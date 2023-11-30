The Big Picture Disney+ subscribers in the US can enjoy a wide range of exclusive perks and discounts from November 30, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

Perks include the opportunity to win special prizes, discounts on Disney-related products, and special offers like a Walmart+ Membership and experiences at Walt Disney World.

Fans can also get 50% off a D23 Gold Membership, giving them access to fan-centric events, Disney twenty-three magazine, and an Annual D23 Gold Member Collector Set. It's a holiday season full of magic and rewards for Disney lovers.

To add an extra layer of holiday cheer, Disney+ is introducing a set of exclusive benefits for its subscribers over the next few months. Starting from November 30, 2023, to January 31, 2024, having an active Disney+ subscription in the United States will grant access to special discounts and offers from various Disney and partner entities. These perks range from home entertainment to cinematic experiences and even visits to Walt Disney World. It's a massive list of perks, some of which will have huge appeal to Disney lovers in the US.

The perks begin with an exclusive sweepstakes opportunity for current subscribers, giving them the chance to win special prizes, as well as the opportunity to save money on a ticket for Disney Animation's latest musical fantasy, Wish, with a $5 Fandando Promo Code. Furthermore, a forthcoming offer for a Walmart+ Membership is sure to appeal, particularly for those who like to do their shopping at the superstore. For those seeking magical adventures, a special offer for Walt Disney World Resort is on the horizon, set to launch on January 3, which sounds particularly enticing for those adventure seekers. We hope the special offer doesn't involve spending a night in the penthouse suite of the Hollywood Tower Hotel...

Not only that, but fans will receive 50% off a D23 Gold Membership, which will give them the opportunity to attend fan-centric in-person and virtual events throughout the year, receive four issues of Disney twenty-three magazine with all-access interviews and stories, and an Annual D23 Gold Member Collector Set, which contains a special plaque as well as a unique statue every year.

What Discounts Do I Get With Disney+?

In addition, perks also include early access to special Frozen and Star Wars collectibles at shopDisney, a free Disney Emoji Blitz gift, as well as a range of discounts ranging from 15% to 20% on Disney-inspired products at places like Funko, Loungefly and the Disney Music Emporium, as well as 20% discounted on Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition, the phenomenally successful video game which launched earlier this year and has been a smash hit with Disney fans around the world.

During the holiday season, Disney is certainly going out of their way to give a little bit extra back to their most loyal fans and subscribers, and sprinkling a little bit of that magic that Walt Disney himself would undoubtedly approve.