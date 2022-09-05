The story of Pinocchio has been seen through many iterations over the 142 years since the Carlo Collodi tale was first published, though, most of us think of the 1940s Disney classic, and a long branch of a nose, whenever the wooden toy who became a real boy is mentioned. This musical film will be Disney’s first revisiting of the classic story in 82 years. The new, wondrous, epic take on the famous fable will feature a mix of live-action and animation, a task that seems as daunting as escaping the belly of a whale, and may take a little magic to pull off. Here you’ll find the live-action actors and voice-acted animated characters tasked with bringing the story of bravery, love, and family to life.

The kind and lonely woodcarving shopkeeper, Geppetto, spends his days tinkering with his collection of intricate cuckoo clocks, teasing his rascally tuxedo cat Figaro, and scratching the belly of the lovely goldfish Cleo. One late evening, after carving a marionette puppet of a young boy, Geppetto wishes upon a falling star for the puppet to come to life. The next morning he finds that his wish has come true, and finally is granted his greatest, lifelong wish, to be a father. Initially shocked at finding that Pinocchio had come to life, the sweet, gentle man treats his marionette son with the love, support, and protection that any human child deserves, racing to find him when he goes missing, facing the treacherous dark streets and the monstrous Monstro at sea.

A beloved actor who has appeared in over 90 films and television shows, Tom Hanks will be taking on the role of the humble, hardworking Geppetto. Hanks, whose career spans genres from rom-coms to action, has spent plenty of time working in children's films, though mainly as a voice actor for animated characters. Hanks’ voice is recognizable as that of the brave cowboy Woody in the Toy Story franchise, as well as the voice behind multiple characters in the holiday favorite, The Polar Express. The Cast Away actor will be taking on the role of Geppetto as a live-action character in Pinocchio, donning a fluffy white hairdo and mustache. Audiences are happy to know that such a dedicated, cherished actor, who has the ability to portray whimsy along with weighty emotions, will be taking on the role of such a well-known, loving character.

Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy

Hearing the kind woodcarver's soft plea through his bedroom window, The Blue Fairy states that the selfless, humble Geppetto has given so much happiness to others and that the kind man deserves to have his wish come true. The Blue Fairy has the ability to take on many forms, including the wishing star that Geppetto saw through his window, as well as a white dove, a form, which she takes on while helping Pinocchio along his adventures.

In the 1940 version, The Blue Fairy underwent various changes in appearance, beginning as an ethereal creature with wild hair, she was later animated as a glamorous humanlike beauty with blonde hair tucked into a headband, her winged form in a glittering blue dress.

The stunning London-born actress, Cynthia Erivo, will be portraying the glittering, ethereal Blue Fairy in the upcoming Disney film. Cynthia, whose powerful gaze is both warm and striking, will perform the song "When You Wish Upon a Star" from the original film for the upcoming adaptation. Erivo has previously sung in various television programs, and in the coming years will be heard belting her heart out in the upcoming two-part release of Wicked, a film adaptation of the Broadway musical, in which the stunning songstress will portray the character Elphaba alongside Ariana Grande as the good witch, Glinda.

Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli

Ambitious, greedy, and cruel, Stromboli the puppeteer is set on making his fortune with no concern for whom he hurts along the way. Known for his short temper and agitated mood, the showman presents himself as anything but his true nature in order to lure in Pinocchio, who he pays with fake coins in exchange for the show that the marionette puts on. He later reveals to Pinocchio his true plan, to enslave him in his puppet show until he is worthless, then use the young lad as firewood.

During his conception for the 1940s film, Stromboli was animated by Vladimir Tytla, who would act out each of the scenes himself as he worked, to be sure that he got the movements correct. The in-office performances where the animator took on the role of violent Stromboli could be heard throughout the building with some stating they feared the wall would fall in.

Italian-born actor Giuseppe Battiston will take on the role of the horrible and greedy Stromboli. In the film's trailer, audiences can see the actor behind wild bushels of curly black hair, waving to the crowd gathered around his colorful caravan stage. Beginning his acting career in 1990, Battiston has appeared in mainly Italian-speaking films and is recognizable from his role as Peppe in the film Perfetti Sconosciuti, also known as Perfect Strangers.

The Coachman is a sinister character with troubling intentions. The Coachman is known for tricking young, mischievous boys into accompanying him to Pleasure Island, a naughty boys' paradise where they are unknowingly trapped. The Coachman, in order to teach them a lesson for their wrongdoings, turns them into donkeys to later be sold into servitude. Cunning and devious, he believes that he is doing a moral deed by luring in the naughty children, who he chooses based on their willingness to do wrong purely for fun.

It will be interesting to see how actor Luke Evans is transformed into the menacing Coachman in the upcoming film. Evans, who audiences will recognize as Gaston from the 2017 live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, will portray the character. Evans has in fact worked with the story of Pinocchio previously, though in a very different fashion, voicing the puppet himself in an episode of the adult stop-motion animation series Robot Chicken.

Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick

An older boy from the tough streets, Lampwick is Pinocchio's first human friend, who he meets on their way to Pleasure Island. A fan of a good fistfight, and a vandal with a sense of humor, the delinquent enjoys drinking and smoking cigars at a young age. Though he may be a bad kid, he’s friendly, and takes a curious Pinocchio under his wing, teaching how fun it can be to be bad as the two stuff their faces on whole pies and roast chickens, play a game of pool, and enjoy the wild fun that Pleasure Island has to offer before its fateful closing time.

