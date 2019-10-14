Every Movie and TV Show Confirmed to Stream on Disney+ So Far

0

Disney is getting into the streaming game with their dedicated streaming service Disney+, and you better believe the biggest brand in entertainment is coming out swinging with a diverse and impressive library of content for fans to enjoy.

From original films and series to favorite catalogue titles from Disney and their recently acquired additions via 20th Century Fox, animated shorts, docu-series, and more, Disney is delivering a wide breadth of content from all their banners when the platform launches on November 12, 2019, with a long list of titles in the works for the coming years.

As for the nitty-gritty details, when Disney+ launches in November, the service will be available for $6.99 a month. Alternatively, subscribers can opt for a monthly $12.99 bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney is skipping subscriber tiers, and all subscribers will have access to seven account profiles, four simultaneous streams, as well as 4K and HDR content.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disney is touting a library of more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from their library within the first year, including a boatload of original content across the Disney family banners. In the realm of Marvel, Captain Marvel will be available to stream day of launch and much of the MCU’s Phase 4 will play out in Disney+ series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and WandaVision, with un-dated series like She-Hulk and Mrs. Marvel in the works. If it’s Star Wars, you’re looking for, The Mandalorian will be available day of launch, the 7th and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is on the way, as well as a Rogue One prequel series and the long-speculated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Elsewhere in live-action, The Disney Channel is coming in strong with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and plans for a Lizzie McGuire sequel series with Hilary Duff returning. You can also look forward to seeing recent hits like The Lion King and Aladdin, as well as upcoming titles like Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil go live within the year. You can also look forward to a growing library of classic titles from Disney and Fox like Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

In the realm of animation, both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios will be well represented with new series, shorts, and documentaries. The Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work will launch within the first year, while the Toy Story 4 spinoff series Forky Asks a Question will be available on day one. If you’re looking for classics, the entire Walt Disney Signature Collection will be available day of launch, with more beloved animated films and series rolling out over the first year. Then there’s the mater of the documentaries, including the first of its kind behind-the-scenes making-of doc Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2.

Finally, if documentaries, docuseries, and reality shows are your sweet spot, look forward to a wide-ranging programming lineup that includes plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at Disney culture, from the employee-celebrating One Day at Disney series to Magic of the Animal Kingdom, as well as new Disneynature docs, and both new and archive NatGeo films and series.

Now that you’ve got the broad strokes, check out the full breakdown of every Disney+ movie and TV show confirmed so far, including originals, vintage favorites, and projects in development. Developing projects will have release details listed, while all archive titles listed are confirmed to arrive within the first year of launch.

Titles confirmed for day-one premiere on November 12th are marked with an asterisk.

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their theatrical roles at the title heroes, alongside returning MCU familiars Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brül as the villainous Zemo. The series will debut in fall 2020.

Hawkeye — Jeremy Renner is back at it as Hawkeye in… Hawkeye, a Disney+ “event series” that will find the Avenger training Kate Bishop (who has yet to be cast) as a new take on the eponymous archer. The series will pull from the comics run by Matt Fraction and arrives in the fall of 2021.

— is back at it as Hawkeye in… Hawkeye, a Disney+ “event series” that will find the Avenger training Kate Bishop (who has yet to be cast) as a new take on the eponymous archer. The series will pull from the comics run by and arrives in the fall of 2021. Loki — MCU favorite Tom Hiddleston is back on his bad side as the God of Mischief. Sure, he died in Infinity War, but Endgame introduced an alt-universe version of the character, who skipped off with the Tesseract. The Disney+ series will follow an “angry” Loki in that new timeline and will premiere in the spring of 2021.

— MCU favorite is back on his bad side as the God of Mischief. Sure, he died in Infinity War, but Endgame introduced an alt-universe version of the character, who skipped off with the Tesseract. The Disney+ series will follow an “angry” Loki in that new timeline and will premiere in the spring of 2021. Marvel’s What If… — One of the most exciting projects on the docket is Marvel’s animated series What If…, which sees an absolutely enormous cast of MCU stars returning to voice their characters (and introduces Jeffey Wright as the voice of The Watcher) in alt-universe versions of their iconic stories. The first footage debuted at D23 and revealed Captain Britain and Bucky vs. Zombies, and we’ll get to see all that and more when Marvel’s What If… debuts in summer 2021.

