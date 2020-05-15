Here’s Everything New on Disney Plus in June 2020

Disney+ has just revealed everything coming to the service in June and it’s a lot.

There are brand new episodes of Disney+ originals Be Our Chef (including the season finale), behind-the-scenes documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, and One Day at Disney, plus the debut of brilliant new documentary series Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen II, a surprisingly honest look at the last year of production on the Disney animated blockbuster. Plus, there’s the debut of Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl, Disney’s big live-action adventure starring Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Colin Farrell, which was supposed to debut on the big screen this summer before this whole global pandemic struck.

Additionally, there are a ton of nifty catalog titles appearing on the service this month, among them documentary Walt & El Grupo, animated classic Tarzan (and its direct-to-video sequel), and several installments from the classic Disneyland TV series, including The Story of the Animated Drawing, Man in Space and Mars and Beyond. Overall, it’s going to be a very good month.

Check out the full list of additions below

Friday, June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef

Season Finale Episode 111 “The Spectacular”

In The Spectacular Finale of “Be Our Chef” two of our families face-off in the final rematch! The families must draw inspiration from their favorite Disney film to create a spectacular treat that could be served in the Disney Parks. But they won’t be making just one – they will need to make 24! One family takes inspiration from “Beauty and the Beast” to create a colorful dessert. Another family creates a treat inspired by a suggestion from Genie in “Aladdin.” Mickey Mouse joins in the fun of the Garden Game to show the families how to flip pancakes. They’ll have to catch on quickly if they want to win the Magic Spoon and use the kitchen advantage. The Disney Cruise Line Vacation is on the line and these families will have to impress a lot of people to win the grand prize. They will be judged by some of Disney’s finest chefs – Chef Amanda, Chef Daniel, Chef Douglas, Chef Gregg, and Chef Jean-Marie. It all comes down to this. Who will be the very first winner of “Be Our Chef?”.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Episode 106 “Visualization”

Much like the original trilogy, The Mandalorian drew influences from both Western and Samurai films. We delve deeper into those influences and discuss how emulating those genres inspired the show.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 131 “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

The Gubaney family and Amber take get to work on a “101 Dalmatians”-inspired project.”

One Day At Disney

Episode 127 “George Montano: Plasterer”

Disneyland Resort Plasterer George Montano provides a first-hand historical look into the construction of Disney Park’s top attractions. Having spent over 50 years at Disney, George continues his father’s legacy of creating and preserving a magical experience for Park guests of all ages.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Episode 104 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Bill meets dogs who rescue people in disasters. Then, he visits a dog who is the Mayor of his town.

Disney Insider

Episode 106 “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

“Artemis Fowl” author, Eoin Colfer, takes “Disney Insider” on a tour through the Irish countryside. Walt Disney World chefs open the doors to the Flavor Lab for a look at how they created Epcot’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue. Walt Disney Imagineers peel back the curtain on how they built Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Friday, June 12

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Episode 105 “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

Bill hits the beach to meet a surfing Corgi. Then, he visits dogs whose noses help bees survive.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Episode 107 “Score”

We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian’s musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 132 “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

Amber and the Crownholm family create a game inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends.”

One Day At Disney

Episode 128 “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Scot Drake, Creative Executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio for Walt Disney Imagineering, helps create immersive Super Hero experiences in Disney parks and resorts around the world. From state-of-the-art attractions to groundbreaking character interactions, Scot strives to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for park goers that allow these stories to reach audiences in new and thrilling ways.

Friday, June 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Finale Episode 108 “Connections”

Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Episode 106 “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 133 “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.” and “Monsters University.”

One Day At Disney

Episode 129 “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Radio Disney’s Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today’s top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music’s next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today’s hottest tracks and interacting with listeners.

Friday, June 26

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Series Premiere – All Six Episodes Available

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening – and at times jaw-dropping – view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Episode 107 “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Bill meets dogs who find lost pets. Then, he visits a truffle-hunting dog.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 134 “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

The Green family and Amber team up for a project inspired by Snow White’s seven dwarves.

One Day At Disney

Episode 130 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

Marc Smith, Director of Story, Frozen 2 at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shows how a drawing can become the key to a moving, emotional story. As he sketches characters, Smith emotionally engages with his work to create a bond between himself and the character. Marc blurs the line between fiction and reality, resulting in a lifelike portrayal on the screen.