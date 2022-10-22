Many of Disney's heroes, heroines, and supporting sidekicks wouldn't survive a horror movie. However, some of their villains and supporting creatures would not only survive but thrive as the antagonist. Disney and horror movies are not usually referred to in the same sentence, but here we are. As films like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey begin to take the beloved, sweet characters and turn them into movie monsters, we can't help but wonder which other Disney personalities could hold the backdrop of a horror film.

McLeach - 'The Rescuers Down Under'

Imagine being chased down the Australian desert by a maniacal poacher in a modified off-road truck as you try to save an endangered bird species. Sounds like a horror movie, except that it's Disney's animated classic The Rescuers Down Under. The murderous poacher is McLeach, voiced by the intimidating George C. Scott. A perfect demonstration of voice casting, McLeach is one of Disney's most underrated and terrifying villains.

The existing premise of this movie is doable for a horror movie in any sub-genre you'd imagine like a thriller, creature feature, or Eli Roth-style gore. A real-life casting of the burly, determined-at-all-costs poacher would give audiences a true horror antagonist.

Randall - 'Monster's Inc.'

The entire idea of the Monsters, Inc. universe is based on the premise of scaring young children, but what if those creatures actually existed? Children's imaginations get the best of them, and what would be more terrifying than a slithering monster like Randall (voiced by Steve Buscemi) lurking beneath their bed or emerging from a darkened closet?

Taking the franchise concept literally, Randall would be an excellent creature for a horror film about what goes bump in the night. His ability to camouflage makes him all the more terrifying. His peak scariness would be if he tormented a young child and returned to torment the now-adult's children.

Mary Poppins - 'Mary Poppins'

We all know and love the heart-warming versions of Mary Poppins brought to life first by Julie Andrews and then by Emily Blunt. What if this iconic, nurturing mother figure for the Banks children had dark, mischievous intentions? A magical nanny appearing out of thin air could go horribly wrong in the blink of an eye.

Because she seems to transcend time, an immortal nanny visiting the homes of troubled children to "correct" their behavior sounds like the plot for a wicked horror movie. It would take the right set of children to defeat a supernatural figure like a Mary Poppins antagonist who's practically terrible in every way.

Beast - 'Beauty and the Beast'

Image via Disney

Not a Disney-original character, Beast (voiced by Robby Benson) proved his terrifying potential in the live-action remake. As if the idea of being kidnapped and locked away wasn't enough premise for a horror movie, being transformed into a frightening creature by an enchantress works too.

Beast's character would be even more horrifying if he had no memory of his prior life and became more animalistic, blind with rage. The premise of the vain turned humble with a hint of romance (the "beauty and the beast effect") is saturated throughout various film genres, but it hasn't quite hit a creature feature-like twist yet.

The Emotions - 'Inside Out'

A clever explanation of the varying emotions we face as youths and adults and the physical representations/manifestations of them in Inside Out would make for a psychologically troubling movie with the same title. With the psychological horror genre a welcomed change of pace from slashers and gore-filled features, a tale of spiraling into madness would fit these characters well.

If Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) was constantly reassuring you things were okay when they clearly weren't in the real world, there'd be some dark conversations to be had. Imagine the emotions turned antagonist with a knack for mind games like Hannibal Lecter, audiences would be in for a shocking feature and skilled performances.

Bruce - 'Finding Nemo'

There are plenty of shark features to explain how realistic this choice is. Bruce (voiced by Barry Humphries) of Finding Nemo would fit the bill of a shark gone rogue. Audiences know him as the "Fish are friends, not food." moderator and group leader, but that mantra disappears the second he smells blood. The film even nodded to The Shining as Bruce pursued Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) and Marlin (voiced by Albert Brooks) with "Here's Brucey!"

Because the creature feature genre is so saturated with shark movies, Bruce would need a unique angle to stand out as a horror antagonist. Not impossible, but if Finding Nemo was a horror movie about a stalking shark, Bruce would be terrifying with his featured set of teeth.

Hades - 'Hercules'

Image via Disney

Yes, Hades (voiced by James Woods) is not an original character, this manifestation of the mythological being could definitely be the stuff of nightmares. Bringing Hell to Earth, Hades in a modern-day horror feature could find himself the antagonist for the supernatural part of the genre.

Any character with sharp, pointy teeth has the potential to be terrifying. Whether he's summoned by a bunch of teenage non-believers or a cult of worshipers, Hades, in the eerie fluid-like form could torment a real-life Persephone. It would provide audiences with a new final girl character to root for.

Jack Skellington - 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Fans of the iconic duel-holiday season movie have often wondered what was Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman) like before he became the undead pumpkin king. Audiences know and love Jack as the naive skeleton wishing to share the spirit of Christmas as he struggles with an identity crisis. Jack's original story could be an interesting retelling of his character as a horror antagonist or a dark, obsessed character banished into living in a permanent Halloween world.

He has the capability to be terrifying and all the means to rule over a haunted world. If lovable Jack were to forget his purpose or lose who he was, Halloween land could become the stuff of real nightmares, not just deranged toys easily swapped out by Santa Claus.

Shadow Man/Dr. Facilier - 'The Princess and the Frog'

A live-action Shadow Man and his friends from the other side could prove to be hide-under-the-blanket terrifying. Versed in the art of voodoo, Dr. Facilier (voiced by Keith David) will do anything to keep up his deal with the spirits beyond. Home to a plethora of hauntings, New Orleans and Dr. Facilier makes for a prime backdrop to any horror movie

His charisma, magic, and manipulation would lure any unsuspecting tourists into his shop for dark purposes. This favorite Disney villain would fit in perfectly with the supernatural horror genre, elevating the basic premise of outsiders getting into more than they bargained for in an unfamiliar place.

Pinocchio - 'Pinocchio'

With many variations of this classic tale old and new, this child-like character has Chucky and Annabelle vibes written all over it. What is meant to be a miracle for a lonely creator could turn into a sinister mistake with the wrong magic. Imagine a darker entity bringing Pinocchio (voiced by Dickie Jones) to life, or a group of modern kids messing around with spirits they shouldn't be.

Pinocchio is easily swayed in his impressionable mind. Coming to life and discovering the wrong purpose or group of people could lead to a disastrous and bloody outcome. With many horrifyingly successful films based on doll antagonists, Pinocchio would fit right in.

