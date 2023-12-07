The Big Picture Disney+ plans to expand its offerings to include advertising, gaming, and shopping experiences to attract more advertisers and engage users.

Disney+ will soon be expanding its plans for advertising and new gaming and shopping experiences are being considered as options to do so. According to Disney's President of Advertising Sales Rita Ferro, the House of Mouse is weighing more interactive elements for the flagship streaming service to entice more advertisers to come aboard and further improve engagement. Little is known about what these plans entail, but Ferro says the company figures to divulge more information at a Disney presentation on January 10 in Las Vegas.

The move comes as Disney has been trying to find ways to grow its subscriber base and get more out of its existing customers. After hopping on the ad-supported plan bandwagon last year, as much as 50% of new subscribers have opted to take the cheaper plan even if it meant sitting through a few ads. Overall engagement on the platform has also been up, a trend Disney hopes to continue by offering these new experiences. Importantly for the bottom line, the number of advertisers involved with Disney+ has skyrocketed from 100 at the launch of the plan to over 1,000 worldwide and, in that time, streaming losses have also been steadily improving. Some of the advertising schemes being considered aren't dissimilar to what Hulu currently offers, though Disney+ seems poised to go much further in increasing interaction with all aspects of the platform.

Part of the plan to drive engagement, Ferro says, has already been completed with the launch of a Hulu hub for bundle subscribers on Disney+. The addition has been long in the works for the Mouse House as a way to streamline the Disney bundle with the launch of a merged app experience. Although the hope as of the Q4 earnings call was to have the beta up and running this month, the full launch of the app won't come until spring 2024. Bloodshed was unfortunately deemed necessary in preparation for this move as Disney scrapped Willow, Big Shot, and much more while taking a sizable tax write-off.

The Streaming Competition Is Continuing to Heat Up

It's more important than ever for Disney+ to find ways to grow as its competitors continue taking measures to better their position in the streaming market. After years of being relatively isolated from its fellow streamers, Netflix and Apple TV+ are both constructing bundle deals with their rivals to save customers money and grow their subscriber base. Prime Video also hopes to launch ads for the majority of its customers next year unless they pay extra for an upgrade. One unpopular solution Disney+ is heavily considering to keep pace is cracking down on password sharing. Netflix proved that it's an effective, if deeply despised, way to rake in subscribers and CEO Bob Iger has indicated they are actively examining ways to handle shared accounts. 2024 could be a big year for streaming as platforms continue to implement these significant changes for better or worse.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Disney+ and streaming. In the meantime, check out our guide to some of the best films currently available on the platform.