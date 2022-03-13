It’s an interesting time to be a film and television nerd in 2022. The networks are happy to broadcast the latest, most-talked-about series from Europe, South Korean titles are dominating Netflix, and anime, oven-fresh from Japan, is just one button-click away. Indeed, it appears as though the world of today is much more eager to soak up the stories of unfamiliar lands than it was before, even as recently as twenty years ago. Despite this seemingly being the case, there is one nation still yet to make an impression on global audiences: India. Unlike as they have in other parts of Asia, filmmakers capturing the lifestyles, customs, and traditions of the Indian people have struggled to captivate the masses in English-speaking territories like the United States or Great Britain.

Indeed, the last time all eyes seemed to be on the country was back when Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire triumphed at the Oscars. Incredibly, it’s already been over thirteen years since then. Therefore, now seems like as good enough time as any for a storyteller with bold vision and grand imagination to explore what cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, and Chennai have to offer. And what studio better to lead this exploration than Disney? Since the 1990s, Disney has been putting a spotlight on more diverse heroes and heroines, such as Aladdin or Mulan, and in the last decade, it seems as though its writers, animators, and directors have taken a more fearless, yet sensitive, approach to how they depict and draw from exotic landscapes, as seen in films like Raya and the Last Dragon. To put it simply, with a culture bubbling over with richness in both its past and present, India is fertile ground for the Disney treatment.

From a strictly aesthetic or visual perspective, Indian culture tends to explode rather vividly on screen. In fact, it is so infatuated with color that once a year its people celebrate the festival of Holi, where they splash one another with colored powder and water. The architecture, fashion, and food are also unmissable and lend themselves to the country’s radiant image. One only has to refer back to the early depictions of Hindu gods, often blue, to understand its people’s history with paints and pastels. For a film aimed predominantly at children, this is arguably more than ideal. Disney animators have always taken full advantage of color to construct their worlds while still remaining true to the environments they take inspiration from, whether that be the lush greens and deep browns of Tarzan or the glistening whites and cool blues of Frozen.

Regardless of the color scheme, these worlds have mesmerized both child and adult audiences for decades and the streets, jungles, and mountains of India are more than capable of doing the same. Furthermore, featuring an Indian protagonist with a South Asian supporting cast would also be a prime opportunity to follow in Encanto’s footsteps and realistically depict the different shades of its people. Contrary to what popular media in the west might have you believe, Indians are not all similarly brown. Some skin tones are darker than others, and it would be beautiful if a director was able to address the issues of colorism by celebrating that fact. This would be particularly refreshing for those of us who have had to sit through a Bollywood film time and time again and be reminded that only lighter skin tones are worthy of envy and admiration.

While on the subject of Bollywood, it has to be addressed that it is one of the most successful film industries on the planet. Of course, India is an enormous country, but it would be impossible to talk about how well its films do without discussing its international fanbase. In addition to entertaining millions of spectators at home, Bollywood films have an extremely impressive following in English-speaking regions where people of Indian heritage take up a substantial portion of the population, such as Canada and the United Kingdom. As well as attracting children, parents, and general moviegoers, a Disney picture featuring an Indian lead would almost guarantee the attendance of those of Indian descent, who, on any normal occasion, might not necessarily give a Disney release a second thought.

This should paint a picture of how well such a film would do in terms of numbers and, therefore, how it makes sense from a financial standpoint too. Additionally, with the unfathomable number of movies that the Bollywood industry churns out each year, Disney would have no shortage of reference points when crafting their much-loved musical numbers. Indeed, much like the critically adored Beauty and the Beast or Tangled, India-made films are very often dependent on song and dance sequences to further explore the emotions of their characters. Thus, it seems only logical that the work of Raj Kapoor or that of Yash Chopra would provide the basis on which American animators could build upon. In short, Indian cinema and Disney pictures are so similar, in regard to how they effectively intertwine music and dance with character, that it only seems right to have a film that is a marriage of the two.

Then, let’s for a moment imagine a world where the likes of Ron Clements and John Musker or Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck search the plains of India for their next princess, brave warrior, or a down-on-his-luck daydreamer. Who is out there who could do for an Indian lead what performers like Jodi Benson did for The Little Mermaid or Auli’i Cravalho did for Moana? Thankfully, we live in a world where Indian actors, actresses, singers, and comedians have found an audience amongst English speakers. In fact, Disney has even showcased the talents of Mindy Kaling in Wreck-It-Ralph and Inside Out, Naomi Scott in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, and Neel Sethi in The Jungle Book. The Indian community in Hollywood and beyond continues to expand, with stars such as Dev Patel, Hannah Simone, Kal Penn, Simone Ashley, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Lilly Singh, and Russell Peters to name a few. Arguably, we’re now in a moment of time when there is a good pool of Indian talent out there, but unfortunately, it’s unclear whether it will ever be this good again. Essentially, now is the right time to allow these performers to give an entire race a voice in a world that doesn’t seem entirely interested in listening yet.

The Indian way of life is one of peace, community, and celebration. As a country, it might not be as forward-thinking as Europe or technologically advanced as other places in Asia, but that shouldn’t take away from the beauty it has to offer. Its people have their own stories to tell, ones that, more likely than not, would dazzle us all. Somewhere out there is an Indian hero just waiting for his or her moment to prove themselves, they just need the opportunity. We’re all waiting. Disney, it’s your move.

