Disney's live-action remake of the studio's first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, has been bombarded with controversy from the very start. With such a legendary reputation to follow, it's no surprise loyal fans would have lots to say about the major changes from the beloved classic. Live-action adaptations can often miss the mark and fail to recreate the magic and awe of the animated original. This is especially so for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as it maintains legendary status as Disney's first-ever animated feature. When most people think of Snow White, they picture a sweet, innocent fairy tale with merry songs, a friendly band of dwarfs, and a happily ever after. But if you peel back the layers, you’ll find that this movie isn't for children at all. The original Grimm’s Fairy Tales version from 1812 is actually a chilling tale of obsession and psychological terror. In fact, Disney softened many of these brutal aspects from the original story. Looking back on the 1937 movie now, it feels more like a gothic horror movie than a fairytale story aimed at children.

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Is Actually a Gothic Horror Movie

Image via The Walt Disney Company

The classic fairy tale isn’t just about a wicked stepmother jealous of a young princess’s beauty. It’s about a queen willing to commit gruesome murder to maintain her vanity — a terrifying premise for a young audience. From the very beginning, the Evil Queen is a disturbingly sinister villain. She wants Snow White dead in the most gruesome way possible. Ordering the Huntsman to take Snow White into the forest and kill her is shocking enough, but she also demands that he cut out the girl’s heart and bring it back as proof. That’s something you'd expect from a Tarantino film, not Disney! And imagine what that must have been like for Snow White. One moment, she’s picking flowers, unaware of the surrounding danger, and the next, she’s staring down a man with a knife prepared to carve her heart from her chest.

The Huntsman can’t go through with it, but that doesn’t mean Snow White is safe. Instead, she is thrown into an even worse situation — completely alone, lost in a terrifying forest. The forest sequence in the Disney film is pure nightmare fuel, even by today’s standards. The trees twist into monstrous shapes, their branches stretching out like skeletal fingers trying to grab her. Shadows dance in eerie patterns, and the darkness seems alive, pressing in on her from all sides. Snow White panics and collapses in sheer terror. For a children's movie that’s often dismissed as lighthearted, this scene is one of unfiltered horror.

When Snow White finally finds the dwarfs’ cottage, it feels like a moment of respite, but the danger hasn’t passed. The Evil Queen becomes even more unhinged when things don't go her way. The Mirror is another element that Disney turned into something eerie yet mystical. In the film, the Mirror’s ghostly voice, the swirling, smoke-like face, and the cold, emotionless way it delivers bad news all add to the sense of doom. Back to the Evil Queen, she disguises herself as a haggard old woman, an image that, by itself, is nightmare-inducing. Her transformation is one of the most terrifying moments in the film — her body twists and contorts, her hands become bony and claw-like, and her once beautiful face melts into something grotesque.

The Original Brothers Grimm 'Snow White' Was More Gruesome Than Disney's 1937 Adaptation