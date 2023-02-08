Disney+, the streaming platform behind hit series such as The Mandalorian and Loki, has lost subscribers for the first time since it was launched in November of 2019, according to Variety. 2.4 million people decided not to renew their subscription during the company's last financial quarter. Bob Iger, who was recently brought back to his position as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, hosted an earnings call for the company today, where he'll discuss the subscriber count for the streaming service alongside other topics, such as Disney's theme park performance over the past couple of months.

The decrease in subscribers could be attributed to plenty of reasons. When the platform was presented to the public during Disney's 2019 D23 Expo, attendees who were members of the company's official fan club were offered a special discount on a three-year-long deal. The offer expired in November of last year, which was included in the company's last financial quarter. In the meantime, after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor this fall, there hasn't been a new, complete season of live-action Marvel or Star Wars television released on Disney+. While the third season of The Mandalorian premieres on March 1, the hiatus of five months could explain a decrease in interest for the platform.

What's Next For Disney+?

Besides new episodes for The Mandalorian, which is also set to make its broadcast television debut soon, Disney+ is set to release numerous productions during the rest of this year. Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, will deal with a faction of the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrating all aspects of life on Earth. The series doesn't have a release date as of yet, but Kevin Feige mentioned it would be released this summer back at last year's San Diego Comic-Con.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

The platform is also currently developing plenty of stories from the galaxy far, far away. Ahsoka, a spinoff centered on the character played by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, is slated for release later this year. Alongside that show, production on the second of Andor, starring Diego Luna, is currently underway, with a projected release date of 2024. It remains to be seen if the launch of these new projects will make the platform's subscriber count increase.

The third season of The Mandalorian, which recently released a new featurette showcasing the show's legacy, premieres on March 1.