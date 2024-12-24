Christmas is a few days away, meaning that it is almost time to watch the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. This time around, Dancing With the Stars' hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will take over as the presenters of the ABC holiday special, which transports audiences to Magic Kingdom with its attractions. With several performances intertwined with the parade, viewers are invited to enjoy the Christmas morning alongside Mickey Mouse and other Disney favorites. For those hoping to tune in for this magical celebration, here is a guide to when and where you can watch it.

What Is the 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'?

Image via ABC

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is an annual ABC special that has been airing on Christmas mornings since 1983. While families get cozy at home and unwrap gifts, they can tune in to see their favorite Disney characters parading at Magic Kingdom (one of the Walt Disney World parks located in Orlando, Florida), as well as performances by the likes of Elton John. The special also features a few segments shot in other Disney parks, including Disneyland Resort in California, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, and Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii. Although the parade airs on Christmas day, it is usually pre-taped in advance of the holidays, with filming typically taking place in early November.

Is 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' Streaming?

Image via ABC

Yes, the special will be available to stream via Disney + and it will also be broadcast on TV through the ABC channel. The start times differ depending on the option you prefer. ABC will begin airing the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at 10 a.m. EST, and Disney + will begin streaming itat 11:00 a.m. EST. For those who aren't subscribed to the streaming platform yet and would like to do so prior to the special, below is a breakdown of the two available plans.

Plan What Is Included? Cost Basic Ad-supported access to the entire Disney + library

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR resolution

Able to watch content on multiple devices at a time. $9.99 per month Premium Access to the entire Disney + library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR resolution

Able to watch content on multiple devices at a time.

Download certain titles on up to 10 devices at a time. $15.99 per month

Watch a Sneak Peek From 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'

ABC shared an exclusive clip on social media, teasing what audiences can anticipate from the special. In it, hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro urge people to wake up on Christmas Day and gather the family to watch holiday performances by several well-known musicians and Broadway stars. In addition to the music acts, the sneak peek offers a glimpse of the parade segments happening at Magic Kingdom. In Hough and Ribeiro's words, "it's a celebration you won't want to miss".

Who Will Be in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'?

Image via ABC

The Christmas Day parade will have a star-studded lineup, with special appearances from Elton John, John Legend, Carly Pearce, Andy Grammer and Junkanoo Celebration Performers, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose, and K-pop group SEVENTEEN. Disney on Broadway cast members and Descendants: The Rise of Red's ensemble are also going to sing along. On top of hosting, Hough and Ribeiro are expected to open the special with a performance of their own.

