Here’s Everything New on Disney Plus in May 2020

Disney+ has revealed the full list of titles that will be coming to the service in May, including the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

There are also new episodes of Be Our Chef, Disney Family Sundays and One Day at Disney, plus brand new series such as Prop Culture, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. That should be enough to keep the kids entertained during this pandemic, along with newly-added library titles such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and the Homeward Bound movies.

There are a few new gems for older viewers, too, like Wes Anderson‘s stop-motion animated fable Fantastic Mr. Fox, plus Andrew Stanton‘s sci-fi epic John Carter, which may be worth another look after all these years. You could also see how Brendan Fraser‘s 1997 movie George of the Jungle holds up.

Check out the full list of additions below, and for recommendations of what to watch check out our list of the best movies on Disney+ and best TV shows on Disney+.

Friday, May 1

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 – S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode 711 – “Shattered”

After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka’s journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.

Be Our Chef

Episode 106 – “Slimy Yet Satisfied”

In this Lion King-inspired challenge, the Perez family and Platt family are competing to rule the land as they figure out a way to include veggies in a dish that’s fit for the whole family. Just as Simba didn’t want to eat bugs at first, kids sometimes don’t want to eat their vegetables. These families will be tasked with incorporating vegetables into a dish that they all will find satisfying.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 126 – “Star Wars: Clock”

The Kurzawa family joins Amber for a craft inspired by Star Wars.

One Day at Disney

Episode 122 – “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

Follow along as GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts takes us behind-the-scenes of America’s favorite morning show. From covering breaking world news on a daily basis to chronicling her personal health battle on air in 2012, Robin shows what it takes to be a part of the well-oiled machine that sets the tone for America’s day.

Prop Culture

Series Premiere – All 8 Episodes Available

Film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan reunites iconic Disney movie props with the filmmakers, actors, and crew who created and used them in some of Disney’s most beloved films.

Throughout this journey, Dan will recover lost artifacts, visit private collections, and help restore pieces from the Walt Disney Archives to their original glory. Among the films featured this season are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Saturday, May 2

John Carter

Monday, May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Series Premiere/Episode 101 – “Directing”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Series Finale/Episode 712 – “Victory and Death”

Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.

Friday, May 8

Be Our Chef

Episode 107 – “Anyone Can Cook”

In round seven of Be Our Chef, the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired Ratatouille dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration.

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 127 – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by Star Wars.

One Day at Disney

Episode 123 – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort’s favorite floating adventures.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Episode 102 – “Legacy”

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ Star Wars.

Disney Insider

Episode 105 – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer’s face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer’s Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.

Friday, May 15

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef

Episode 108 – “Worth Melting For”

In this round the Merrill family and Platt family are challenged to create a cold delicious dessert inspired by Elsa’s icy powers. The families visit Epcot’s Norway Pavilion to see the pastry display at the Nordic bakery and after a warm hug from Olaf, they head to the kitchen to heat things up. Which family will be left out in the cold?

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 128 – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

The Kurzawa family and Amber create a piece of art inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

One Day at Disney

Episode 124 – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Fulfilling her lifelong dream of working with horses, Stephanie Carroll has served as a Ranch Hand at Walt Disney World Resort’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch for over 8 years. From caring for the majestic Cinderella Ponies to driving the Main Street Trolley, Stephanie creates magical moments for guests by bringing fantasies to life through her love of horses.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Episode 103 – “Cast”

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Series Premiere/Episode 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Disney Legend Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favorite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better.

In the series premiere, Bill is at sea with a dog who sniffs for whale poop. Then, he meets a dog keeping a sheep ranch moving.

Friday, May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib

Series Premiere – All 15 Episodes Available

Ever thought you could spot a fib better than a kid? Find out on The Big Fib. A new Disney+ game show, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E. In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts.

Starring up and coming comedic talent, this round is played for laughs as well as always having a nugget of real information about the topic be it ice cream, tree climbing or toy design. Next our kid contestant plays the main round where they question an expert who’s paired with a really good liar on the same topic. It’s up to our kid to find the fibber. There are visual clues, fascinating props, a hot seat round of rapid fire questions and various topics, including jellyfish, venom and killer plants.

The show culminates with the expert and liar standing under the Fib Foam machine to await their fate. If our kid chooses correctly, the liar gets foamed. The Big Fib is full of outrageous truths that sound like lies and audacious lies that sound like the truth.

Be Our Chef

Episode 109 – “Tiana’s Place”

The Wells and Robbins families leap into action when tasked to conjure up an inspired Princess and the Frog dish that could be served at Tiana’s Palace restaurant. Before heading to the kitchen, the families hop on over to Magic Kingdom Park to get cooking advice from Princess Tiana herself. Whose dish will give them a fighting chance at the finale?

Disney Family Sundays

Episode 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”

The Pyle-Lawrence family joins Amber to make a craft inspired by Disney’s Bambi.

One Day At Disney

Episode 125 – “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

Ride Project Engineering Executive Ed Fritz brings new attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage to life through cutting edge immersive and interactive technology. From the initial sketch to the grand opening, Ed is one of the many talented cast members behind Disney’s favorite attractions.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Episode 104 – “Technology”

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Episode 102 – “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

Bill meets a dog whose friend is a Cheetah. Then, he meets a helpful companion dog.

Friday, May 29

Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)

Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta