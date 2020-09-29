Disney+ GroupWatch Feature Lets You Watch Movies and Shows with Friends

When The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on Disney+ later this month, you’ll be able to enjoy new episodes with friends all across the country. Today, the streaming service unveiled a new social feature called GroupWatch, which allows you to watch any title on Disney+ with up to 7 people total.

In GroupWatch, the title you’ve selected plays simultaneously for everyone in the GroupWatch, and you can react with emojis or pause the movie. As of right now there is not a chat feature that allows you to talk during the film, but Jerrell Jimerson, Disney+’s SVP of product management, told CNN that a chat feature could become part of GroupWatch later on.

If you’re wondering how to use GroupWatch on Disney+, it’s extremely easy. Here are the steps:

Click on the title you want to watch.

Click the GroupWatch icon next to the “play” and “add to list” buttons.

On the next page, click the “+” icon to add up to 6 additional people to the stream.

You can add family and close friends by simply sharing the link to your GroupWatch, but they must be Disney+ subscribers in order to join.

Watch and enjoy!

What makes GroupWatch a bit more user friendly than something like Netflix Party is that you don’t have to download a separate app to use it – it’s built into Disney+. That was by design, Jimerson told CNN, adding that they wanted people of all ages to be able to use it easily. He also said the addition of GroupWatch came after they noticed people trying to create their own watch parties over Zoom.

Indeed, GroupWatch couldn’t come at a better time. Not only does it allow for viewing with friends and family who don’t live near to you, but is also an ideal way to stay social with friends who may not be in your “bubble” during the pandemic. Here’s hoping they get that chat feature added soon, though.

If you need recommendations of what to watch with your friends on Disney+, check out our lists below: