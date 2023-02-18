The streaming wars are upon us, and the strategies that initially sold users on Disney+ may not be built to last. In the past few years, audiences have seen the streaming service race take flight from almost every entertainment company imaginable. Starting with mainstays of Netflix and Amazon Prime, the financial possibilities of vertically integrating content directly to consumers has taken the entertainment industry by storm. With services like NBC's Peacock, Paramount+, and the restructured HBO Max, one juggernaut was sure to enter the ring: Disney.

Boasting some of the most beloved animated films in cinematic history, a backlog of live action content from the studio and its Disney Channel, as well as access to almost every film in both the Star Wars and Marvel library, Disney+ had a cultural head start against other streaming services. Furthermore, in addition to the stocked catalog of pre-existing content, Disney promised original content exclusive to the service, the most prominent of which would be in the form of limited series continuing the stories of the Marvel and Star Wars intellectual properties. While this approach may have sold some subscribers to buy in, a few years later this tactic may be outstaying its welcome, and a look back may reveal why.

Change in Leadership

Image via Disney

Companies don't want you to buy their movies anymore. Well, in some ways they do, but if you were to purchase a movie of theirs for $20 somewhere, that's the end of the interaction. You own it and can watch it whenever you want. No matter how many times you watch that movie, the company doesn't see another penny from you for that film. What is proving to be much more alluring is for viewers to subscribe for access to a company's content in perpetuity. Watch a hundred movies a month or watch none, it doesn't matter. That subscription money keeps flowing every month from millions of people as a steady stream of income.

Disney+ was a particular focus of Bob Chapek, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company from 2020 to 2022. A revenue-focused boss mired in disdain from Disney fans for almost his entire tenure, Disney+ seemed to be where Chapek saw the most potential for income. Bob Iger, Chapek's predecessor and unexpected successor, has remarked that Chapek's direction came at the cost of Disney losing its soul. Chapek appears to have prioritized recognizable intellectual properties and flooding Disney+ with the brands Marvel and Star Wars rather than emphasizing quality over quantity.

Superhero Fatigue?

Image via Marvel Studios

Prior to Disney+, the longest phase of the MCU by its total runtime was Phase 3, clocking in at 24.9 hours. Phase 4 alone consisted of 49.5 hours of content.

Critics have noted odd pacing issues with some of the Marvel and Star Wars series sent to Disney+, remarking that they feel like movies that have been artificially stretched to fit a series runtime. The disappointing realization is that their assessment is probably correct; these projects may well have begun as standalone films that were slapped with a directive from Chapek's administration to fit them for Disney+. Such an interference comes at the cost of artists with a vision, far too many cooks in an already crowded, high-profile kitchen.

All of this muddled creative process is exacerbated by the cultural context in which they are being released: the MCU has been consistently producing projects since 2008. While there still continue to be standout works that refresh and elevate the superhero genre, there have absolutely been whispers of superhero fatigue. The worst thing Chapek could have possibly done is push quantity over quality. This approach seemed to derive from a lack of understanding of the material being produced, a misguided idea that as long as the project had "Marvel" or "Star Wars" slapped on the front, viewers would be clamoring to watch.

Disney's Golden Opportunity

Image via Disney+

Disney is arguably the biggest entertainment company in human history. Mickey Mouse is recognizable worldwide, their animated features are cultural touchstones for millions, and their high-profile projects break box office records regularly. All this to say that they have access to necessary infrastructure and understanding of storytelling to make virtually whatever they desire.

Now that the company is out from Chapek's leadership, they have an opportunity to restructure Disney+ into a healthier streaming service than it currently stands. Disney has the golden opportunity to cheat off of the other kids in the class, to look at the content that fits Disney's ethos as a company that has worked for other streaming services and copy it. Netflix has a blossoming roster of teen and young adult original series like Outer Banks, Sex Education, Anne With an E, and Stranger Things, not to mention their original movies. They've also capitalized on nostalgic sitcom reboots like Fuller House and, more recently, That 90's Show. Amazon Prime has seen success with The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Hulu is on its third season of its fun yet down to earth Only Murders in the Building. Despite the cultural impact of Marvel and Star Wars, sometimes people just aren't in the mood for such a bombastic, high-stakes form of entertainment. If you're flipping through your streaming services to look for a simple, realistic romance or dramedy, your perusal of the Disney+ library is likely quite short.

While Disney+ does have some lower budget, more grounded original programming, they seem to have squandered some of that potential for a healthier library by not prioritizing or advertising those projects. Disney+ could be the legacy of the Disney Channel, taking the approach of original programming in a more artistic direction. The Disney company has a chance to become the service for high-quality, family friendly entertainment, but by only pouring more money into as much Marvel and Star Wars content as they can, the simultaneously dilute those intellectual properties while harming the longevity of their service. With new leadership from Bob Iger this may be possible, but at the end of the day studio mandates from shareholders rarely help the end quality of a project. Disney would do best to let artists be artists and focus on curating a robust library rather than prioritizing the flash of brand recognition.