Disney+ to Debut ‘At Home with Olaf’, a ‘Frozen’ Short Series Starring a Quarantined Josh Gad

There are benefits to being quarantined inside the House of Mouse. Disney just announced At Home with Olaf, a new series of Frozen spin-off shorts created by Hyrum Osmond and starring Josh Gad, both working from home. Based on a short teaser released by Disney, the series will simply follow Gad’s Frozen snowman character Olaf living his best social distancing life. Can’t argue with pleasant content these days.

Disney has been at the forefront of this wonky, unprecedented release format brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Just last week, the studio announced that Kenneth Branagh‘s adaptation of the fantasy series Artemis Fowl—starring Ferdia Shaw, Judi Dench, and Colin Farrell—would forego a theatrical release and head straight to Disney+. Before that, Pixar’s Onward hit the streaming service—as well as On-Demand—months earlier than scheduled, as did the studio’s Frozen 2.

Check out the short teaser below, followed by what Gad had to say about the series. For more on what to watch on Disney+, here are the best TV shows and best movies available on the streaming service right now.

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020