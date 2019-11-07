Disney+ Will Be Available on Amazon Devices Next Week

0

If you’re planning on getting Disney+ but don’t know how in the world to watch it, or where, it helps if you’re an Amazon customer.

Amazon has announced that the Disney+ app will available on devices including Fire TV, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire Tablets (compatible ones). And you can do it all on November 12. But you might be wondering, “How the heck can I download the app on my Fire TV?” Easy! Just speak directly into your Alexa Voice Remote and tell her (it) to open Disney+. “Okay,” you’re thinking, “but once I’m there, how do I watch something?” That’s a little more complicated. Using your voice again, say something like, “Alexa, play Turner & Hooch!” And presto, the Tom Hanks/Mare Winningham classic will stream before your very eyes.

The voice command feature actually is helpful. Typing titles into HBO’s search function, for example, is a bit of a slog. Perhaps by the time it launches next May, HBO Max will be a decent listener.

According to Amazon, Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial on their devices beginning November 12. Beyond that period, they’ll be charged $6.99 per month.

Why sign up at all for Disney+? Well, it will be the go-to spot for Star Wars and Marvel content, in addition to all the animated classics and the Pixar films. If you stopped watching The Simpsons in, say, 1992, you’ll have time to catch up, as all thirty seasons will be there waiting for you. National Geographic documentaries (more than 250 hours of NatGeo content in all), like Free Solo, will also be available to stream.

The streaming service is banking on much of its original content being a selling point. The Mandalorian indeed looks pretty great, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is awfully clever, according to our own Vinnie Mancuso. The live action Lady and the Tramp will be available on day one, and the Willem Dafoe starrer, Togo, plans to move you to tears next month.

For a more thorough list of everything coming to Disney+, head here.