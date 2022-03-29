Disney has announced its Disney+ streaming service launch dates and price plans for forty-two new countries and eleven territories in Europe, West Asia, and Africa. The announcement is part of the company’s summer 2022 plan to expand across the world.

Disney+ is a streaming service that brings the old and new together with all the Disney films and shows streamed straight to your TV. It includes Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and even National Geographic. With popular shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, Disney’s streaming service lets subscribers binge-watch their favorite superheroes turned sitcom stars and spend entire afternoons in the Star Wars universe with Grogu and Din on their father-son space adventures. Movies like Academy Award winner Encanto, Mulan, and Moana put musical adventures of self-discovery and determination at your fingertips.

There are also various documentaries, like Howard, which follows the life of songwriter Howard Ashman, and Dolphin Reef which follows the story of Echo as he learns to survive in the ocean. The variety of things to watch makes Disney+ a great streaming service for people of all ages. No one is left without something to stream. Launched in 2019, Disney+ has gathered over 130 million subscribers. With the addition of other countries, it’s bound to have many more by the end of this year.

Upcoming Disney+ subscribers can expect to have the same perks found in other countries, as well. The service will allow subscribers to have up to four concurrent streams, meaning four devices can access Disney+ in the same household at the same time, and allow unlimited downloads for up to ten devices. There’s also IMAX Enhanced support for some titles in the library. Subscribers will also be able to set up a limit of seven profiles, which can be set to strictly children-friendly content if needed.

It can also be assumed that these countries and territories will have the new upcoming Disney+ with ads plan, too. However, there has been no information released regarding that part of the service yet.

Countries that currently have Disney+ available are the United States, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Those expecting to find Disney+ in South Africa can expect the streaming service to arrive on May 18. All other countries have received June launch dates. Those curious about the specific information for each country’s Disney+ release date and price points can read through the listings found below:

Launch Date Country Currency Standard Pricing Monthly Annual May 18 South Africa ZAR 119.00 1190.00 June 8 Algeria DZD 399.99 3998.99 Bahrain USD 8.99 88.99 Egypt EGP 49.99 498.99 Iraq IQD 4999.99 49998.99 Jordan JOD 2.99 28.99 Kuwait USD 8.99 88.99 Lebanon USD 4.49 43.99 Libya USD 2.99 28.99 Morocco MAD 32.99 328.99 Oman USD 8.99 88.99 Palestine Territories USD 6.99 68.99 Qatar QAR 29.99 298.99 Saudi Arabia SAR 29.99 298.99 Tunisia TND 3.49 33.99 United Arab Emirates AED 29.99 298.99 Yemen USD 2.99 28.99 June 14 Albania EUR 7.99 79.90 Andorra EUR 8.99 89.90 Bosnia and Herzegovina EUR 7.99 79.90 Bulgaria EUR 7.99 79.90 Croatia EUR 7.99 79.90 Czech Republic CZK 199.00 1990.00 Estonia EUR 7.99 79.90 Greece EUR 8.99 89.90 Hungary HUF 2490.00 24900.00 Kosovo EUR 7.99 79.90 Latvia EUR 7.99 79.90 Liechtenstein CHF 12.90 129.0 Lithuania EUR 7.99 79.90 Malta EUR 8.99 89.90 Montenegro EUR 7.99 79.90 North Macedonia EUR 7.99 79.90 Poland PLN 28.99 289.90 Romania RON 29.99 299.90 San Marino EUR 8.99 89.90 Serbia EUR 7.99 79.90 Slovakia EUR 7.99 79.90 Slovenia EUR 7.99 79.90 Turkey TRY 34.99 349.90 Vatican City EUR 8.99 89.90 June 16 Israel ILS 39.90 399.00

