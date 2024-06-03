Disney+ is prepping for the summer with its June 2024 line-up, starting with the arrival of a hotly anticipated entry in the Star Wars franchise. The new series will mark the very first time the Star Wars franchise has explored the saga's history before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace via a live-action story. In addition to that, June 2024 on Disney+ will also feature plenty of new content, such as a powerful WW2 documentary, a beloved sitcom starring a celebrity family, and a celebration commemorating a certain ill-tempered duck.

To find out what you can expect to see from the streaming giant's upcoming line-up, here are seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ for June 2024.

'The Acolyte' (2024-)

Two-Episode Series Premiere

Available: June 4 Creator: Leslye Headland Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joonas Sutamo, Amy Tsang, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Margarita Levieva, Dean-Charles Chapman, Charlie Barnett, Paul Bullion, Rebecca Henderson, James Henri-Thomas, and Anthony J. Abraham

Starting the month out strong is The Acolyte, the first-ever live-action Star Wars show to take place during the High Republic-era. Set long before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte showcases the Jedi Order during its Golden Age, where the Sith have supposedly been made extinct. Those reports of extinction may have been greatly exaggerated, as news begins to spread that Jedi are being hunted down by an unknown assassin. The chief suspect in this deadly murder-mystery is a former padawan named Mae (Amandla Stenberg), and it's up to a ragtag team of Jedi led by her former master, Sol (Lee Jung-jae), to track her down and bring her to justice.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte will premiere at 6PM PT on Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively on Disney+.

The Acolyte

'Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color' (2024)

Complete Docuseries

Image via Apple TV+

Available: June 4 Narrated by: Idris Elba

Even with a global event as well-known and notorious as World War II, there are still major participants who are often overlooked in the conflict for reasons as arbitrary as general bigotry. That's the goal that Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color hopes to shine a light on, by giving a voice and attention to the heroes of the Second World War that put their lives on the line for counties that historically have not treated them with the respect they are owed. This powerful and informative docuseries will also be narrated by Luther star Idris Elba.

The complete docuseries of Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color will be available to stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 4th.

'Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation' (2024)

Image via Disney

Release Date: June 7 (Premieres June 6th on Disney Channel) Run Time: 1 hour 33 minutes Directors: Anna O'Brian and Dan Povenmire Starring: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jack McBrayer, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joe Lo Truglio, Cheri Oteri, Raven-Symoné, Anna Akana, Artemis Pebdani, Zeno Robinson, Marieve Herington, Bob Joles, Chirs Houghton, and Scott Kelly

Big City Greens has proven to be a wildly successful hit for Disney since it first aired in 2018, following the Green family as they try to live a life as dedicated farmers in the "Big City". Now, Big City Greens is getting the feature film treatment with Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation. As the title implies, the new movie will take the Green family on a trip through the stars on an intergalactic adventure, featuring some recognizable guest stars like Cheri Oteri and Raven-Symoné.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation will first premiere on live-TV via the Disney Channel on Thursday, June 6th, and will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, June 7th.

Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary

'Crazy Over Daisy,' 'Out on a Limb,' and 'DIY Duck' Shorts

Image via Disney

Available: June 9

Not long after, the Walt Disney Company celebrated a hundred years of Disney magic, the lovable curmudgeon Donald Duck will also be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 9th with three classic shorts. The first is Crazy Over Daisy, where Donald has a run-in with Chip and Dale while on his way to visit his beloved Daisy Duck. Then, Donald does battle with Chip and dale again in Out on a Limb while he's trying to do some lumber work. Finally, Donald Duck's big day will be getting a mysterious brand-new short with the title of DIY Duck.

Crazy Over Daisy, Out on a Limb, and DIY Duck will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sunday, June 9th.

'Clotilda: The Return Home' (2024)

Image via National Geographic

Available: June 17 Starring: Tara Roberts

Clotilda is an infamous name in U.S. history, as it was one of the last vessels to transport slaves from Africa to America. Despite occurring over a century ago, the ripples caused by such unforgivably evil institutions like the slave trade are still felt to this very day, and that's exactly what Clotilda: The Return Home seeks to explore. Hosted by National Geographcis Tara Roberts, the new documentary will focus on the descendants of that infamous slave ship as they return to the home their ancestors were unjustly taken from.

Clotilda: The Return Home will be available to stream on Disney+ on Monday, June 17th.

'Wahlburgers' (2014-2019)

Complete Season 1

Image via A&E

Available: June 26 Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg, and Paul Wahlberg

You probably know Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg for their long-running acting careers, but did you know their brother Paul Wahlberg is a professional chef? That's exactly what the Wahlberg brothers' hit series Wahlburgers explores, showcasing the friendly sibling rivalry between the trio of brothers. While they get up to plenty of shenanigans in their hometown of Boston, they're still bound together by a strong familial bond.

The complete first season of Wahlburgers will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 26th.

'ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series' (2024-)

Season 1 Premiere

Image via Disney

Available: June 29 (Premieres June 28th on Disney Channel) Starring: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Kingston Foster, and Trevor Tordjman

The ZOMBIES movies have become incredibly popular Disney Channel Original Movies, with a fourth entry in the franchise reportedly on the way. As fans wait for the fourth installment, they can waatch an apetizer with the new animated show, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animaated Series, which will bring back much of the original cast from the first three films. The town of Seabrook and it's denizens of humans, zombies, werewolves, and aliens continue to peacefully coexist, all while Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) continue to deal with high school drama.

The first eleven episodes of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series will first premiere on live-TV via the Disney Channel on Friday, June 28th, and will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Saturday, June 29th.