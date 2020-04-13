Disney Moves Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Fall, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ to Next Year

Disney has delayed the release of Pixar’s Soul from June 19 to November 20, while Raya and the Last Dragon is moving from Nov. 25 to March 12, 2021. The latter animated film takes the place of an untitled live-action Disney movie on the studio’s release calendar.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx voices the protagonist in Soul, which also features the voices of Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett, Quest Love, Phylicia Rashad, and Pixar mainstay John Ratzenberger.

Pete Docter (Monsters, Inc.) directed the film, which follows a musician who has lost his passion for music and is transported out of his body, forcing him to find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

As for Raya and the Last Dragon, Cassie Steele (Rick and Morty) will voice the title role, while Awkwafina will voice a character named Sisu. Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins direct from a script by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians), which is set in a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, where a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

With Soul moving out of summer to late fall, it’s clear that Hollywood doesn’t anticipate a return to normalcy anytime soon, and even when local governments do lift their stay-at-home orders and movie theaters are allowed to reopen, it’s unlikely that business will immediately return to normal. It will take time for moviegoers to trust that it’s safe to congregate in large groups.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped Disney from remaining optimistic, as the studio recently announced it will release Mulan on July 24. Likewise, Paramount’s new SpongeBob Squarepants movie moved from late May to July 31, so studios are clearly counting on the movie business returning to full swing at some point this summer. Perhaps that’s why Warner Bros. has yet to make any formal announcements regarding Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet, which remains slated for July 17. Stay tuned…