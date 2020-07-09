Luke Evans Gives an Update on That ‘Gaston’ Disney+ Show and Reveals How It Was Created

Gaston is one of the wildest and funnest Disney characters of all time — until he becomes (always was?) a horrific villain. In the original animated Beauty and the Beast, his swaggering song of accomplishments (sung by Richard White) became an instant, braggadocious classic. And in the 2017 live-action remake, Luke Evans inhabited the role and song with both swagger and a sense of pointed vulnerability (alongside his trusty Le Fou, played by Josh Gad, of course). Evans did such a good job, his Gaston is getting his own Disney+ spinoff. And Evans flexed his muscles and gave us a tantalizing update.

As part of Evans’ full interview with our own Christina Radish to promote The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Evans explained how the show came about in the first place:

“Josh and I, even when we were working on Beauty and the Beast, I recall, as two human beings, we liked each other a lot. We made each other laugh, we respected each other’s talent, and we had a great time. Even then, we were talking about what we could do and wanting to find another project. We’ve been searching, for the last several years, projects and scripts and ideas and concepts. In the back of our minds, we definitely had thoughts about revisiting Gaston and LeFou in a different story, obviously. So, when the idea really came to fruition and we got on board some incredible writers, and Josh, especially, had an incredible idea that, once it was born, it just flew itself. And when we pitched the idea to Disney+, they were very excited about it. Now, we’re in fully fledged development. The second and third episodes have been written and we’ve heard some of the music by Alan Menken. We’re just so honored to have him on board, writing the music, which is extraordinary, in itself. We feel so lucky to have this talented group of people creating a story about two much loved and much hated characters, but that’s the excitement. There are a lot of questions about, where we will start? What we will tell? Who are these people? When you visit them, where will they be? So, it’s going to be a really fun experience. Me and Josh are literally vibrating with excitement to shoot it.

Wow, wow, wow! First of all: Evans and Gad’s friendship sounds so pure I could scream. Second of all: Three episodes have been written, and they have Alan Menken songs. And third of all: “Literally vibrating with excitement”? Now so am I!

When pressed further, Evans simply could not spoil any forthcoming details, except for this: “No human being is one layer. There are many, many chapters to our lives, and they all inform the character and who we are. There’s a lot of intrigue, as to who these people might have been, and how they became who they were. But you’ll just have to wait to see. I’m not going to spoil it for you.” An interesting comment, given how one-dimensional someone could play Gaston. All will be revealed when the show eventually hits Disney+.

