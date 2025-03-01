Where at the beginning of a new month. That means there's going to be a ton of new titles to stream in March. This is especially true if you're a fan of Disney. With new entries in the MCU about to debut and a Disney Princess’ latest big-screen adventure poised to make a splash on the streamer, Disney+ has previewed their adventurous March lineup. That being said, whether you're a superhero fan, a sports enthusiast or just looking for the next thing to watch with the whole family, there's likely at least one thing everyone can look forward to this month.

The roughly 90-second trailer mainly focuses on two key releases. That would be Daredevil: Born Again and Moana 2. The latter finished Disney’s 2024 film slate strong as it was one of three films to join the $1 billion club at the box office. That has a lot to do with how beloved that original 2015 film was, but the colorful sequel also managed to win the hearts of most critics as it currently holds a fresh 61% on Rotten Tomatoes. Moana 2 is making landfall on Disney+ on March 12th, while Born Again’s nine-episode first season will premiere on March 4th. New episodes will then debut throughout the month on March 11th, 18th and 25th. Other key releases this month are the new exclusive film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip on March 28th, new episodes of Pixar's Win or Lose on March 5th and 12th, and the PGA Tour’s first round of The Players Championship (golf) on March 13th. Sports remain a growing presence on the streamer as SportsCenter+ is also teeing up on March 3rd.

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen Returns