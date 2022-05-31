Disney+ Day is back, and it's coming early this year! Disney+ announced on Twitter that their second Disney+ Day will take place on September 8, two months prior to the anniversary of the streaming service's launch. The global celebration comes just in time to lead into Disney's massive three-day D-23 Event.

If you're a fan of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more it's safe to say you've heard of Disney+, Disney's exclusive streaming service. The service offers fans a place to stream their favorite Disney classics, the MCU, National Geographic documentaries, the entire ever-evolving Star Wars saga and tons more. Subscribers are offered more from the mega franchises, such as the television miniseries WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Marvel fans and the Award-winning Star Wars series, The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal, plus so much more.

Disney+ Day offers subscribers new releases of many new movies and shows, as well as sneak-peeks of upcoming releases via Disney's various social media accounts. Last year Disney+ released Marvel's highly anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Day. Following the massive success of the 2022 Star Wars Celebration, there's no telling what Disney will unveil this September. If last year's event is any indication, fans can expect all-new premieres, behind-the-scenes exclusives, new season releases, as well as deals for ShopDisney, and perks at the Disney theme parks.

This year Disney fans will want to mark their calendars for September 8. The first Disney+ Day took place as a 2-year commemorative celebration for the streaming service's launch back in 2019, but this year the event has been bumped up. Disney is launching their weekend-long D-23 Expo immediately after Disney+ Day, so fans can expect an overload of new and exciting insider info for the future of Disney in the month of September.

D-23 Expo is held at the largest center on the West Coast, the Anaheim Convention Center, and will take place over three days, starting on September 9 this year. Previous conventions bring all Disney fandoms under one roof and include exclusive items available to buy, live performances, and future plans for their theme parks. Disney pulls out all the stops for their D-23 Expo, and last year's convention awarded fans the first announcement by Ewan McGregor himself that he and Obi-Wan Kenobi would be returning to the ongoing franchise. Other celebrity guests have included the cast of Frozen, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Jeff Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok), and so many more.

Disney fans and Disney+ members will not want to miss out this year. Be sure to check out Disney+ on September 8 for all-new Disney exclusives! Check out the official announcement below:

