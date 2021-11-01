The video gives us a look to the past, with many promises for the future.

Collider can exclusively preview a new video from Disney+, released today to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the streaming platform later this month, which will officially be recognized as Disney+ Day. The new video highlights some of the productions coming from the Star Wars universe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Pixar Studios, reminding fans there’s a lot more to come in the next few years.

Initially launched on November 12, 2019, Disney+ became an essential part of Disney’s international distribution of content. Besides being the definitive library for all movies and series produced by the Disney Empire, the streaming platform allowed Disney to release some of its biggest titles when theaters were still closed due to the pandemic. In addition, Disney+ is also the exclusive home of original content created to expand some of the company’s biggest franchises.

The success of The Mandalorian, for example, allowed Disney to plan several new Star Wars series, with Star Wars: Visions and Star Wars: The Bad Batch being released in 2021. On December 29, The Mandalorian’s first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, will bring back Temuera Morrison as the beloved bounty hunter, followed by Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand. A third season of The Mandalorian was also confirmed by Disney, with no release window attached to it. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor, Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker in the Ahsoka series.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has also been expanded through Disney+ miniseries. 2021 saw the premiere of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?, with Hawkeye set to debut on November 24. Next year, Ms. Marvel will introduce Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, She-Hulk will bring Tatiana Maslany to the MCU as Jennifer Walters, and Moon Knight will give us Oscar Isaac playing Marc Spector. And there are also Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, Ironheart, I Am Groot, a Wakanda-based untitled series, an Echo-focused series, a WandaVision spin-off featuring Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), and even a Halloween special with Werewolf by Night.

As the anniversary video says, Disney+ is only getting started, and there’s a lot more to come for fans of Disney’s biggest franchises. Thanks to its high-budget original productions, it didn’t take long for Disney+ to become one of the most important streaming services in the market. And since the service seems to be gaining speed, there’s no way to tell what’ll come next — but, whatever it is, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

Disney+ Day will take place on November 12, with subscribers treated to new content releases across the service's brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Check out the Disney+ anniversary video below.

