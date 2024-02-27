Disney has been a major staple of popular culture for over a hundred years. Beginning as an animation company founded by brothers Walt and Roy Disney during the Golden Age of Animation, they worked to pioneer new animation techniques before releasing their first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. From there, Disney has grown into a media conglomerate, releasing over sixty animated movies and absorbing large companies like Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox.

Disney's animated films have consistently ranked among the greatest ever made, but with sixty-two movies under their belt, some don't get as much recognition as others. Many of these films came out during lackluster times for the studio and so were outcompeted by other popular releases. However, there is plenty to love in these films, from their gorgeous animation to their fun characters and inventive stories.

10 'Robin Hood' (1973)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman

With King Richard (Peter Ustinov) fighting in the Crusades, his brother, Prince John (Peter Ustinov), abuses his position as regent of England by raising taxes. In response, Robin Hood (Brian Bedford) and his friend Little John (Phil Harris) rob John and his corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham (Pat Buttram) to give the gold to those who need it most. They are aided by individuals like Friar Tuck (Andy Devine), the minstrel Alan-a-Dale (Roger Miller), and Maid Marien (Monica Evans), Robin's highborn love.

Disney's take on Robin Hood suffers a little bit due to Disney's Dark Age, such as repeated animation, but there is a lot to love. It tells the story in a simple and easy-to-digest style, keeping the characters simple but true to their archetypes. The film excels in its action sequences, which are inventive, fast-paced, and hilarious. The best example is in the climax, which begins as a slow and quiet stealth mission, only to build to a loud and frantic dash to freedom.

9 'Winnie the Pooh' (2011)

Directed by Stephen Anderson and Don Hall

Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings) is in for quite a bit of trouble as he awakens to find that he is out of honey. Eeyore the Donkey (Bud Luckey) has lost his tail, so Pooh and the other residents of the Hundred Acre Woods try to find him a new one. However, soon their human friend, Christopher Robin (Jack Boulter) goes missing, leaving a note that Owl (Craig Ferguson) interprets to mean that he has been taken by a monster called the Backson (Huell Howser).

Winnie the Pooh is the swansong of Disney's 2D animation, so fittingly, it's also one of their most gorgeous films. Its backgrounds capture the picture book aesthetic of the original The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, while the character movements are some of the most fluid and expressive in any Disney film from the 2000s. The story is also very sweet, simple, and fun, though if you're a fan of Disney's Winnie the Pooh films, certain plot points might feel familiar.

8 'The Rescuers Down Under' (1990)

Directed by Hendel Butoy and Mike Gabriel

A young Australian boy named Cody (Adam Ryen) is captured by a poacher named Percival C. McLeach (George C. Scott), in the hopes that the boy can lead him to the nest of the giant golden eagle, Marahute (voiced by Frank Welker). His plight is sent to the Rescue Aid Society, an agency of mice that helps children in distress around the world. They send their two best agents, Bernard (Bob Newhart) and Bianca (Eva Gabor) to aid Cody, which throws a wrench in Bernard's attempts to propose to Bianca.

The Rescuers Down Under was Disney's theatrically released sequel to one of their animated movies, and though it was overshadowed by the rest of The Disney Renaissance, it is a solid and gorgeous adventure film. The flying scenes in particular are gorgeous to behold, matching those from the How to Train Your Dragon franchise in how they suck you into the majesty and freedom of flight. Meanwhile, the characters are also a lot of fun: Bernard and Bianca continue their wonderful dynamic from The Rescuers, while new characters like McLeach and a seagull named Wilbur (John Candy) quickly make an impact thanks to their talented voice actors.

7 'Bolt' (2008)

Directed by Chris Williams and Byron Howard

Bolt (John Travolta) is a dog who stars alongside his owner, Penny (Miley Cyrus), in a television show where he is a super-powered dog. However, Bolt believes that he really does have power, as he was raised his whole life on the lot to increase realism. When Penny is kidnapped at the end of a cliffhanger episode, Bolt breaks loose trying to find her, and in the process gets transported to New York City.

Bolt is a simple story that heralded a shift in Disney's film making process at the time, and nowadays can be enjoyed for its small stakes and likable characters. Travolta in particular gives a wonderful performance as Bolt, capturing both his serious and no-nonsense attitude of someone on a mission, and the curious and inquisitive nature of someone experiencing something new for the first time. This leads into a fun and at times mature story about identity.

6 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

Directed by David Michener, Burny Mattinson, John Musker, and Ron Clements

When her father is kidnapped by a bat with a peg leg and a crooked wing, young Olivia Flaversham (Susanne Pollatschek) seeks out famed mouse detective Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham) to rescue him. With some help from a military doctor named Dawson (Val Bettin), Basil is convinced to take the case, mainly because it's linked to his arch nemesis, Professor Ratigan (Vincent Price). The three team up to find Ratigan before he can use Olivia's father in a plot to supplant the Mouse Queen (Eve Brenner).

