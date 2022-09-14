Trick or Stream! October is the time for ghouls, ghosts, and everything spooky and Disney's trio of streamers is bringing the Halloween-appropriate content. With Hulu's Huluween returning for its fifth year, Disney+ welcoming in the holiday with Hallowstream, and even ESPN+ celebrating with Peyton and Eli Manning, there's a diverse slate of shows, movies, and sports on the way for all viewers.

This is a big year for Huluween with the streamer welcoming in a slew of buzzy new horror films including the Predator sequel film Prey, No Exit, and Hatched and Abandoned. The festivities will kick off, however, with a drag show. Ginger Minj and Monét X Change will team for Huluween Dragstravaganza, a comedic variety show filled with massive names throughout the drag scene and a massive surprise musical guest. The show brings a mix of sketches, musical numbers, and so much more to the stage on October 1. If drag isn't your thing, Hulu will also welcome plenty of classic shows at the start of the month with heavy hitters The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sixth Sense, Monster House, and the Blade trilogy leading the pack.

In terms of premieres, Hulu is also welcoming in a slate of new content as well as classic shows to scratch that Halloween itch. Fans of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) will have both A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (10/3) and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (10/17) to look forward to while Scott Cooper's Antlers (10/11) provides something for traditional horror fans. The big release comes on October 7 however with Hellraiser, the highly anticipated return for the classic horror franchise with Jamie Clayton set to play a new iteration of the iconic Cenobite Pinhead. Abandoned (10/21) rounds out the horror films while SYFY horror series SurrealEstate adds one more spooky show to the pile.

This October, Hulu will also be attending both Salem, Massachusetts's Haunted Happenings festival on October 31 and Los Angeles's Haunted Hayride from October 19 through 31, offering delightfully spooky experiences for fans on both coasts. Finally, Huluween will also premiere Season 3 of Bite Sized Halloween with 21 new and diverse horror shorts from burgeoning horror creatives featuring a slew of stars including She Hulk's Tatiana Maslany alongside Misha Osherovich, Brigette Lundy-Paine, David Costabile, and more. This year, two shorts from the series will also make their debut as Hulu original horror films - Grimcutty (10/10) and Matriarch (10/21).

Disney+'s Hallowstream, meanwhile, will boast it's usual slew of classics, but this year's event will mark two massive debuts for the platform. The Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will return with Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30, and it's up to three high school students to thwart their evil deeds in modern day Salem. Marvel will also release it's first special presentation with Werewolf By Night arriving on October 7. Directed by Michael Giacchino and starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Sansom Harris, it will be a more macabre Marvel tale following a group of monster hunters whose gathering to honor their fallen leader turns into a deadly competition that will bring them face-to-face with a terrifying creature.

Hallowstream will also mark the debut of a pair of classic sing-alongs with Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along (9/30) and Into the Woods Sing-Along (10/4) as well as a nature docuseries narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch titled Super/Natural and the sequel film Under Wraps 2. The hit competition Dancing With the Stars will also go live on October 31 with a special Halloween themed ballroom showdown. The fun won't be limited to streaming either as the streamer will be setting up in Hollywood Forever Cemetery for screenings of classic Halloween shows on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8.

Finally, sports fans on ESPN+ will get a treat courtesy of the Manning brothers as they team for Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure: A Places Universe Special on October 23. In the special, University of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman calls the brothers in alongside legendary running back Jerome Bettis to investigate after multiple Irish players claimed to have seen the ghost of the university's greatest football player.

Keep an eye out for all the spooky content to come on Disney's trio of streamers.