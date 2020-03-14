‘Loki’ & ‘WandaVision’ Join Marvel Disney+ Shows Affected by Coronavirus

Marvel Studios has chosen to halt production on Disney+ originals Loki and WandaVision due to coronavirus concerns just a few days after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was shut down. These are also not the only Marvel or Disney titles which have been affected by the ongoing global impact of coronavirus. Earlier this week, we learned production on The Little Mermaid and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had been shut down and that Disney had removed Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers from its release schedule.

Variety broke the news on Saturday afternoon that Marvel Studios had opted to shut down production on Loki and WandaVision in the wake of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s shutdown. Marvel Disney+ shows that are currently in pre-production, like What If…? and She-Hulk, will remain in production with work done remotely. So far, it is unclear how long shutdowns on Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will last. Furthermore, we still don’t know if shutdowns will affect the release dates for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both of which are scheduled to debut on Disney+ later in 2020.

Footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki premiered back in January during Super Bowl LIV. Despite all three shows still filming or at some other stage in production, fans were treated to the exciting new visions for each show. We saw previews of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who will reprise their roles as The Falcon/Captain America and The Winter Soldier as they team up to take on the dastardly Zemo (Daniel Bruhl). There was a sneak peek at Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, back as the magical Marvel couple stuck in a very weird reality. And we saw Tom Hiddleston Loki, who will be joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant in the continuing adventures of Thor’s adopted brother across time and space. The first wave of Marvel Disney+ shows sure sound exciting; let’s hope we actually get to see them soon rather than later.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still set for release in August 2020. WandaVision is still slated for release in December 2020. For more, find out what new titles you can stream on Disney+ and get caught up on all coronavirus-related media event cancellations and postponements.