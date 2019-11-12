Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Getting Disney+ Free Through Verizon

0

The wait is over, Disney+ is here, and if you haven’t yet set yourself up with subscription, you might be able to get a year free… if you’re a Verizon customer. Disney just launched their new streaming service, the latest in the new wave of Netflix competitors on the heels of Apple TV+, and they’ve rolled out a bit of a mastermind plan to get as many subscribers as possible, as quickly as possible.

In addition to the appeal of exclusive content like the first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and nostalgia plays like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series available on day of launch, as well as the confirmation that MCU fans will now have to watch the upcoming Marvel series to keep up to date with the events of the shared universe, Disney is rolling out a competitive launch strategy. That includes the already low price-point of $6.99 a month or $69,99 a year, but it also includes a year’s free subscription for certain Verizon Fios and Verizon Wireless customers. So if that might be you, here are all the details you need to know to find out if you’re eligible, how to subscribe, and what you’ll get.

How to Tell If You Qualify

In order to be eligible for Verizon’s free Disney+ subscription, you have to have one of the following.

1 or more unlimited data plans

Sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet

Sign up for Verizon Fios Home Internet

Let’s dig a little more into what that might look like for various customers.

Verizon offers a number of eligible unlimited wireless plans, which range in price from $35 per line (with a minimum four lines) to $90 for a single line.

For the Verizon 5G and Verizon Fios, you get a subscription if you’re about to sign up for either service. Verizon has three Fios Home Internet plans ranging from $40 to $80. Verizon 5G is currently only available in limited territories in areas of Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.

There’s some fine print on all of these though. None of these offers are viable if you’re on a business account, and customers who are either on a prepaid account or grandfathered into unlimited data plans are also ineligible. However, if you’re on one of those older accounts and want to switch over for the Disney+ deal, that’s an option.

Bummer news for existing Verizon Fios and Verizon 5G customers, only “new” customers (including Verizon customers who switch over to Fios or 5G) are eligible. If you already have those services, the deal doesn’t apply to you.

And if you already signed up for Disney+ before the Disney/Verizon deal was announced, there’s good news — you can still get in on the offer, whether you signed up through Disney or a third-party offer. If you signed up for a mult-year or annual subscription, they will just put your purchased subscription on pause, set to resume after the Verizon promotion runs out. If you subscribed month-to-month or purchased through a third-party, Disney will be in touch with an email that gives you instructions on how to manage your account.

If you want more of the nitty-gritty details, head over to Verizon’s Disney+ FAQ page.

Now that you know if you’re eligible, here’s how you access the offer.

Verizon customers and those interested in becoming Verizon customers to take advantage of the deal can head over to Verizon’s website, where the offer went live on Nov. 12 at 6 a.m. EST.

If you’re a new Verizon customer, you’ll need to register for your My Verizon account, which allows you to set up your promotional subscription online. You can also download the My Verizon app to set up your account. Once you’ve got a My Verizon account, or if you already have one, sign in online or on the app, where you’ll find a Disney+ invitation if you’re eligible for the promotion. Click the “Get Disney+” button, which will lead you to the Terms and Conditions page. Once you accept, you’ll be sent to the Disney+ portal to set up an account.

Alternatively, you can access Disney+ through your app management. If you’re setting it up through My Verizon online, you can select “Account” scroll to “Manage Add-ons and apps” and select “Get Disney+”, and if you’re using the app, go Account > Add-ons and choose “Get Disney+”

How long does the Verizon/Disney+ promotion last?

Eligible customers have from 11/12/19 to 6/1/20 to sign up for the promo. Your year-long subscription will begin once you sign up for the promotion, but here’s some important fine print: your subscription begins when you accept the Terms and Conditions, not when you sign up in the Disney+ portal.

The Disney+ subscription will auto-renew after the 12-month promotional subscription ends, changing to a paid month-to-month subscription that charges your Verizon account $6.99 a month. (Excepting customers in New Mexico, where the promotion ends automatically after 12 months. Those customers can re-enroll.) You can always cancel Disney+, so make sure to mark the date your 12 months are up on the calendar so you can reevaluate if a month-to-month plan your best option.

Note that if you cancel or change your eligible Verizon unlimited plan or internet service, your account will keep Disney+, but will be charged the $6.99 monthly fee. If you cancel your Verizon service entirely, your Disney+ subscription will also be cancelled. Finally, if you suspend your service, your promotional subscription will also be paused until you resume Verizon service.

How to watch Disney+

Disney+ is available on a whole host of partner platforms and devices, including those listed below (dependent on country).

• Amazon (Fire TV Devices, Fire TV Edition Smart TVs, and Fire Tablets)

• Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app; customers can subscribe to Disney+ via in-app purchase)

• Google (Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices)

• LG Smart TVs with webOS

• Microsoft (Xbox One)

• Samsung Smart TVs

• Sony / Sony Interactive Entertainment (all Android based Sony TVs and PlayStation®4)

• Roku (Roku® streaming players and Roku TV™ models)

Following the first-wave November 12 roll-out, Disney+ will launch in Australia, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico on November 19. As revealed on Disney’s recent earnings call, Disney+ will launch in markets across Western Europe (including UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, among other countries in the region) on March 31, 2020.

During that same call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the Disney/Verizon deal will cover roughly 20 million domestic Verizon customers, giving the new streaming service quite the robust built-in subscriber base to launch from.

“Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers,” Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said in a statement last month. “Our work with Disney extends beyond Disney+ as we bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband technology to the entertainment industry through exciting initiatives with Disney Innovation Studios and in the parks,” he added.

“The launch of Disney+ kicks off a new era of streaming for The Walt Disney Company, bringing nearly a century’s worth of content from our iconic studios to consumers directly,” Kevin Mayer, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer & International, The Walt Disney Company, said in the same statement. “We’re excited to share this moment with Verizon and bring Disney+ to the millions of customers across its award-winning wireless network.”

The Verizon deal does not include the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN, so you’ll need to subscribe to those independently if you want those services. For more on the Disney+ bundle, check out our complete guide to how to watch Disney+.