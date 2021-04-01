Younger readers may not know this, but there used to be a thing called the “Disney Vault.” It was basically a way to create artificial scarcity to hike up demand. Disney would have its collection of films, and they would “take them out of the vault” for a limited time, which means that the film would be available to purchase on VHS and later DVD and Blu-ray before going “back in the vault” and you couldn’t buy them again until they were inevitably re-released at a point down the road.

One of the upsides of Disney+ was to obliterate the vault once and for all. Streaming services live and die with their libraries, and it makes no sense to deny subscribers content when you want them constantly tuned to your service. When Disney+ arrived on the scene in late 2019, it boasted a massive collection of titles from the studio’s decades of history including almost all of the studio’s beloved as well as obscure animated titles dating back to 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This year I decided to work my way through all 59, but early on I came to a hiccup and noticed that one film—and only one film—is missing from this collection: 1946’s Make Mine Music.

For a little background on Make Mine Music, you first have to pull back a bit to understand what Disney was doing in the 1940s. Despite the success of the groundbreaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney had started to run into trouble. Its follow-ups—Pinocchio, Fantasia, and Bambi—all underperformed at the box office due partially to their cost, but also because the advent of World War II had cut off the European market that Disney was going to depend on for returns. Only Dumbo, which had been made relatively cheaply, was a hit in the animation studio’s early years.

Walt Disney was able to slightly reverse his fortunes by partnering with the State Department during World War II, which wanted to use his animation studio for goodwill projects. The government provided federal loan guarantees, and in exchange Disney started producing movies to win over Latin American countries. Basically, Disney got in the propaganda business to keep his studio afloat, but propaganda isn’t so bad when you’re trying to stop the Nazis from making inroads in Latin America. The first of these films was the package musical Saludos Amigos followed a couple years later by The Three Caballeros.

A “package musical” is pretty much what it sounds like. Rather than following a single plot, a package musical was a series of vignettes that provided a series of comic shorts and musical numbers. Some would feature a famous Disney face like Donald Duck while other created new characters. These package musicals would continue until the end of the decade with Make Mine Music, Fun and Fancy Free (1947), Melody Time (1948), and to a lesser extent with The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949), which is really just two shorts paired together.

The reason for these package musicals even after the war (keeping in mind that their production began during World War II given the length of time required for animation) is that they were cheaper to produce and Disney was still in a tough financial position, especially with post-war Europe trying to recover so the market Disney hoped to seize on wasn’t yet fully operational. Package musicals allowed Disney to keep making animated features while building back to the more expensive feature-length narratives. These movies, like Make Mine Music and Melody Time also allowed Disney to make movies in the mold of Fantasia but relying on popular music rather than classical pieces.

So given the presence of other package musicals on Disney+, why leave out Make Mine Music? One may assume that it has egregiously offensive content like Song of the South, which Disney has vigorously tried to scrub from its history. However, if we use a film like Dumbo as a barometer—a film that’s on Disney+ but preceded by a disclaimer acknowledging the film’s offensive content—we have to ask if Make Mine Music is more offensive than Dumbo. It’s hard to make that argument, especially if you go off the DVD release, which excised the first segment, “The Martins and the Coys,” because of its depiction of gun use. That leaves nine segments that don’t even brush against any kind of racial stereotypes that caused Disney to add disclaimers to films like Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, and Peter Pan.

I reached out to Disney about the absence of Make Mine Music, but never heard anything back. Whatever reason they have for leaving out Make Mine Music—again, the only animated feature out of 59 that includes all the other package musicals—it’s a decision they should reconsider because it is easily the best package musical they made. Having watched it (and found “The Martins and the Coys” on YouTube), it’s the most visually ambitious of the musicals, every number is good, and it concludes with the surprisingly tragic “The Whale Who Wanted to Sing at the Met.” If Disney wanted to showcase the best film of its era, they would put forward Make Mine Music over Melody Time and Fun and Fancy Free.

What’s also surprising is that Make Mine Music as well as its fellow package musicals, could easily be a template for strong Disney+ features going forward. While I’m not sure how audiences would go for a non-narrative feature in theaters in the 2020s (we’ve been conditioned to accept feature-length plots as a prerequisite for a movie), there’s still plenty of room to let animators experiment with popular music. Imagine a short animated to K-Pop or a blend of 2D and 3D animation for hip-hop. The package musicals were a way for Walt Disney to get out of financial straits, but their cheaper production didn’t automatically lead to a flimsy product.

It’s weird to say that people should “seek out” Make Mine Music when, as far as I can tell, there’s no reason not to include it on Disney+ in the first place. But until that time comes, Disney+ will continue to lack one of the better pieces of Disney Animation’s filmography.

