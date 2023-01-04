Disney+ has announced today it will expand its IMAX offering in 2023. Some movies from the Disney+ catalog were already available in the extended IMAX aspect ratio since November 2021, but now IMAX’s signature sound by DTS will be available for selected movies on all compatible devices.

While a regular cinema screen and televisor work with a 16:9 aspect ratio, IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio offers approximately 26% more picture for selected sequences. That’s why, in the past years, big-budgeted movies shot at least a few action sequels on IMAX to offer fans special screenings with improved sound and image quality. While the IMAX experience can be great, reproducing the same feeling at home is harder. Since 2021, Disney+ has been providing movies with IMAX Enhanced technology, which allows fans to get the special aspect ratio on devices that support the format. Now that these movies will also be offered with the DTS-enhanced sound, it will be easier to turn your living room into your personal theater.

Commenting on the new partnership between Disney+, IMAX, and Xperi, the parent company of DTS, Jerrell Jimerson, Executive Vice President of Product, Disney Streaming, said:

“We’re excited to roll out the next evolution of IMAX Enhanced technology on Disney+ in the coming year. This unique collaboration extends our long-standing relationship between Disney and IMAX and we look forward to delivering this new immersive audio experience alongside premium playback quality for current and future titles to our audiences around the world.”

Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX Corporation, also added:

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences an even greater cinematic experience in the home and beyond as we roll out the next phase of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. We can’t wait for fans to experience more of our cutting-edge, unparalleled sight and sound advancements across the entire IMAX Enhanced collection on Disney+, with more titles soon to come.”

Finally, Bill Neighbors, Chief Content Officer at Xperi, stated:

“Fan response to the launch of IMAX Enhanced titles on Disney+ has been overwhelmingly positive, giving viewers what they have been asking for – stunning images at home as intended by the incredible teams behind some of the world’s most popular films. Now, fans will be able to get the full experience of IMAX Enhanced with the addition of IMAX Enhanced signature sound by DTS, exclusively for those titles.”

Which Disney+ Movies Have the Enhanced IMAX Technology?

So far, the Disney+ collection of films with Enhanced IMAX comes mainly from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are currently sixteen MCU movies available with the technology, including Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain America: Civil War, Eternals, Black Window, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The only non-MCU movie available with Enhanced IMAX on Disney+ is Pixar’s Lightyear.

There’s still no set date for the inclusion of DTS audio on the Enhanced IMAX movies on Disney+, but the company has confirmed the option will be available in 2023. To fully understand how the extended aspect ratio affects movies, check out this Infinity War comparison between regular cinema screens and IMAX ones.