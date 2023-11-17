The much-talked-about Disney+ and Hulu merger is shaping up to be a reality for both the companies, its users, and prospective subscribers. Back in May 2023, at the company’s Q2 earnings call, Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger made the announcement of combining the two streaming platforms into a single app, which paved the way for what we now know as the “one-app experience.” This plan was made official on November 1, 2023, via a press release from the Walt Disney Company that details the acquisition terms. Per the latest release, the multinational multimedia conglomerate is set to acquire a 33% stake in Hulu, currently held by Comcast. Expected to roll out later in 2023, this combined platform is likely to include programming from both Disney+ and Hulu. And yet, they will continue to work as standalone services. As far as ESPN+ is concerned, the sports streamer will also become a part of the merged platform. The announcement of the Disney+ and Hulu merger follows “Comcast's Nov. 1 exercise of its right under the put/call arrangement between the two companies.”

“We remain on track to roll out a more unified one-app experience domestically, making extensive general entertainment content available to bundle subscribers via Disney+,” Iger commented during a September quarter earnings call.

It’s worth noting that Disney already owns the other two-thirds stake in Hulu, enabled by the company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, back in 2019. It’s worth noting that mergers and acquisitions among media houses and streaming platforms have become quite common. For instance, earlier this year, Discovery acquired majority ownership of Warner Bros. and merged their streaming network, Discovery+ with HBO Max, creating the newly-branded Max. Similarly, Crunchyroll and Funimation fused into one after Sony acquired Crunchyroll in 2021, and Paramount merged Paramount+ and Showtime. In other words, this idea of bringing two platforms together is not something unknown or unseen. That being said, this recent news of merging two extremely popular streaming networks has had its own share of raised eyebrows, questions, and concerns which this article aims to address.

This news of merging two extremely popular streaming networks has had its own share of raised eyebrows, questions, and concerns, especially among the end users. While there might not be a final and absolute clarity on what exactly will happen once the “one-app experience”, this article aims to address what’s in store and what subscribers/users can expect from this consolidation. Find out everything we know about the Disney+ and Hulu merger and how that impacts your viewing.

What Is The Objective Of This Merger?

One of the first questions that comes to anyone’s mind about this big move is, “Why.” The simple answer is “revenue.” The longer version is that with this merger, Disney can expect "increased engagement, greater ad revenue, reduced customer-acquisition costs, and lower churn.” With two separate streaming services coming together, there will be more content for the users and fewer services to shuffle between. Simply put, the aim (for Disney) is to improve the streaming experience and acquire new subscribers while also generating more revenue for advertisers. “We think that by making it available as a one-app experience it will increase engagement and increase our opportunity in terms of serving digital ads and growing our advertising business,” Iger comments. The Disney chief also points out that the company has implemented this strategy in other markets, where Disney has succeeded in setting up/managing a broader streaming app. As Iger also said, “Outside the United States, we created that with Star. It’s working quite well, and it’s one of the reasons why we are going to launch that as an advertiser-supported platform.”

At the Q2 earnings call, Iger also stated,

While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience.

When Is The Launch Of The “One-App” Experience?

As per the latest news and updates, the changes to the Disney+ and Hulu merger will begin to take effect sometime in late 2023 and by 2024, we might finally see Disney completely own Hulu and dive into the “one-app experience”. A beta version of the combined app is likely to be launched in December with the official launch slated for spring 2024. The idea of the beta version is to allow users to set up their account profiles, other app controls, and so on. As of now, this option will only be available to those subscribed to both services. This version is also supposed to give Disney+ subscribers access to mature content on Hulu. Furthermore, the final, official launch will only happen once the appraisal is completed, which is expected to be in early 2024.

Watch this space for more information on the beta version of the merger app as and when it rolls out in December.

What Will Happen To Hulu’s Content After The Disney+ And Hulu Merger?

Undoubtedly, once Disney+ and Hulu merge, there will be an increase in the overall quantity of content across the board, with the libraries of both streamers becoming combined. However, as we have seen earlier this year, Disney began to pull out content from both Disney+ and Hulu libraries as a precursor to the merger. This purge-before-merge approach resulted in Hulu fans losing shows like Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, and Little Demon, as well as several Freeform series. Simultaneously, Disney+ also lost important shows like Willow, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, etc. So, naturally, this is a concern for users, especially for fans of long-running, successful originals like Only Murders in the Building, Little Fires Everywhere, and films like Prey. As Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated during the content removal in May 2023, “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation.” This strategy could continue once Disney+ and Hulu come together as one platform, which means, there is a possibility of more titles (probably not the highly successful ones) getting removed from Hulu since they have a wider library than Disney+.

However, on the bright side of things, with the “one-app experience”, users could get the best of both streamers. While Disney+ is home to legacy franchises like Marvel and Star Wars and leads in animated content, superhero shows and movies, Hulu boasts a huge variety of titles across drama, comedy, action-adventure, and horror. And thus, as a combined platform, they could balance out each other’s content offerings. Additionally, it’s also worth noting that lately, Disney productions are doing simultaneous streaming releases on both Disney+ and Hulu, with the recent examples of Marvel’s Echo and Goosebumps.

Will Hulu Shut Down After The Disney+ And Hulu Merger?

Before we answer that question, it’s essential to look at where Hulu stands at the moment. There’s no question that Hulu is immensely popular and has become a household name since its launch, thanks to its diverse content offerings. However, Hulu’s existence is limited to the United States. For other international markets and subscribers, the platform is inaccessible, or as good as non-existent. This means a big percentage of the global audience does not get to see many trending shows/films/series streaming on Hulu. On the other hand, Disney+ is more widely available. Considering this, it’s not hard to assume that once the merger goes through, Hulu might cease to exist. But it’s not going anywhere, as of now, as per plans. The “one-app experience” will continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone services. However, there might be an overlap between Hulu and Disney+ content, which has already been facilitated by the Disney Bundle. Taking from this, it’s safe to say that users would not need to download a new app. Rather, the current Disney+ app will most likely get an updated version. Essentially, once Disney buys out the remaining one-third stake in Hulu and owns the streamer completely, it will become the owner of two huge streaming platforms, each with its own unique library and audience, just available on one platform. This could also result in the global audience finally getting access to Hulu’s content.

How Much Will The Subscription Cost?

While merging major services can result in the consolidation of content and easier viewing for users, one can’t ignore the commercial aspect of such big changes. Though there is no final figure on what the “one-app experience” could cost its subscribers, it’s possible that this new-fangled service could cost more than it currently does. This theory is not unfounded since Disney recently made major changes to its pricing model in October 2023, and hiked its bundle prices. While this increase did not affect the ad-supported plans, it pushed the ad-free plans from $10.99 to $13.99 for Disney+ and $14.99 to $17.99 for Hulu. Adding to that, Disney is also set to increase its premium subscription fees from December 2023. So, inferring from these latest changes, users can expect a change in the pricing model for the streamers once the Disney+ and Hulu merger goes through. We are yet to find out if Disney will offer bundles or other streaming packages on the new platform like they currently do.