An accomplished young actor, Lewin Lloyd will take on the role of the rascal Lampwick. Lampwick is known for his bright red hair and rudeboy demeanor, and while Lloyd isn’t, his freckled, round cheeks, expressive eyes, and outgoing personality make him a perfect fit for the role. Lloyd has previously worked mostly in television, appearing in Doctor Who as well as the television adaption of His Dark Materials, though he is most recognizable for his role as Charlie in the 2019 adventure film The Aeronauts, where he acted alongside Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana

Fabiana is an unknown character, having not appeared in the original story or previous Pinocchio films.

Kyanne Lamaya, also known as Kyanne Carthy, will take on the role of Fabiana. This will be Lamaya’s second credited acting role, having previously appeared in two episodes of The Dumping Ground television series.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio

The prized creation and beloved son of the kindly woodworker, Geppetto, Pinocchio is the titular character of this adventurous fable. Conscious, yet still made of wood, he is told by The Blue Fairy that in order to become a real boy, he must learn the difference between right and wrong, because a boy who won't be good may as well be made of wood. Originally written in the 1880 story to be a bit obnoxious and naughty, Disney reworked the character to be an innocent, curious child. Still mildly mischievous, much like the real boy he wishes to become, the over-trusting wooden lad is thrust into the world and told to make good decisions, as he must learn to be brave and unselfish through his journeys. With some bad decisions along the way, Pinocchio learns that love is the spark it takes to accomplish his goal.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will bring the wooden boy Pinocchio to life as he voices the character in the upcoming Disney film. Ainsworth is easily recognizable as Miles Wingrave from the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, in which he portrays a troubled young man who would likely end up on Pleasure Island himself. Pinocchio will be Ainsworth’s first voice-acting role. The young actor has two more projects currently in post-production, including a thriller titled All Fun and Games, where he will portray a character named Jo alongside Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer and Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield.

Dressed in a smart suit, and a blue top hat, Jiminy Cricket does his best to take on his assigned role as Pinocchio's conscience, hoping to help the lad learn the difference between right and wrong, and guide him in his journey of becoming a real boy. Jiminy is based on the talking cricket of the 1880 story, though his role in the original fable is quite different, lecturing the wooden boy for his bad behavior, and quickly being struck dead by a hammer in Geppetto’s shop. In the film Jiminy takes on the role of a main character, developing the main point of the story by guiding Pinocchio along his adventure as best he can. Level-headed and wise for an insect, though with his own shortcomings that he must face, Jiminy states that a conscience is the “small voice that people won't listen to. That's the trouble with the world, today..." for the cricket is disregarded by Pinocchio early on, though Jiminy never gives up hope on his young, wooden friend.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for his roles on screen from 3rd Rock from the Sun and 10 Things I Hate About You to Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, will be voicing the thoughtful, brave, smartly dressed insect, Jiminy Cricket. Beginning his career in 1988, this will be the accomplished actor's second ever voice acting role in a children's film. Gordon-Levitt previously voiced the young, space-surfing Jim Hawkins in the animated adventure film, Treasure Planet, which premiered back in 2002. Twenty years later he brings another animated character to life, though this one is a bit wiser. The Looper actor has multiple projects underway, including Providence, a small-town murder comedy, and a religious thriller titled White Night.

Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John Worthington Foulfellow

Honest John is anything but what his name would lead you to think. Soft-spoken and charismatic, this tricksy sly fox is a swindling crook. Depicted as wearing a patched-up suit and top hat, the con artist, along with his sidekick Gideon, carry out their small-scale schemes for money. In the original Carlo Collodi story, the fox pretends to be lame, tricking Pinocchio out of his few gold coins. Just as Jiminy represents conscience, the charming and persuasive Honest John represents temptation and dishonesty. In the Disney film, Honest John and Gideon tell Pinocchio that the life of an actor is far better than that of a school graduate, and sell the puppet to the short-tempered showman, Stromboli.

The Key and Peele comedian/actor, Keegan-Michael Key, joined the Pinocchio cast to voice the smooth-talking fox, Honest John Worthington Foulfellow. Known for his roles in front of the camera, Key is also an accomplished voice actor, having previously lent his voice to characters in Hotel Transylvania 3 and 4, The Lion King (2019), Bob’s Burgers, Toy Story 4, and more. Audiences are excited to hear the actor's recognizable voice in a villainous role. Key has been appearing in more kid-friendly roles in recent years, and has some awesome projects on the way, including Wonka, a film focussing on young Willy Wonka meeting the Oompa Loompas, and an untitled Super Mario project, where Key will voice the mycelium-oid character Toad alongside Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and more.

Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull

Sofia the Seagull is a new character in the Pinocchio story, though it is likely that Pinocchio and Geppetto will encounter her as they attempt to escape the jaws of the feared Monstro. In the 1940s Disney film, a flock of seagulls can be seen swirling around the duo as they paddle for safety upon their ramshackle raft. Jiminy will have a harder time dealing with the gull, who appears to be attempting to eat him in the film's trailer.

Sofia the Seagull will be voiced by actress Lorraine Bracco, who is known for her role in the long-running drama series, The Sopranos, where she portrayed Dr. Jennifer Melfi, a therapist who needed a therapist of her own. More recently, the Goodfellas actress has appeared in the comedy series Jerk, in which she portrays the mother of main character Tim. Pinocchio will be Bracco’s first time voicing a character for a children’s film, though she has experience in voice acting, having previously lent her voice to the character Dr. Janet in the adult animation series BoJack Horseman.

Appearances will also be made by Figaro the cat and Cleo the goldfish, Geppetto’s beloved pets.