Watch: Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in 2020

Disney+ enjoyed a pretty solid launch at the tail-end of 2019, but 2020 poses all new challenges and opportunities for the nostalgia-fueled streaming service. The new network wisely launched with a healthy mix of both new properties–both feature length and short-form–and a sizeable amount of archival material; it helps that Disney just so happens to own 20th Century Fox, Marvel, and Pixar, offering up their titles in addition to Disney’s original content over the last 80 years or so. But while The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) was clearly the streaming service’s standout title of 2019, big things await in 2020.

So, with that in mind, Disney+ has put together a teaser video showing off some of the titles coming to the service this year. They stop short of providing actual release dates, but we get teases for the new Marvel live-action series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, a second season of The Mandalorian, and the return of Lizzie McGuire, to name a few. Those of you who didn’t get to see remakes like The Lion King and Aladdin, or original sequels like Toy Story 4 on the big screen last year will be able to enjoy them in the comfort of your own homes. Stay tuned for more details as they come, but check out our list of every movie and TV show confirmed for Disney+ so far.

Check out the new 2020 teaser for everything coming to Disney+: