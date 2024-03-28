Many legendary animators and artists have worked at Disney over the years, such as Ub Iwerks, the co-creator of Mickey Mouse. However, the most famous animators have to be the Nine Old Men. Nicknamed after Franklin D. Roosevelt's comment about his nine Supreme Court Justices, these men were trained on Disney's Silly Symphony cartoons before working on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. They would become Disney's main core animators up to The Rescuers, and in 1989, were all named Disney Legends.

Though the last died in 2008, the Nine Old Men's legacy lives on through the stellar characters they brought to life in Disney's animated films and shorts. Their work also refined the twelve basic principles of animation, which continue to inspire and educate new animators across the generations. Each one is a master in his own right, and it's hard to say that one was truly better than the others. However, animation fans can always rank them depending on their achievements and contributions.

9 Les Clark

November 17, 1907 – September 12, 1979

Image via Disney

During his high school years, Les Clark worked part-time at an ice cream shop frequented by Walt and Roy Disney, who often praised Clark for his work on the menu text. One day, as he was close to graduating, Clark worked up the courage to ask Walt for a job, which he got in 1927 after showing Walt some of his drawings. He quickly worked his way through the ranks to Iwerks' assistant and animated the iconic xylophone segment of "The Skeleton Dance," the first of Walt's experimental Silly Symphony shorts. When Iwerks left Disney in 1930, Clark became the head animator for Mickey Mouse and, through experimenting with new animation techniques, surpassed his mentor in bringing Mickey to life.

Despite being the first of the Nine Old Men, Clark had no background in animation, but his strong work ethic drove him to practice and learn his craft constantly. This helped Clark develop a unique style that made him ideal for animating some challenging sequences, such as the "Silly Song" segment from Snow White, where the cartoonish dwarfs dance alongside the more realistically proportioned Snow White (Adriana Caselotti). Other segments animated by him include Pinocchio (Dickie Jones) turning around for Geppetto (Christian Rub) and the segment of "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" when Mickey brings the broom to life, in which Clark managed to make Mickey's oversize robes feel heavy and restraining. In the 1950s, Clark was promoted to director. His work includes the opening sequence of Sleeping Beauty, the short film "Paul Bunyan," and numerous television shorts. A quiet man, Clark often got overshadowed by the more outspoken Old Men, but his contributions to Disney cannot be understated.

8 Wolfgang Reitherman

June 26, 1909 – May 22, 1985

Image via Disney

Called Woolie by his friends, Wolfgang Reitherman was born in Munich, Germany, but his family quickly moved to Sierra Madre, California. He was fascinated by planes and initially wanted to become an aircraft engineer. However, he found that wasn't his calling and transitioned to the arts. By 1933, he had graduated from the Chouinard Art Institute and joined Disney. He initially worked on Goofy shorts, but his hard work and dedication led to Walt promoting him to Goofy's lead animator by 1937. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor and America's entry into World War II, Reitherman enlisted in the Air Force. By the time he returned to Disney, he had obtained the rank of Major and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Reitherman's animation style was distinguished for its strong energy, which made him perfect for climactic action sequences. Some of his most famous works include Monstro the Whale from Pinocchio, the dinosaur battle in Fantasia, the battle between Tramp and the junkyard dogs in Lady and the Tramp, and the climax of Sleeping Beauty. Following Sleeping Beauty's financial disaster, Walt pulled back from animation to focus on the other sections of his company, so Reitherman stepped up to fill his shoes. He became the first Disney animator to solely direct a film, the criminally underrated The Sword in the Stone. After Walt died in 1966, Reitherman became the de facto head of Disney animation. It wasn't all smooth sailing: Reitherman began the controversial process of recycling animation and refused to take risks with stories and characters, which alienated him from many of his peers. Still, Reitherman steered the ship during Disney's Dark Age when the future of the company was uncertain, and his actions ensured that the company could stay afloat long enough to experience its Renaissance.

7 John Lounsbery

March 9, 1911 – February 13, 1976

Image via Disney

In 1932, John Lounsbery graduated from the Art Institute of Denver and moved to Los Angeles. He worked as a freelance artist and took art classes in his spare time until one of his teachers recommended him to Disney. He eventually became the assistant to Norm Ferguson, and together, the two worked on many of the Pluto cartoons. Lounsbery also worked on Snow White in an uncredited role as an assistant animator. Following Snow White, he was promoted to directing animator. His fellow animators came to love him for his natural ability to liven up even the worst situation. Despite his natural shyness, he created some of Disney's most outgoing and entertaining characters.