— One of the most exciting projects on the docket is Marvel’s animated series What If…, which sees an absolutely enormous cast of MCU stars returning to voice their characters (and introduces as the voice of The Watcher) in alt-universe versions of their iconic stories. The first footage debuted at D23 and revealed Captain Britain and Bucky vs. Zombies, and we’ll get to see all that and more when Marvel’s What If… debuts in summer 2021. Marvel’s Hero Project — Per the original announcement, this new Marvel docu-series will take a look at real-life heroes and reveal “the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities.”

— Per the original announcement, this new Marvel docu-series will take a look at real-life heroes and reveal “the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities.” Marvel 616 — Another Marvel-culture doc series announced alongside Hero Project, Marvel 616 (working title) “is an anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Told through the lens of a diverse group of filmmakers, each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.”

— Another Marvel-culture doc series announced alongside Hero Project, Marvel 616 (working title) “is an anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Told through the lens of a diverse group of filmmakers, each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.” Moon Knight — Marvel unveiled plans for a Moon Knight series at D23, unveiling a logo and not much more. The comics character is an ex-criminal who becomes the avatar of an Egyptian god and struggles with the multiple personalities in his body.

— Marvel unveiled plans for a Moon Knight series at D23, unveiling a logo and not much more. The comics character is an ex-criminal who becomes the avatar of an Egyptian god and struggles with the multiple personalities in his body. Ms. Marvel — Ms. Marvel was also revealed at D3, and will reportedly find Sex Education’s Bisha K. Ali serving as writer and showrunner in the live-action series about the stretchy superhero.

— Ms. Marvel was also revealed at D3, and will reportedly find Sex Education’s serving as writer and showrunner in the live-action series about the stretchy superhero. She-Hulk — She-Hulk is the third and finale Disney+ Marvel series revealed at D23, where Feige teased “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU.” No creative or release stories are known yet about She-Hulk, which traditionally follows Bruce Banner’s cousin; a power-lawyer who adopts some of his powers after he gives her an emergency blood transfusion.

— She-Hulk is the third and finale Disney+ Marvel series revealed at D23, where Feige teased “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU.” No creative or release stories are known yet about She-Hulk, which traditionally follows Bruce Banner’s cousin; a power-lawyer who adopts some of his powers after he gives her an emergency blood transfusion. WandaVision — Without a doubt the strangest sounding out of the bunch (and the strangest-titled,) WandaVision sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Scarlet Witch and Vision in a series described as “weird” by Olsen, “strange” by Bettany, and “unlike anything we’ve done before,” by Feige. The six-episode series is described as something of a sit-com and will be directed by Matt Shakman and premieres on Disney+ in Spring 2021. Teyonah Parris will appear as Monica Rambeau, alongside supporting castmembers Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings.

Marvel Movies

Ant-Man*

Avengers: Age of Ultron*

Avengers: Endgame (available December 11th)

Captain Marvel*

Guardians of the Galaxy*

Iron Man*

Iron Man 3*

Thor: The Dark World*

Marvel Shows

Inhumans*

Animated Marvel Shows

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)*

Avengers Assemble (2013)*

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)*

Fantastic Four (1994)*

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)*

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)*

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)*

The Incredible Hulk (1996)*

Iron Man (1994)*

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)*

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)*

Silver Surfer (1998)*

Spider-Man (1981)*

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)*

Spider-Man (2017)*

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)*

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)*

X-Men (1992)*

X-Men: Evolution (2002)*

Star Wars

Disney+ Originals

Disney+ will have the first-ever live-action Star Wars series available at launch, and they’ve already got more on the way, and according to the official Disney twitter, every Star Wars movie will roll out on the service within a year of launch.

