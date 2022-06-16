Juneteenth has been celebrating African-American culture since the 1800s, but it was in 2021 that it was officially signed into law as a national holiday to be celebrated every June 19th. With this comes a day off work and school in observance, national celebrations, and a lot to watch on Disney+.

The magical streaming service offers a whole sub-section called Celebrate Black Stories, full of shows and movies starring black actors and telling inspirational stories of overcoming racism, growing up black and fighting for equality.

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Disney Channel has always tackled racism with strong, black, female leads, from Raven Symone on That's So Raven to Kyla Pratt on The Proud Family, and in 2000 the network premiered a Disney Channel Original Movie of a true story about two best friends of different races.

The Color of Friendship follows Lindsey Haun as Mahree, a white girl from South Africa, and Shadia Simmons as Piper, a black girl from America, who teach each other about their backgrounds and learn to look beyond the color of their skin.

Hidden Figures (2016)

This three-time Academy Award-nominated film starring Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson tell the true story of three African-American women who made history at NASA as mathematicians.

Hidden Figures follows characters based on Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson​​​​​​​, who were the brains behind sending Astronaut John Glenn into space to orbit around the earth in 1962.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder (2022)

Since 2001, Penny Proud has been part of a loud and proud black family, and in 2022, Disney+ revived the old animated series from early 2000's Disney Channel.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up right where the old show left off, but now, Penny has become a teenager with some new friends, starring a cast of prominent black actors old and new like Kyla Pratt, Billy Porter and Keke Palmer.

Black Is King (2020)

Black Is King premiered on Disney+ in 2020 and is a musical visual album that was directed, written, executive produced and starred music sensation Beyoncé.

The film curates clips of Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and several others as it reimagines the lessons of the Disney classic The Lion King - which starred Beyoncé in its 2019 live-action remake - and uses the music of Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift.

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Disney's Ruby Bridges is a true story about a 6-year-old girl who becomes one of the first black students to attend an integrated school in New Orleans.

Ruby Bridges is the titular character played by Chaz Monet in this 1998 film that follows the events of Ruby going to this newly-integrated William Frantz Elementary School and the uproar the school desegregation crisis caused in the 1960s.

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

While Princess and the Frog is a classic Disney princess movie set in New Orleans, this 2009 film made history with its first black princess.

Anika Noni Rose starred as Tiana, a hardworking black woman who longed to open her own restaurant until she's accidentally turned her into a frog, throwing a wrench in the wheel, while new animal friends teach her the importance of having fun and finding love.

Black Panther (2018)

With notable black actors like Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and the late Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther shows viewers what it's like to be black both in the real world and in the fictional African country of Wakanda.

The film follows a young black man named T'Challa, who takes over the throne as Black Panther after his father's death and learns his first act of duty is to rally fellow Wakandans to defeat an old enemy who appears as a threat to their country.

That's So Raven, "True Colors" (S. 3 Ep. 10)

Although That's So Raven starred a black family for four seasons, the show didn't tackle racism and discrimination until Season 3 with an episode that coincided with Black History Month.

Debuting in February 2005, "True Colors" not only showed Cory learning about his African-American heritage for a school project, but most notably showed Raven getting denied a job for being black while her white best friend Chelsea was immediately hired by the racist store manager.

Summer of Soul (2021)

Summer of Soul is the Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning film by The Roots frontman Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson that centers around the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.

The film highlights the festival and its performers such as Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight, as well as other commentators like Chris Rock, Ethel Beatty and Jesse Jackson, who all come together to celebrate black culture, music and fashion in this musical documentary.

Queen of Katwe (2016)

This 2016 film by Walt Disney Pictures tells the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a young girl from Katwe whose life changes when she learns the game of chess from missionary Robert Katende and becomes a top chess player despite not even being in school.

Madina Nalwanga plays Mutesi in Queen of Katwe about her journey from living in a slum in Uganda to competing in international chess tournaments that lead her to a better life.

