characters, but it's the first film in the franchise that introduced the world to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Avengers features a megastar cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johanson, Chris Evans and several others who make up the superhero team that join forces to stop Tom Hiddleston's Loki from accessing unlimited power.

Frenemies

Although this DCOM about different pairs of BFFs and their off-again-on-again friendships was full of talent, no one expected it to be a starting point for so many megastars in Hollywood.

Frenemies premiered on Disney Channel just two weeks into 2012 and starred Bella Thorne, future Cobra Kai student Mary Mouser,Love, Simon star Nick Robinson, and the multi-talented, Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya.

Partysaurus Rex

Partysaurus Rex made its theatrical debut ahead of the rerelease of Finding Nemo in 3D on September 14, 2012 as part of the Toy Story Toons trilogy of shorts and centered around everyone's favorite, nervous dinosaur.

The 7-minute-long short stars notable Toy Story voice actors like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Wallace Shawn as Rex, who leads this film when he gets left in the bathroom and throws a party with Bonnie's bath toys.

Chimpanzee

Chimpanzee was the sixth nature documentary by Disneynature and follows an orphaned chimp named Oscar and his journey to being adopted by another chimpanzee who cares for him and raises him.

Narrated by Disney and Pixar favorite Tim Allen, the film premiered in theaters on April 20, 2012, coinciding with that year's Earth Day weekend, and became the highest-grossing Disneynature film with its $10.2 million earnings during opening weekend.

Radio Rebel

Radio Rebel premiered on Disney Channel on February 17, 2012 and starred Debby Ryan, Hallmark Channel actress Merritt Patterson, and Adam DiMarco, known for a later Zendaya-led DCOM Zapped.

The movie follows Ryan's Tara Adams, a shy high school student by day who is secretly a popular radio DJ by night, allowing her to break out of her shell until the principal threatens to expel the DJ for her mischievous influence on the school.

Frankenweenie

Tim Burton's Frankenweenie​​ made history as the first black-and-white feature-length film, as well as the first stop-motion film, to be released in IMAX 3D when it premiered in theaters on October 5, 2012.

The Academy Award-nominated film stars Winona Ryder,Martin Short and Catherine O'Hara in this animated parody of 1931's Frankenstein,and follows a young Victor Frankenstein who performs an experiment to bring his dog back to life, accidentally allowing his classmates to resurrect other dead animals.

La Luna

This Academy Award-nominated Pixar short made its theatrical debut on June 22, 2012, airing before the premiere of Brave and acting as clear inspiration for the animation studio's future film Luca, which shares a director with the short.

In its memorable 7 minutes, La Luna tells the story of an Italian boy named Bambino who goes on a midnight sail with his father and grandfather and joins them in climbing to the surface of the full moon in the night sky above them.

Tangled Ever After

Two years after Walt Disney Animation Studios released Tangled, a 6-minute short premiered in theaters ahead of the rerelease of Beauty and the Beast in 3D, acting as a sequel to the original film and its subsequent TV series Tangled: Before Ever After.

Tangled Ever After takes place on Rapunzel and Eugene's wedding day and the chaos that ensues when the bride and groom's animal sidekicks-turned-ring bearers Pascal and Maximus accidentally lose the rings.

