In just a few weeks, ReedPop will be holding its next edition of New York Comic Con. As the programming and guest announcements keep coming, Disney and its respective properties have revealed the panel lineup for the convention weekend. Ten shows are heading to NYCC spanning from returning shows including The Owl House and Solar Opposites to new shows including Kindred and Koala Man.

On Thursday, October 6, attendees can dive into a number of animated series. From Disney Channel, Big City Greens will kick off the day. Cast and creators from the show will discuss their influences, answer questions, and share an exclusive sneak peek at the season. Similarly, The Owl House's creator and executive producer Dana Terrace will be on-site with select cast members to provide some insight on what to expect from the upcoming third and final season.

The rest of Thursday's animation comes from Hulu. First up, the streamer is bringing its upcoming new show Koala Man to the con for its world premiere. A Q&A will follow the screening with creator Michael Cusack, and executive producers Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Immediately after, co-creators/executive producers Roiland, Ben Bayouth, and star Zach Hadel will offer an exclusive first look at their upcoming The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! Finally, and keeping the Roiland train going, he, Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Danielle Uhlarik will discuss all things Solar Opposites Season 3, the Halloween special, provide an exclusive look at Season 4, and share more exciting news.

Image via Hulu

On Friday, October 7, Disney+ will spotlight two of its series on the Main Stage. The first is The Mysterious Benedict Society, which is gearing up to release its second season. Fans will get an exclusive sneak-peek screening at the premiere episode, and learn a bit more about what to expect. Cast attending includes Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Mystic Incho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. They will be joined by executive producers, writers, and creators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, and executive producers, writers, and showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin. A moderated Q&A about the behind-the-scenes details and a first look at the upcoming American Born Chinese will follow. Talent will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, October 8, is all about the (moon) girls, as Disney Branded Television dives into its upcoming animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. This inventive and highly anticipated series will premiere first on Disney Channel on February 10, 2023, following shortly after on Disney+.

To cap off the weekend, Disney+ and FX are bringing two more new shows on Sunday, October 9. First, Disney+ will preview The Muppets Mayhem, centered on The Electric Mayhem. Stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, and Saara Chaudry, and co-creators/executive producers Adam F. Goldberg, Jess Yorkes, and Bill Barretta will offer exciting news, exclusive footage, and more. Hulu wraps up the weekend with its forthcoming adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's cherished Kindred. Executive producer/writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will be joined by stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Sophina Brown, and Sheria Irving for a Q&A about bringing the book to life and will preview footage from the series.

New York Comic Con takes place from October 6-9 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Select single-day and digital tickets are still available for purchase. For further information, visit the convention's website.