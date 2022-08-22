Disney+ revealed today the full slate of titles we can look forward to seeing pop up on its catalog on September 8. The event celebrates the Disney legacy across all platforms, and for the streaming platform, this means the premiere of highly anticipated movies, specials, series, and short films.

The top release from Disney+ Day is certainly Pinocchio. The live-action movie version of the classic fairy tale was produced exclusively for the platform and stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as the title character, while Tom Hanks (Elvis) plays Pinocchio’s father and maker Geppetto. The story will chronicle the epic journey of the wooden puppet who goes in search of the magic which will turn him into a real boy. The movie also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Marvel fans can get excited with a lot of new content from the MCU. Thor: Love and Thunder finally comes to our screens after a successful run in theaters, where the blockbuster raked in over $700 million and is among the highest-grossing titles of the year. Disney+ Day will also bring a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Marvel series on the catalog. Behind-the-scenes geeks can also look forward to a new entry in Marvel Studios Assembled, which will provide some making-of footage from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Star Wars fans will also discover the process of a major title coming to life in Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a documentary that brings series stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen and director Deborah Chow to talk about their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. The documentary includes set tours, a look at the props department and interviews with cast and crew members.

The new slate of series set to premiere on Disney+ Day includes Cars on the Road, a nine-episode show that centers around Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip. Growing Up is a docuseries created by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through coming of age stories. Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory takes viewers on nail-biting journeys in the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world, while Tierra Incognita follows a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents.

Last but not least, in the specials and short films slate, Disney+ announced new sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2, short film Remembering by Emmy-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz (The Messy Truth in VR), Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons, and Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, which looks back on the show’s 30-season history.

Disney+ Day happens on September 8. You can watch a teaser for the event below: