Disney and Pixar have long been known for their innovations in the realm of animated movies, and their success speaks for itself. Over the years, each has made incredible films. Though not technically the first animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs proved the format could be profitable, and the company dominated the animation genre for decades after, often using new technology to do so. Meanwhile, Pixar came onto the scene in 1995 with the company's first feature, Toy Story. This was also the first computer-animated film, and with it, Pixar changed the industry forever. Since Disney owns Pixar, the two often share success, but these days, they face the same problems. In recent years, Disney and Pixar have become stagnant and stuck in the same style while other production companies experiment. With their recent flops that often look too similar, it seems these former giants are losing their edge.

Disney and Pixar Rely Too Heavily on Realism and 3D animation

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Since the onset of computer-animated films, there have continued to be changes, but Disney and Pixar seem to have latched on to the 3D animation style and stuck with it. This allows for incredible detail, making the animation look beautiful and as realistic as possible. For a while, it was impressive. The animation style grew progressively better, partially because of Disney and Pixar's other groundbreaking films. The Incredibles developed technology that allowed more realistic and complex movement in human characters. Tangled developed new technology to better animate Rapunzel's (Mandy Moore) hair, creating a shockingly realistic spectacle. Yet, after so many years, this animation style has lost its charm.

Disney and Pixar have come to rely on 3D animation too much, to the point that they have abandoned the classic methods, with the last 2D animated film from the company being 2011's Winnie the Pooh. Meanwhile, other animation companies have continued to experiment. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse honored its comic book origins with a unique look, combining 2D and 3D animation in an innovative way that benefits the film. Likewise, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish moved away from the naturalistic style of earlier animated films. These films show there is room for new technologies and styles that look less realistic, because if that's what you want, why not watch a live-action film?

Disney and Pixar's New Films Look the Same