*The Mandalorian — The first live-action Star Wars series debuts on Disney+ day of launch and it’s teed up to be a crown jewel in their lineup, with Disney family favorite Jon Favreau serving as writer, creator and showrunner, with filmmakers like Dave Filoni and Taika Waititi directing episodes. Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, the eight-episode season stars Pedro Pascal as the title gunfighter with supporting castmembers like Nick Nolte , Giancarlo Esposito , and Waititi as the voice of a droid.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7) — In addition to streaming all existing seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+ will be the exclusive home for the 7th and final season. Co-creator Dave Filoni wrote and directed the final four episodes of the 12-episode farewell, which will premiere on Disney+ in February 2020.

— In addition to streaming all existing seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+ will be the exclusive home for the 7th and final season. Co-creator Dave Filoni wrote and directed the final four episodes of the 12-episode farewell, which will premiere on Disney+ in February 2020. Untitled Rogue One Prequel Series — Rogue One standouts Cassian Andor ( Diego Luna ) and K-2S0 ( Alan Tudyk ) return for an untitled prequel series that will follow the formative adventures of the Rebel spy and his sharp-tongued trusty droid. Stephen Schiff will serve as showrunner and EP for the series, and as a former writer/producer for The Americans, it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about spy movies.

— Rogue One standouts Cassian Andor ( ) and K-2S0 ( ) return for an untitled prequel series that will follow the formative adventures of the Rebel spy and his sharp-tongued trusty droid. will serve as showrunner and EP for the series, and as a former writer/producer for The Americans, it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about spy movies. Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series — As confirmed at D23, prequel favorite Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series. Details are under wraps at the moment, but a timeline revealed at the presentation confirmed it takes place around the same time as Solo: A Star Wars Story, between Episode III and Episode IV. Star Wars chief Kathleen Kennedy also revealed that the scripts are completed and filming is expected to begin in 2020.

Star Wars Movies

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones*

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith*

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope*

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back*

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi*

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens*

Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story*

Star Wars: The Clone Wars*

Star Wars Series

Star Wars: The Clone Wars*

Star Wars Rebels*

Star Wars Resistance*

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles*

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales*

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures*

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars*

Pixar

Disney+ Originals

Two new Pixar offerings will be available on Disney+ at launch, Forky Asks a Question and SparkShorts, with even more original content in the works. Additionally, every Pixar theatrical short will be available at launch and every Pixar film will roll out during year one.

Monsters at Work — Inspired by the beloved Pixar classic Monsters, Inc., Monsters at Work stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, alongside returning voice actors Billy Crystal and John Goodman as Mike and Sully. The series picks up six months after the original film, when the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvests energy by making children laugh instead of scream, and follows Tylor as an up-and-coming jokester who dreams of working alongside his idols Mike and Sulley. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020.

— Inspired by the beloved Pixar classic Monsters, Inc., Monsters at Work stars as Tylor Tuskmon, alongside returning voice actors and as Mike and Sully. The series picks up six months after the original film, when the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvests energy by making children laugh instead of scream, and follows Tylor as an up-and-coming jokester who dreams of working alongside his idols Mike and Sulley. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020. *Forky Asks a Question — This new series of Pixar shorts sees Tony Hale return as Toy Story 4 scene-stealer Forky for a 10-installment program. Aptly titled Forky Asks a Question, the film shorts will find Forky asking “important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese?”

— This new series of Pixar shorts sees return as Toy Story 4 scene-stealer Forky for a 10-installment program. Aptly titled the film shorts will find Forky asking “important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese?” Lamp Life — Forky isn’t the only Toy Story favorite getting in on Disney+, Bo Peep will feature in a new Pixar short called Lamp Life. The short is expected to land within the first year of launch and will answer your questions about what happened to Bo Peep between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4.

— Forky isn’t the only Toy Story favorite getting in on Disney+, Bo Peep will feature in a new Pixar short called Lamp Life. The short is expected to land within the first year of launch and will answer your questions about what happened to Bo Peep between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4. *SparkShorts — An incubator series of sorts, Sparkshorts is a new label of Pixar shorts created in a program “designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows.” The short film series will be available on Disney+ day one.

