Here’s Everything New on Disney Plus in March 2020

While Disney+ has a more limited library of titles than other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, that doesn’t mean it still doesn’t have noteworthy additions each month. The full list of what’s new on Disney Plus in March 2020 has been revealed, letting us know when library titles like Black Panther or the Adam Sandler-fronted Bedtime Stories will be available on the streaming service. We also have a full calendar and synopses for new episodes of Disney+ original shows like the upcoming final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Diary of a Future President, reality shows like Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and Shop Class, and of course docuseries like One Day at Disney and Marvel’s Hero Project.

Notable new library additions include Black Panther, which leaves only Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp as the final two MCU movies not on Disney+ (they’re coming this summer). There’s also the YA feature film adaptation Stargirl, which is a Disney+ original movie, and Ava DuVernay’s big-budget fantasy adventure A Wrinkle in Time.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Disney+ below, including the release calendar for the library titles and episode-specific releases of Disney+ original series.

Sunday, March 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

Wednesday, March 4

Black Panther

Thursday, March 5

Bedtime Stories

Friday, March 6

The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President

Episode 108 – “Matters of Diplomacy”

As she prepares for the big dance, Elena is shocked to discover she has a “mustache.” Attempts to fix it only make it worse, forcing her to “own” her look. Bobby and his buddies plan a prank for the dance, but when it doesn’t go the way Bobby expected, he lashes out at Liam. Gabi’s discomfort with her new relationship only grows when her mother invites the entire family over to meet Sam.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

After their escape, Anakin Skywalker and the clones defend a local village.

Marvel’s Hero Project

Episode 118 – “Genius Gitanjali”

When Gitanjali discovered there were people living without clean water, she was determined to find a solution. Through rounds of trial and error, and the search for a lab that would let a middle schooler use it, Gitanjali invented a device that could test for contaminants in water. Spurred on to create new tools that benefit others, her blend of science and kindness is what makes her a hero.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Episode 204 – “Pandoran Wedding”

Patrice and Dontrell become the first couple ever married at Pandora, The World of Avatar. Alyssa & Scott honor generations of “ohana” at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, with a surprise performance by singer and guitarist Kina Grannis.

Shop Class

Episode 102 – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”

Teams are challenged with designing and putting their own unique take on Little Free Libraries.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 118 – “Zootopia: Bracelets”

The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join Amber for a project inspired by Disney’s “Zootopia.”

One Day At Disney

Episode 114 – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

For over 20 years, Kris Becker has provided top notch care to the animals of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Through a unique and emotional bond, Becker is able to look after these exotic creatures through nutrition and wellness support. As she goes about her day, Becker is also able to interact with guests helping educate them on the animals and important conservation efforts.

Friday, March 13

Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro – Second Series (S1)

Stargirl

“Stargirl” from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.

Diary of a Future President

Episode 109 – “State of the Union”

Elena is shocked to discover that Sasha wants to switch roommates for the Tallahassee field trip. Desperate to run from her problems, she misses the bus on purpose, only to be driven by Gabi – who’s fleeing from her own issues with Sam. Bobby, still confused by his behavior at the dance, tells his girlfriend that he loves her.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business”

Anakin Skywalker and the Bad Batch attempt to gain a victory for the Republic.

Marvel’s Hero Project

Episode 119 – “Astonishing Austin”

Austin knows what it’s like when food is scarce. It was one of those times when he decided to grab a handful of beans and plant a garden. He invited his community to pick what they wanted, and word spread. Nearby farmers and volunteers came to help him work the soil and now, this local hero has shown a whole city how to sow the seeds of hope and reap the literal fruits of their labor.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Episode 205 – “Made for Loving You”

Ana was missing her sister at her wedding, but Disney magic makes dreams come true, and Grammy award winning artist Tori Kelly performs. Melanie & Nathan reunite after decades with a ceremony aboard the Disney Wonder in Alaska.

Shop Class

Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”

Teams are challenged with turning iconic school items into skatepark obstacles.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

The Crownholm family joins Amber for this craft inspired by The Muppets.

One Day At Disney

Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

Leah Buono, Executive Director of Casting, takes us behind-the-scenes as she searches for the next Disney Channel star. Through casting calls, auditions and pure instinct, Leah is instrumental in the discovery of a new generation of young Disney Channel actors and actresses who will bring their talent, passion and drive to upcoming Disney Channel series and movies.

Sunday, March 15

G-Force

Tuesday, March 17

Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

Friday, March 20

I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

Diary of a Future President

Finale – Episode 110 – “Two Party System”

In Tallahassee, Elena has unresolved issues with Jessica, and she decides to take a Senator’s inspiring advice, to find a solution. Bobby struggles with expressing himself and finds comfort in Sam’s guidance. Gabi tries to pretend like everything is fine at work, despite her new normal with Sam.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace”

Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.

Marvel’s Hero Project

Finale – Episode 120 – “High-Flying Hailey”

When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy’s ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family’s finances, she leapt into action.Hailey founded a kids’ organization to reach out and provide community and support for families living with epilepsy, like hers. Now, Marvel makes her a true SuperHero, immortalized in her very own comic book.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Episode 206 – “Wedding GOALS!”

College teammates Joi & Lexie have a fairy tale wedding at Disneyland with World Cup champion Brandie Chastain and singing sensation Colbie Collait. Nathan surprises Krystal with a proposal in Paris and help from Adventures By Disney.

Shop Class

Episode 104 – “Bridge or Bust”

Teams are challenged with designing and building bridges that look great and can support weight.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 120 – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a plant-tastic project inspired by Winnie The Pooh.

One Day At Disney

Episode 116 – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

David Muir, Anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir, sheds light on his responsibility as a newscaster. Inspired by the likes of Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer, Muir believes it is his job to break through the chaos of today to deliver straightforward, relevant news to people around the world.

Wednesday, March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

Friday, March 27

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”

Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Episode 207 – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

Hurricane Maria survivor, Gloriene surprises her husband of 13 years with a vow renewal and a sizzling performance by Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capo. Brieanna & Tyler celebrate a fairy tale with an Alice in Wonderland themed wedding.

Shop Class

Episode 105 – “Boulder Bash”

Teams are challenged with putting a modern twist on the classic picnic table.

Be Our Chef

Premiere – Episode 101 – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

In this “Cinderella” inspired challenge, the first two families, the Merrill family and Robbins family, are asked to magically transform a classic comfort food into a gourmet meal.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 121 – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

This craft inspired by Pixar’s “Ratatouille” is going to be old hat for the Crownholm family.

One Day At Disney

Episode 117 – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”

Research and Development Imagineer Morgan Pope helps create the next generation of robotics. With a focus on precision controlled movements to advance how robots could be utilized in the parks, Morgan is always anticipating the next big breakthrough that will astound Disney parkgoers.