Disney has officially kicked off its crackdown on password and account sharing, introducing what it's calling a “paid sharing program” for users in the U.S. and other regions this week. After suggesting it planned to bring in these sure-to-be highly unpopular changes earlier this year, Disney has now formally announced a policy which is aimed at pushing people to get their own subscriptions. The House of Mouse shared, via a blog post on Wednesday, that their new paid sharing program would offer users two options.

Users sharing their Disney+ account with someone outside their household can add them as an “Extra Member” for $6.99 a month for Disney+ Basic or $9.99 for Disney+ Premium. Those are discounted rates from what Disney normally charges, but, as you might expect, it comes with a catch as only one Extra Member is allowed per account, and this option isn't available for those using the Disney Bundle.

There's another option for users who share accounts, though. Users can get their own Disney+ sub while transferring their existing profile, keeping their watch history and settings intact. Disney+ will automatically determine a user's household based on subscription activity, linked devices, and internet connections. If the company detects any account activity outside of what it deems the "main household", it will get users to verify their location with a one-time password.

The crackdown on account sharing comes at a time when Disney+ also intends to raise its prices next month, while it rolls out a number of high profile premieres. The Marvel series Agatha All Along has just dropped, while two of the year's biggest films, in Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, will be appearing on the streamer soon. Disney is banking on high demand for those projects and is striking on the price rise while the iron is hot.

How The Password Crackdown Has Proved Beneficial

Image via Shutterstock

It’s been almost a full year since Netflix decided to make mortal enemies of us all by attempting to bring on the extinction of password sharing and, at least for the company, it looks like it was the best decision they could have made. Of course, the gen pop were less than amused that things would never be the same, and they wouldn’t be able to share a password with their ex's little sister's best friend, but for the Tudum tycoons, profits have never looked so good. Riding on Netflix’s coattails, others have followed.

