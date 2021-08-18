Disney has finally revealed its long-in-development digital service, Disney Genie, which helps guests create their ideal Disney park visit. Scheduled for release this fall at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disney Genie is a complimentary and flexible way to make the most out of a Disney park visit.

Disney Genie will be a part of the existing My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, and will make personalized recommendations to help the user save time during their visit. Disney Genie does this by having the user choose their top rides and interests at the park, then plans your day around your preferences.

Your itinerary will update throughout the day, and will let users know when ride waits might be lower throughout the day. The app will also reportedly make dining reservations, restaurant waitlists, and mobile order services easier as well. Disney Genie also offers a virtual assistant, who will answer questions from anywhere in the park.

Here are the new benefits of Disney Genie, according to the Disney Parks blog:

Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night: Disney Genie will continue to update your itinerary throughout your day, so you can be more spontaneous and go with the flow.

Disney Genie will continue to update your itinerary throughout your day, so you can be more spontaneous and go with the flow. Find Your Favorites at a Glance: Create your very own personal tip board to instantly see your favorites. It will display current AND forecasted future wait times, helping you predict when you might experience quicker entry to attractions.

Create your very own personal tip board to instantly see your favorites. It will display current AND forecasted future wait times, helping you predict when you might experience quicker entry to attractions. Enjoy More Flexibility and Fun: Disney Genie brings existing planning features together in one place. Join a virtual queue at certain attractions, make dining and experience reservations, mobile order food at many locations, get help from a virtual assistant and more.

In addition to the complimentary Disney Genie service, Disney is also offering two more paid options. The Disney Genie+ service, which costs $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, will pick the next available time to arrive at various rides and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. Through this system, guests can make one selection at a time in the day. If this sounds familiar, this new paid service used to be called FastPass at Disney World, and MaxPass at Disneyland Resort, when it was free. Disney Genie+ will also offer audio experiences, augmented reality lenses at Walt Disney World Resort, and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads at Disneyland Resort.

According to the Disney Parks blog:

Disney Genie+ Service (Available for Purchase): For the price of $15 per day, per ticket at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per day, per ticket at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day—from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories—augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Another option, which Disney is calling “individual attraction selections,” will allow the user to schedule a time to arrive for up to two high-demand attractions using the Lightning Lane entrance. These individually-priced attractions are not included with Disney Genie+, and the Disney blog specifically calls out Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Disney World and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure. The price for these selections will vary by date, attraction, and park, and Disney states they will announce further details of this option closer to launch.

Also via the Disney Parks blog:

Individual attraction selections (available for purchase): Schedule a time to arrive at up to two highly demanded attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance – like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+). Pricing for this option will vary by date, attraction and park and will be announced closer to launch.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in an interview with CNN Business, “You can enter our parks and if you’re not even interested in using ‘Genie,’ you don’t have to.” D’Amaro continued, “You still have standby lines, you still have virtual queues at some of our attractions. you can still enjoy the park any way that you want to enjoy it.”

While Disney has said that Genie will be available in the fall, it seems likely that the service will be available in Walt Disney World prior to the park’s 50th anniversary celebration, which begins on October 1. Check out Disney's Genie reveal video below.

