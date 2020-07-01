Disney+ Comic-Con@Home Panel Slate Isn’t What You’d Expect

Disney+ unveiled the slates for their virtual ComicCon@Home panels, installments devoted to Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (based on the insanely popular Disney Channel animated series), Marvel documentary series Marvel 616, and the miniseries remake of The Right Stuff, the first National Geographic scripted series on the service (based on the iconic book by Tom Wolfe). While the line-up is somewhat disappointing for anyone hoping for some Mandalorian season 2 details or updates on Marvel Studios projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision or Loki, it still gives a good sense of what is on the horizon for the most magical streaming service around.

Per the official press release, here are the details on all three panels:

A Look Inside Marvel’s 616 on Disney+

Thursday, July 23, 1:00 p.m. PT

Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window.” Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Saturday, July 25, 12:00 p.m. PT

Join the creators & executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+’s upcoming Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

Blast Off with Disney+’s The Right Stuff

Saturday, July 25, 1:00 p.m. PT

From Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, The Right Stuff is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the US space program. The series follows seven of the military’s best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members Patrick J. Adams (“Major John Glenn”), Jake McDorman (“Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard”), Colin O’Donoghue (“Captain Gordon Cooper”), Michael Trotter (“Gus Grissom”), Aaron Staton (“Wally Schirra”), Micah Stock (“Deke Slayton”), James Lafferty (“Scott Carpenter”), Nora Zehetner (“Annie Glenn”), Shannon Lucio (“Louise Shepard”), Eloise Mumford (“Trudy Cooper”), Eric Ladin (“Chris Kraft”), and Patrick Fischler (“Bob Gilruth”), Showrunner and Executive Producer Mark Lafferty, and Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson.