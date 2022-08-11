Disney+ has been one of the premiere streaming services since its launch in late 2019. However, according to Variety, we finally know when the streamer will be adding an ad-based tier which sadly comes with a significant price hike for the existing model on December 8.

The ad-based Basic tier will be priced at $7.99, the current price of the streamer, while the ad-free version dubbed Disney+ Premium will increase by $3 to $10.99. The ad-supported version will have all the same content that Premium has, but there will be about four minutes of ads per hour. This will start with 15 and 30 second spots before a “full suite of ad products” get implemented as time goes on. However, not all shows will have advertising and Disney is not allowing political or alcohol ads on the streamer. Chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel, stated their excitement for the news saying:

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,”

Along with Disney+, the company’s other streaming services Hulu and ESPN+ will see price hikes as well. Hulu with ads will go from $6.99 to $7.99 a month and its ad-free tier will go from $12.99 to $14.99 a month on October 10. ESPN+, like previously announced, will go from $6.99 to $9.99 starting on August 23. As a result the ad-supported version of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be increased from $13.99 to $14.99. However, the Premium ad-free version of that same bundle will not increase from its $19.99 price point.

At this point in the streaming wars, viewers are well versed in price hikes. This is not the first time Disney has raised the price on their streaming trio, and it’s definitely not going to be the last time either. It’s always great to have more options for our Disney-loving hearts, but things like the $3 price increase on the ad-free version of Disney+ is going to sting for many fans. Like Disney has acknowledged, many of their viewers are likely going to skew towards the ad-supported version. So it’s at least nice that their variety of amazing original content like The Mandalorian, Loki, and High School Musical: The Musical - The Series won’t be restricted by this new model.

Disney has been effectively expanding their existing franchises like Marvel and Star Wars on the streamer over the last three years. That only looks to continue in the near future with series like Andor, Secret Invasion, and Daredevil: Born Again. While we wait for all that exciting new content, you have until December 8 to enjoy the current ad-free version of Disney+.