Pixar Movies

A Bug’s Life

Brave*

Cars*

Cars 2*

Cars 3*

Finding Dory*

Finding Nemo*

The Good Dinosaur*

Inside Out*

Monsters Inc.*

Monsters University*

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol. 1

Ratatouille*

The Incredibles*

Toy Story

Toy Story 3*

Toy Story 4

Up

Wall-E*

Disney Animation

Disney+ Originals

Per the official Disney twitter, the entire Walt Disney Signature Collection will be available to stream day of launch, as will all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. New animated titles will continue to roll out as the service expands.

Chip’n’Dale: — One of the first official Disney+ series to roll into production, the series is a short-form take on the iconic troublemaking chipmunks, and will deliver 39 seven-minute episodes in “non-verbal, classic style comedy.” The series is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc Du Pontavice .

— One of the first official Disney+ series to roll into production, the series is a short-form take on the iconic troublemaking chipmunks, and will deliver 39 seven-minute episodes in “non-verbal, classic style comedy.” The series is directed by and produced by . Short Circuit — Short Circuit is an exciting animation incubator where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea to make an original short film. Announced shorts so far include Jing Hua (Flower in the Mirror, pitched by Disney technical director Jerry Huynh , the pre-teen inspired short Just a Thought from animator Brian Menz , and Exchange Student from storyboard artist Natalie Nourigat . The animation series launches in Spring 2020.

— Short Circuit is an exciting animation incubator where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea to make an original short film. Announced shorts so far include Jing Hua (Flower in the Mirror, pitched by Disney technical director , the pre-teen inspired short Just a Thought from animator , and Exchange Student from storyboard artist . The animation series launches in Spring 2020. Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 — For the first time, Walt Disney Animation Studios invited a filmmaking crew to capture the intimate details of how their beloved animated films are made. With the new documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, cameras capture “the hard work, imagination, heart, fun and intensity that go into making one of the most highly-anticipated Disney Animation features of all time.” No release date yet, but it’s expected to launch in year one.

Disney Animated Movies

101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)*

A Goofy Movie

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)*

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)*

Aladdin (1992)*

Alice in Wonderland (1951)*

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)*

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)*

The Aristocats (1970)*

Bambi*

Bambi II (2006)*

Beauty and the Beast (1991)*

Big Hero 6 (2014)*

The Black Cauldron (1985)*

Bolt (2008)*

Brother Bear (2003)*

Brother Bear 2 (2006)*

Chicken Little (2005)*

Cinderella (1950)*

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)*

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)*

Dinosaur (2000)*

Dumbo*

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)*

Fantasia*

Fantasia 2000 (2000)*

The Fox and the Hound (1981)*

Frozen*

Frozen 2

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)*

Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006)*

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)*

Hercules (1997)*

Home on the Range (2004)*

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)*

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)*

James and the Giant Peach (1996)*

The Jungle Book (1967)*

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)*

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)*

Lady and the Tramp (1955)*

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)*

Lilo & Stitch*

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)*

The Lion King (1994)*

The Lion King (2019)

The Lion King 1 1/2 (2004)*

The Little Mermaid (1989)*

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)*

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)*

Meet the Robinsons (2007)*

Melody Time (1948)*

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers*

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas*

Moana*

Mulan (1998)*

Mulan II (2005)*

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)*

Oliver & Company (1988)*

Peter Pan (1953)*

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie (2011)*

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)*

Pinocchio*

Pocahontas (1995)*

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)*

The Princess and the Frog (2009)*

The Rescuers (1977)*

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)*

The Return of Jafar (1994)*

Return to Never Land (2002)*

Robin Hood (1973)*

Secret of the Wings (2012)*

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs*

Steamboat Willie

Stitch! The Movie (2003)*

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)*

Saludos Amigos (1943)*

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)*

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Short)

Spider-Woman (1979)*

The Sword in the Stone (1963)*

Tangled (2010)*

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)*

Tarzan and Jane (2002)*

Teacher’s Pet (2004)*

The Three Caballeros (1945)*

Tinker Bell (2008)*

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)*

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)*

Treasure Planet (2002)*

Valiant (2005)*

The Wild (2006)*

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (2004)*

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)*

Winnie the Pooh (2011)*

Wreck-It Ralph*

Zootopia*

Disney Animated Series

Amphibia*

Big City Greens*

Big Hero 6: The Series*

The Book of Pooh*

Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)*

Darkwing Duck*

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, S1)

