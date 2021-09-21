If you aren't already subscribed, you might want to be now.

To celebrate the second anniversary of their massively successful streaming service, The Walt Disney Company is doing something special for their subscribers. The company has announced that they will host a global, company-wide fan celebration called Disney+ Day on November 12, featuring new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, as well as some sneak peeks of what is to come for the streamer that continues to dominate the family entertainment sphere.

As a part of Disney+ Day, subscribers will have access to perks and experiences across The Walt Disney Company — but most notably, the service will be rolling out buckets of highly anticipated content, including the Disney+ premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Jungle Cruise being made available for all subscribers at no additional charge. Several Walt Disney Animation Studios shorts will also be made available for the first time on Disney+, including Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, and the Oscar-nominated Get A Horse!

The service will also be rolling out a large selection of new offerings, including Home Sweet Home Alone, a Disney+ reimagining of the Home Alone franchise; Olaf Presents, a new series of Frozen shorts retelling classic Disney tales; Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from Pixar’s Luca; and the first five episodes from Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. These all-new offerings will be accompanied by several specials across the company’s brands, including an all-new The Simpsons short, a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and an all-new Star Wars feature examining the origins and legacy of the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

But the global celebration isn’t just limited to Disney+. As a supplement to the service’s boatload of incoming content — which will also include news, trailers, and first looks, as well as the service’s premiere in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong — experiences will be available to subscribers at the company’s physical locations as well as online. Disney Parks and Resorts and the Disney Cruise Line will be offering photo opportunities and character moments, and shopDisney.com will also offer special perks to Disney+ subscribers, with more information to come.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

More information about in-person experiences and consumer offers will be made available as Disney+ Day approaches on November 12 — so if you’re one of the few people who hasn’t yet subscribed, you might want to now.

