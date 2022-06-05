Disney has remade many of its classic animated films over the last few years. No matter how many people complain about these remakes, they continue to bring in the big bucks, so Disney will keep making them. The latest animated classic that Disney is remaking is its 1940 classic, Pinocchio, otherwise known as the story of a wooden puppet who becomes a real boy. Even though this tale has been adapted for the screen many times, two of which feature Italian comedian Roberto Benigni, Disney's remake comes from legendary director Robert Zemeckis, from a script he co-wrote with About A Boy scribe Chris Weitz.

If any of this has you interested, then here's a comprehensive, easy-to-read guide that will answer all the questions you may have about the new Pinocchio including when it releases, who's in the cast, and how it differs from another upcoming Pinocchio movie, from Guillermo del Toro and Netflix.

Watch the Pinocchio Trailer

Disney released the first Pinocchio trailer on May 31, 2022. Although this 102-second teaser doesn't show much of the titular character, it does show off other characters (both human and CGI) and even features a snippet of the film's new rendition of the classic song "When You Wish Upon a Star."

When and Where Will Pinocchio Be Released?

The new Pinocchio will only be available to watch on Disney+ starting on September 8, 2022. This day is important because it's the second annual Disney+ Day celebration and will lead into the company's biennial fan expo D23. Keep in mind Pinocchio is not the first live-action Disney remake to not be released in theaters, as Lady and the Tramp and Mulan, also had to forgo their theatrical releases, although the latter was due to COVID.

Who's in the Cast of Pinocchio?

Many actors in this new Pinocchio film will either appear in person or as the voice of a CG character, and they include Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battison, Lewin Lloyd, Sheila Atim, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco.

Who's Playing Who in Pinocchio?

Most of the characters in this new Pinocchio appeared in the original Pinocchio but in case you haven't seen it or just forgot, here are brief summaries of all the characters in Disney's Pinocchio remake.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who comes alive and wishes to be a real boy.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, the lonely woodcarver who creates Pinocchio and raises him like a son. Hanks first joined the project back in 2018 when Paddington director Paul King was attached but left after King dropped out. However, Hanks rejoined after Zemeckis signed on as the new director, probably because the two already have a great working relationship. In fact, this film marks the fourth collaboration between Zemeckis and Hanks, after Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express.

Cynthia Erivo plays The Blue Fairy, a magical being that turns Pinocchio into a living puppet and plans to turn him into a real boy as long as he's honest enough.

Luke Evans plays The Coachman, who lures little boys into his cursed Pleasure Island so that he can turn them into donkeys and sell them on the black market. This film marks the second time Evans plays a villain in a live-action Disney remake after playing the role of Gaston in Beauty and the Beast.

Giuseppe Battiston plays Signor Stromboli, a manipulative puppeteer who kidnaps Pinocchio and forces him to perform on stage all while reaping the profits.

Lewin Lloyd plays Lampwick, Pinocchio's naughty human friend.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt voices Jiminy Cricket, an anthropomorphic cricket who serves as Pinocchio's "conscience" due to his strong intellect and morals.

Keegan-Michael Key voices Honest John, a humanlike red fox who works with a silent cat named Gideon to con Pinocchio and make some money along the way.

When was Pinocchio Filmed?

Principal photography for the Pinocchio remake began on March 17, 2021, and officially wrapped on April 22 of that same year.

What is Pinocchio About?

Disney released the following plot synopsis for their Pinocchio with the first teaser:

"Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick."

Going by this synopsis, the remake will probably rehash plot points and moments from their animated Pinocchio film similar to how many other live-action Disney remakes rehash plot points and moments from their respective animated predecessors along with making a couple of changes, both big and small.

How Does this Pinocchio Movie Differ From the Other Pinocchio Movie Coming Out in Late 2022?

Believe it or not, Disney's Pinocchio remake isn't the only big Pinocchio movie coming out in late 2022. Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro co-wrote and co-directed a stop-motion animated Pinocchio movie for Netflix with an all-star cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, and John Turturro. However, whereas Disney's new Pinocchio looks like a faithful retelling of its classic animated film, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is supposedly a dark and demented adaptation of the Carlo Collodi fairytale. Speaking with Collider's Vinnie Mancuso in December 2021, the filmmaker had this to say about the project:

"It’s a very very very personal movie for me. The flip-side for me [has] always been Pinocchio and Frankenstein, are the same story. Because essentially, that’s the same story. The idea of a Pinocchio that talks about things that I consider very deep but it’s fun and it’s a musical at the same time, I find it really incredibly moving. Obviously, in animation, you get to see the movie in storyboards beginning to end many many times, and then you add the stop-motion. Right now, we are 50% animated and 50% in storyboards. Every time I watch the movie I just sob like a baby. It’s as personal as it gets, as moving as it gets. It’s unlike any version of the story you’ve ever seen. It’s completely unlike it. It subverts the moral underpinnings of the original fable, which is, in order to be a real boy you have to change. You’re going to become flesh and blood. This is about becoming a real boy by acting...acting like a real human, period."

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will be released in December 2022 so we'll just have to wait until then to figure out which new Pinocchio movie is better.