Eleanor of Avalor*

The Emperor’s New School*

Gargoyles*

Goof Troop

Gravity Falls*

Handy Manny*

Hercules*

Jake and the Never Land Pirates*

Kim Possible*

Legend of the Three Caballeros*

Lilo & Stitch: The Series*

The Lion Guard*

Little Einsteins

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (Seasons 1-2)*

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse*

Mickey Mouse Shorts

Milo Murphy’s Law*

Muppet Babies (2018)*

My Friends Tigger and Pooh*

Phineas and Ferb*

PJ Masks*

Puppy Dog Pals*

Recess: All Growed Down*

Recess: School’s Out*

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade*

The Replacements*

The Simpsons*

TaleSpin (1990*

Tangled: The Series*

Tron: Uprising*

Vampirina*

Disney Live-Action

Disney+ Originals

*Noelle — Bill Hader stars as Nick Kringle, heir to the sled in this new Christmas comedy film, which finds Hader first in line to take on the role of Santa — something he feels entirely unqualified for. Fortunately, his younger sister Noelle ( Anna Kendrick ) steps up to save the day and bring him home in time for Christmas when Nick disappears days before the big day. Shirley MacLaine and Billy Eichner also star in the holiday film, which will be available to stream on day of launch.

— stars as Nick Kringle, heir to the sled in this new Christmas comedy film, which finds Hader first in line to take on the role of Santa — something he feels entirely unqualified for. Fortunately, his younger sister Noelle ( ) steps up to save the day and bring him home in time for Christmas when Nick disappears days before the big day. and also star in the holiday film, which will be available to stream on day of launch. *Lady & the Tramp — Cute dogs, falling in love, what’s not to like? A live-action retelling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady & The Tramp features the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp in the iconic story of two pups from different sides of the track who find a new definition of “home” together. Kiersey Clemmens , Thomas Mann , Janelle Monae , Yvette Nicole Brown , and Sam Elliot also star in the feature, which will be available day of launch.

— Cute dogs, falling in love, what’s not to like? A live-action retelling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady & The Tramp features the voices of as Lady and as Tramp in the iconic story of two pups from different sides of the track who find a new definition of “home” together. , , , , and also star in the feature, which will be available day of launch. Diary of a Female President — Produced by Gina Rodriguez , who will also guest star, the new series follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old through the highs and lows of middle school. Told from the narration in her diary, the series shows her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

— Produced by , who will also guest star, the new series follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old through the highs and lows of middle school. Told from the narration in her diary, the series shows her journey to becoming the future president of the United States. Flora & Ulysses — This animated adaptation of the Newberry Award-winning children’s book ‘Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures’, Flora & Ulysses tells the story of a 10-year-old self-avowed cynic and comic book fan who saves a squirrel named Ulysses and windows up in an adventure when it comes with some unexpected superpowers. Lena Khan directs the project, which went into production in June 2019.

— This animated adaptation of the Newberry Award-winning children’s book ‘Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures’, Flora & Ulysses tells the story of a 10-year-old self-avowed cynic and comic book fan who saves a squirrel named Ulysses and windows up in an adventure when it comes with some unexpected superpowers. directs the project, which went into production in June 2019. Love, Simon Series — Following the deal with 20th Century Fox, Disney came into ownership of a whole lot of titles you can expect to see revamped, rebooted and reimagined in the upcoming years. one of the first out of the gate is the 2018 teen rom-com hit Love, Simon, about a young, closeted gay man who discovers himself through a series of emails to another closeted student at his school. The series will follow a new character, Victor ( Michael Cimino on his journey of self-discovery, with original star Nick Robinson on board as producer and narrator of the series. No release date info on this one yet, but the series was confirmed in August 2019.