Lounsbery's style was defined by its emphasis on squash-and-stretch, exaggerated emotions, and showing contrasting personalities in duo characters. Some of his most famous examples include Honest Jon the Fox (Walter Catlett) and Gideon the Cat (Mel Blanc) from Pinocchio, Tony (George Givot) and Joe (Bill Thompson) in Lady in the Tramp, and Kings Hubert (Bill Thompson) and Stefan (Taylor Holmes) from Sleeping Beauty. He was also more than capable of animating single characters, such as the wolf from "Peter and the Wolf", Willie the Giant (Billy Gilbert) from Fun and Fancy Free, and George Darling (Hans Conried) in Peter Pan. Perhaps his best single character is Ben Ali Gator from the "Dance of the Hours" segment of Fantasia. Without any dialogue, Lounsbery perfectly captured the character's complicated emotions, from his theatrical and menacing ego to his infatuation with the hippo dancer Hyacinth. Lounsbery was eventually promoted to director in the 1970s, where he directed "Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too," and The Rescuers before his sudden death. The youngest of the Nine Old Men, Lounsbery's passion for his craft is present in the larger-than-life personalities of ech of his characters.

6 Ollie Johnston

October 31, 1912 – April 14, 2008

Image via Disney

At Palo Alto High School and Stanford University, California, Ollie Johnston got his start working as a cartoonist for the school newspaper. Here, he met his lifelong friend and fellow member of the Nine Old Men, Frank Thomas. In 1935, Johnston joined Disney, where his skills in shorts like "Mickey's Garden" got him promoted to the assistant of Fred Moore, one of the animators responsible for Disney's signature style in the 1930s. Outside his love for animation, Johnston was also an avid train enthusiast. He built a backyard railroad for his home, which was a major influence on Walt and led to him adding trains to Disneyland.

After working with Moore on the dwarfs in Snow White, Johnston was promoted to full animator and did the crowd sequences in the Mickey short, "The Brave Little Tailor." Johnston was quickly recognized for the surprising level of warmth and emotion he injected into his characters. This made him perfect for animating scenes that relied heavily on face and body language, such as the iconic scene of Pinocchio's nose growing as he lied to the Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable), the centaurettes dressing up in Fantasia's "The Pastoral Symphony," and young Thumper (Peter Behn) reciting his father's lessons in Bambi. He also worked with Thomas in numerous emotional duos, like Baloo (Phil Harris) and Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman) in The Jungle Book. His last work with Disney before retiring was on The Rescuers, where he primarily animated Penny (Michelle Stacy) and the cat Rufus (John McIntire), the latter of whom acted as a fun self-insert. After leaving Disney, Johnston was honored and referenced many times by fellow animators, including Brad Bird, who featured cameos of Johnston and Thomas in his films The Iron Giant and The Incredibles.

5 Eric Larson

September 3, 1905 – October 25, 1988

Image via Disney

As a boy, Eric Larson read comic humor magazines, leading to him studying journalism at the University of Utah. There, he got lots of praise for his humorous caricatures, which convinced him to submit some of his drawings to Disney in 1933 while traveling around America. He began work as an in-betweener and hated the monotony of it all, but his work got recognized by Ham Luske, who took Larson as his assistant. This brought him to Snow White, where Larson was tasked with animating all of Snow White's woodland friends. This cemented him as one of Disney's best-rising talents, and in Pinocchio, Larson created perhaps his best character, Figaro the Cat (Clarence Nash).

Larson's animation style emphasized subtle movements to give his characters a surprising level of personality and flare, especially in animals. With Figaro, he gave him the personality of a young boy and so made his emotions go to extremes. When he was happy, his mouth widened, and his eyes grew massive. When he was petulant or upset, his face scrunched, and his nose turned up. Another character that showcased Larson's style was Peg (Peggy Lee) from Lady and the Tramp. During the song "He's a Tramp," Larson's animation on Peg is minimalistic, yet with the flick of her tail at key moments in the song, subtle posturing, and the movement of her lips, he gets across everything the audience needs to know about her experience and personality. Larson's attention to detail also netted him perhaps the most iconic moment in Peter Pan, when the children fly from London to Neverland. In his later years, Larson stepped away from animating to teach the next generation of animators coming from CalArts. Many of his students became Disney legends in their own right, such as John Muster, Ron Clements, Glen Kean, and the iconic Andreas Deja.

4 Frank Thomas

September 5, 1912 – September 8, 2004

Image via Disney

The son of a school teacher in Fresno, California, Frank Thomas had aspirations to be an illustrator or an industrial designer. However, he became enraptured with animation when he saw the short film "The Flying Mouse." Thomas joined Disney in 1934 and eventually became assistant to Freddy Moore, which gave Thomas a chance to work on Mickie Mouse in "The Brave Little Tailor." During World War II, Thomas joined the First Motion Picture Unit and worked on propaganda films before rejoining Disney after the war. When not animating, he played the piano in the jazz band The Firehouse Five Plus Two.

Thomas' philosophy was to create believable characters that the audience would care about. He achieved this by spending time observing people and their personalities to inject human emotion into his characters. In Snow White, Thomas animated the iconic wake scene, where the dwarfs mourn for Snow White. In Bambi, he animated Bambi and Thumper going ice skating and based their clumsiness on his own experience learning how to skate. In Lady and the Tramp, he animated the iconic spaghetti kiss, and his use of subtle emotion convinced Walt to keep it in the film. His best work, however, came from his partnership with his longtime friend, Ollie Johnston. In The Jungle Book, Thomas was responsible for the scene where Baloo breaks Mowgli's heart and takes him to the Man Village. It's nothing short of masterful how Thomas conveyed Baloo's fear, trepidation, and pain building up to the moment. After retiring from Disney, he and Johnston worked together to author many books, including Disney Animation: The Illusion of Life.