The Great Mouse Detective is a rodent-inspired interpretation of Sherlock Holmes, and it delivers exactly what can be expected from that. The dynamic between Basil and Ratigan is a clash of immeasurable egos and the need to prove their intellectual superiority over the other, which leads to a terrific hero-villain rivalry. On the animation side of things, the film is notable for having one of the first uses of CGI in a Disney film, used to bring to life the gears inside Big Ben during the climax.

5 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Directed by Kirk Wise and Gary Trousdale

Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox) is a linguist who longs to continue in his grandfather's footsteps and find the lost continent of Atlantis. Though mocked by the scientific community, he is approached by a friend of his grandfather's, who has found a journal containing a map to Atlantis and knowledge about its people. Milo is brought on as the group's Atlantean expert, but the journey proves to be more dangerous than anyone anticipated.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire is an experimental film by Disney, and while a bomb when it was first released, it has developed a strong cult following. Its aesthetic captures the feeling of a classic adventure story like Journey to the Center of the Earth, complete with unforgettable side characters and a rich and inventive world for the audience to get sucked into. It's also got a lot of interesting concepts to explore, such as exploring how the surviving Atlanteans have slowly forgotten their own culture and what effect this has on their society.

4 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Directed by Robert Walker and Aaron Blaise

In his eagerness to receive his totem, a young hunter named Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) fails to secure his tribe's fish basket, so it is eaten by a bear. This results in a battle that sees the death of his elder brother, Sitka (D. B. Sweeney), and in vengeance, Kenai tracks down the bear and kills it. However, the spirits of the mountain disapprove of this and transform Kenai into a bear as punishment.

Brother Bear has some moments of lackluster writing, but the overall message is a solid commentary about the cycle of vengeance and what it means to be a man. It's a story that teaches the importance of love and compassion over anger and violence, best demonstrated through Kenai's relationship with an orphaned bear cub named Koda (Jeremy Suarez), who thrusts him into the role of older brother and caretaker. The story also doesn't have a true villain: while Kenai's last brother, Denahi (Jason Raize), is the antagonist, he is only so because of his grief and despair, which serves as a dark mirror of how Kenai acted with the bear.

3 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

To achieve her dream of opening a restaurant, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) works herself to the bone, saving up enough money. Just as she is about to reach her goal, however, she gets outbid and meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who had recently been turned into a frog by Dr. Facilier (Keith David). When he promises to reward her, Tiana kisses him to break the spell, but since she isn't a princess, she gets turned into a frog as well.

The Princess and the Frog is a wonderful example of how to update a classic fairy tale for modern audiences. It keeps the spirit of the original story, but adds new twists and surprises, such as the double frog curse, and a good moral about getting what you need over what you want. The characters are all incredibly well realized, with strong personalities that compliment each other, leading to lots of fun interactions and growth.

2 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Directed by Mark Dindal

Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) is the arrogant and self-centered emperor of the Inca Empire, whose conceited actions alienate him from his chief advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt). After he fires her, Yzma attempts to poison Kuzco, but due to a mix-up by her assistant, Kronk (Patrick Warburton), he is instead turned into a llama and ends up in the cart of a peasant chief named Pacha (John Goodman). He agrees to take Kuzco back to the palace, but only if the Emperor cancels his plans to destroy Pacha's village for a vanity project.

The Emperor's New Groove is a miracle among Disney movies, emerging from a terrible production to become a hilarious buddy-buddy road trip with comedy that feels more at home at Warner Bros. The jokes range from fourth-wall breaks that address the audience to single-use defying the laws of physics and everything in between. The characters are all memorable thanks to their strong personalities, but Yzma and Kronk are the standout members thanks to their hilarious back-and-forth.

1 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

When teenage delinquent Jim Hawkings (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) rescues a dying alien, he is entrusted with a map that leads to Treasure Planet, the burying place of the fabled loot of a thousand worlds. With the help of a family friend named Dr. Doppler (David Hyde Pierce), he gathers a ship and crew to reach it. Jim is made a cabin boy by Captain Amelia (Emma Thompson) and placed under the command of the ship's cook, the cyborg Long John Silver (Brian Murray).

Treasure Planet is the passion project of two of Disney's best directors, John Musker and Ron Clements, and though one of the biggest bombs in Disney's animated canon, it has developed a passionate fanbase for how it adapts the classic Treasure Island story. Jim's story in particular is very well handled, going from a young boy who has to grow up quickly to a lost teenager in need of guidance and for someone to tell them they believe in him. Its strong emotional moments are broken up by an inventive science fiction world and an impressive blending of 2D and 3D animation.

