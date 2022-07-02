Disney has made a name for itself with its various theme parks across the globe. Each joyful location has been a safe haven for Disney fans for decades and recently the company unveiled the ultimate trip that would leave even Mickey Mouse salivating. The Disney Parks Around the World trip was announced earlier this month which is a 24-day adventure to 31 locations including every major Disney theme park like Florida, Anaheim, France, and Tokyo. However, if you were looking to go on this once-in-a-lifetime vacation, the trip has quickly sold out.

According to The Orange County Register the extremely expensive trip sold out even before it was available for purchase. All 75 slots for the trip were taken during its presale event which began on June 20. This has caused the globe-trotting vacation to have a waitlist which is quickly starting to fill up. The Disney Tourist Blog added that all seats for the trip’s private jet were sold out before the tickets went on sale for the general public, which was supposed to happen on Tuesday, June 28.

However, the private jet aspect to the trip should tell you everything you need to know about this world spanning vacation. To say this trip is not affordable is a vast understatement. A ticket for this Disney fever dream would run you an estimated $110,000. It’s a price that might instantly make you cry and that is only if you plan on going alone. The sad part is, even if spots were available, the average person doesn’t even make a six-figure salary a year. Along with the private jet and your depressed wallet, the trip includes going to landmarks like the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. It also provides 68 meals throughout the course of the Disney journey.

The month-long trip runs from July 9 to August 1, 2023 and, even though this is a vacation theoretically offered to the general public, this is not who the trip is aimed for. This is sadly for the people who don’t look twice at the word “private jet” or don’t question the food prices at Disney World. At this time, there is only one trip planned, but hopefully there will be more spots opened up soon or more trips are added for more “normal people” to have a chance to live out their ultimate Disney fantasy. Disney does love money after all, so it's a safe bet that there will be more trips in the future.

If you want to learn more about the fabled worldwide trip you can visit the Adventures By Disney website. As fans anxiously wait for more spots to open up, planning a good old fashion trip to one Disney location is never a bad idea.