3 Ward Kimball

March 4, 1914 – July 8, 2002

Image via Disney

In 1934, Ward Kimball was convinced by his art instructor to apply to Disney. He was hired on the spot and worked as an in-betweener on several influential shorts, such as "The Goddess of Spring" and "The Tortoise and the Hare." His work earned him the chance to animate a segment of Snow White in which the dwarfs ate soup, but it was sadly cut for time. Kimball was so frustrated that he considered quitting, but Walt gave him a consolation prize: the chance to design Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards) for Pinocchio.

Kimball was the wackiest of the Nine Old Men and specialized in exaggerated and cartoonish characters. After Jiminy, he animated the crows in Dumbo and took great delight in giving them distinct characters and zany dance moves based on footage of the Jackson Brothers. In The Three Caballeros, he was tasked with animating the titular song sequence, which he filled with all sorts of visual and physical gags. His skill with slapstick was further explored in Melody Time, where he animated the legendary cowboy, Pecos Bill, and Cinderella, where he did most of the scenes involving the mice and Lucifer the Cat (June Foray). He reached his peak in Alice in Wonderland, where Kimball was responsible for animating most of the crazy characters, including the Cheshire Cat (Sterling Halloway) and the Mad Hatter (Ed Wynn). As things began to change at Disney, Kimball began to step away from feature films and instead found new life as a director. He animated several surreal television shorts, including two award winners, "Toot, Whistle, Punk, and Boom" and "It's Tough to Be a Bird". Besides animating, Kimball was also known for his love of trains and for founding the Firehouse Five Plus Two, in which he played the trombone.

2 Marc Davis

March 30, 1913 – January 12, 2000

Image via Disney

Most artists don't pick up the habit as a defense mechanism, but that was the case for Marc Davis. Due to his family moving constantly, he attended over twenty schools and was subjected to a lot of bullying. Davis discovered that when he gave out drawings, people were less likely to pick on him. This led to a lifelong passion that saw him sketching animals at zoos. In 1935, he arrived at Disney and soon found himself working under Grim Natwick, who was animating Snow White herself. This allowed Mark to demonstrate his skill for realistic human women, which proved to be just one of the many talents that led to Walt dubbing him a Renaissance Man.

Davis' style was both reserved and complex, making him perfect for graceful characters who still had to express strong emotions. Alongside Eric Larson, he brought Cinderella (Ilene Woods) to life and animated Walt's favorite scene in any of his films: Cinderella receiving her gown. In Peter Pan, he assigned Tinker Bell, conveying her turbulent emotions without any dialogue. His most famous characters, however, have to be his back-to-back duo of villainesses, Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) and Cruella de Vil (Betty Lou Gerson). These iconic female villains are opposites in their personalities, but Davis captures it all: Maleficent holds her head high and chooses her actions carefully with dignity and grace, while Cruella is always moving, getting in people's faces and flaunting her massive fur coats. Following a failed pitch for a movie adaptation of Chanticleer the Rooster, Davis transferred to WED Enterprises, where his skills as a draftsman allowed him to assist in designing many of Disneyland's best attractions, such as The Jungle Cruise, The Haunted Mansion, and the Country Bear Jamboree. He often worked alongside his wife, Alice Estes Davis, who designed costumes for Disney.

1 Milt Kahl

March 22, 1909 – April 19, 1987

Image via Disney

After watching "The Three Little Pigs" in a theatre, Milt Kahl was mesmerized by the power of animation and decided to pursue it. He joined Disney in 1934 and worked on shorts like "Mickey's Circus" and "The Loansom Ghosts". During the production of Pinocchio, Kahl demonstrated his best quality as an artist: impeccable draftsmanship. While the crew was stumped on how to design Pinocchio himself, Kahl solved the issue by making him a little boy first and a puppet second. Impressed by this design, Walt made Kahl Pinocchio's supervising animator. As the years went on, more and more artists would turn to Kahl for help finalizing their character designs, which in turn influenced the look of Disney films for decades.

Kahl's talent meant that he often got assigned the most difficult task in all of Disney: making realistic-looking human men. Some of these examples include Johnny Appleseed (Dennis Day) in Melody Time, Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll) in Peter Pan, and Prince Phillip (Bill Shirley) in Sleeping Beauty. Despite his skills, Kahl hated these assignments and wished he could work on one of the more outlandish characters. He eventually got his wish in the 1960s, when he got to work on characters in The Sword in the Stone and The Jungle Book, where he animated perhaps his most famous character, the evil Shere Khan (George Sanders). During this time, Kahl developed a signature rhythm where he would have a character talk while also shaking their head back and forth. It was his way of flexing while also adding even more personality to his creations. His final work at Disney was in The Rescuers, where he created what he felt was his magnum opus character: Madam Medusa (Geraldine Page). Known at times for his fierce temper, Kahl's skills as a draftsman are considered the strongest of any Disney animator.

The Nine Old Men's work can be watched on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The 58 Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now