Here Are All the MCU Movies on Disney+ and When You Can Expect the Rest

0

Are you ready for an MCU marathon? 2019 brought us the culmination of ten years in the cinematic universe with Avengers: Endgame, which you can watch right now on Disney’s newly launched streaming service Disney+. But if you want to watch all the movies that got us there, you’re not going to be able to do it on the streaming service… yet.

Why? Mostly, it all goes back to that landmark 2012 deal with Netflix, the then-emerging streaming giant to be. That deal didn’t fully kick off until 2016, when Disney titles started populating the trending ranks on Netflix, but it was destined to be a short one with Disney devising plans for a streaming service of their own. Now, with Disney+ on the market, we’re in what you might call some kind of… endgame.

The Disney/Netflix deal is drawing to a close, but the reigning streaming king still has a hold on a few of Disney’s marquee titles for a little bit longer. There are Pixar gems like Coco and Incredibles 2, and of course, there’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story, the only two films holding back a complete Star Wars movie marathon.

But when it comes to the MCU, Netflix still holds the streaming rights to some of Marvel’s latest and the greatest. With that in mind, we’ve put together a full breakdown of all the marvel movies you can watch on Disney+ right now, the upcoming release dates for the Marvel movies still on Netflix, and the MCU movies that might never make it to the new streaming service.

Here are all the MCU movies streaming on Disney+ right now:

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

As you can see, that’s almost a perfect run before 2017 and after 2018 — excepting, of course, The Incredible Hulk and the Spider-Man movies, which are both owned by other studios. In fact, Disney+ head of content Ricky Strauss just confirmed they have “no plans” to get the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies on the streaming service, though he didn’t exactly rule it out. Those films are owned by Sony. As for 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, that film is a true odd duck in the MCU and the rights are owned by Universal.

Fortunately, Disney+ already has the information available for when the rest of the MCU stash will be arriving on the service. If you search the MCU movies that are missing from the lineup, you can click to their page where Disney+ displays their launch date and gives you the option to add them to the watchlist. Here’s the rundown on what’s coming up in the next few months.

December 5, 2019 — Thor: Ragnarok

March 4, 2020 — Black Panther

June 25, 2020 — Avengers: Infinity War

July 29, 2020 — Ant-Man and the Wasp

For more on Disney+, be sure to check out our full guide to all the movies and TV shows on the streaming service.