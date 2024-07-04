The Big Picture Funko's Pop brand adds Disney and Pixar characters to their Halloween 2024 lineup.

Four new figures include Mickey, Minnie, Sully, and Mike in Halloween-themed costumes.

Disney's family-friendly content has made it a popular choice for Halloween entertainment.

While we’re in the heart of summer, it’s never too early to start planning for the chilling fall season. Halloween has become one of the most marketable holidays in recent memory thanks to the costumes and candy of it all. However, that also has to do with the horror genre and spooky aesthetic, leading to a bunch of merchandise. One of the companies leading that charge has been Funko, whose Pop brand has already had a bunch of new figures join their Halloween 2024 lineup. Now, Disney and Pixar have added to Funko’s massive fall release schedule.

The four new figures include two from Disney proper and two from Pixar. On the classic Disney side, there’s mascot Mickey Mouse dressed as a pirate and Minnie Mouse dressed as a sorceress. Both are themed in orange and black Halloween colors. On the Pixar side, the figures are based on the beloved franchise Monsters Inc. There’s Sully in pirate gear wearing his Monsters University letterman jacket and his best friend Mike dressed as a pumpkin. While we’ve gotten many Pops of these four characters in the past, there’s a lot of great detail in this set, like Mickey holding candy and Sully holding a Jack-o-Lantern themed after Mike. This isn’t the first Halloween themed Disney set either, as many of the signature Disney characters have had festive costume Pops throughout the last half decade. This is the second Mikey Halloween Pop this year, with the first one seeing Disney’s mascot dressed as a pumpkin-themed candelabra. Each figure in this new wave will be the standard $11.99 USD.

Disney & Halloween Just Feels Right

Close

While Disney is known as a more family-friendly company that has little to offer in terms of horror, that doesn’t mean they're not embedded in our Halloween culture. With iconic films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, and the Halloweentown franchise, they’ve become the go-to place for gateway horror stories. For kids that grew up in the Disney Channel era, underrated gems like Under Wraps, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, Mom’s on a Date With a Vampire, Don’t Look Under the Bed and Phantom of the Megaplex were our first steps into the genre. That’s before you get into all the Halloween specials that featured some of your favorite characters, like Mickey and Winnie-the-Pooh, along with the heroes and villains of the Star Wars universe. Disney has a lot to offer in terms of digestible horror fun. These new Halloween Pops are a great reminder of that.

Where Can You Stream Disney’s Halloween Catalog?

Films like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and all the Disney Channel original feature-length frights have found a streaming home on Disney+. The new Disney Halloween Funko Pops can currently be pre-ordered on Entertainment Earth’s website. They’re set to be released in September 2024. That’s just in time for the Halloween festivities to begin. Funko’s seasonal lineup this year also includes The Peanuts and The Looney Tunes alongside horror films like Pet Sematary and The Conjuring.