— Following the deal with 20th Century Fox, Disney came into ownership of a whole lot of titles you can expect to see revamped, rebooted and reimagined in the upcoming years. one of the first out of the gate is the 2018 teen rom-com hit Love, Simon, about a young, closeted gay man who discovers himself through a series of emails to another closeted student at his school. The series will follow a new character, Victor ( on his journey of self-discovery, with original star on board as producer and narrator of the series. No release date info on this one yet, but the series was confirmed in August 2019. Muppets Now — The Muppets are back in a new short-form “unscripted” series, Muppets Now, which will showcase the beloved puppet character alongside undisclosed celebrity guests in each episode. The series is expected to premiere in 2020.

— The Muppets are back in a new short-form “unscripted” series, Muppets Now, which will showcase the beloved puppet character alongside undisclosed celebrity guests in each episode. The series is expected to premiere in 2020. Secret Society of Second Born Royals — A new contemporary princess movie for the Disney catalogue, Secret Society of Second Born Royals will star Peyton Elizabeth Lee as a rebellious princess, bored with royal life, who discovers she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society dedicated to keeping peace in the kingdom. Skylar Astin , Elodie Yung , Ashley Liao , and Noah Lomax also star in the film, which went into production in Spring 2019.

— A new contemporary princess movie for the Disney catalogue, Secret Society of Second Born Royals will star as a rebellious princess, bored with royal life, who discovers she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society dedicated to keeping peace in the kingdom. , , , and also star in the film, which went into production in Spring 2019. Stargirl — Based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name, Stargirl stages a teen coming-of-age-story about Leo Borlock ( Graham Verchere ), an average sixteen-year-old who finds his world turned upside down when an unconventional student named Stargirl ( Grace VanderWall sends waves through the student body with her unconventional behavior. Directed by Julia Hart , the film is expected to premiere in early 2020.

— Based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name, Stargirl stages a teen coming-of-age-story about Leo Borlock ( ), an average sixteen-year-old who finds his world turned upside down when an unconventional student named Stargirl ( sends waves through the student body with her unconventional behavior. Directed by , the film is expected to premiere in early 2020. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made — Based on the book of the same name, inspired by the illustrated book series, Timmy Failure has Oscar-winning Spotlight director Tom McCarthy working from a screenplay he co-wrote with author Stephan Pastis . The film follows Timmy, a deadpan 11-year-old who operates a detective agency with his imaginary partner, a 1500 lb polar bear. Expected to launch in early 2020.

— Based on the book of the same name, inspired by the illustrated book series, Timmy Failure has Oscar-winning Spotlight director working from a screenplay he co-wrote with author . The film follows Timmy, a deadpan 11-year-old who operates a detective agency with his imaginary partner, a 1500 lb polar bear. Expected to launch in early 2020. Togo — Based on a true story, Togo stars Willem Dafoe as Leonhard Seppala, a man who must work with his lead sled dog, Togo, to save the lives of countless children when an epidemic breaks out in a remote Alaskan town. With the cure hundreds of miles away, Leonard and Togo have to navigate the treacherous terrain with a storm on the horizon. Directed by Ericson Core , the film is set to launch in December 2019.

— Based on a true story, Togo stars as Leonhard Seppala, a man who must work with his lead sled dog, Togo, to save the lives of countless children when an epidemic breaks out in a remote Alaskan town. With the cure hundreds of miles away, Leonard and Togo have to navigate the treacherous terrain with a storm on the horizon. Directed by , the film is set to launch in December 2019. Safety — Based on an uplifting true story, Reginald Hudlin’s Safety tells “the empowering story of Ray McElrathbey, a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose faith and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities and play football on scholarship at Clemson University, all while struggling to raise and care for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr.” The film stars Jay Reeves, Thaddeus J. Mixson, and Corinne Foxx. Production was announced in mid-September 2019 and is expected to wrap in November.

Live-Action Movies

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)*

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)*

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)*

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)*

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)*

Aladdin (2019)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)*

Almost Angels (1962)*

Annie (1999)*

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)*

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)*

Babes in Toyland (1961)*

The Barefoot Executive (1971)*

The Bears and I (1974)*

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)*

Benji the Hunted (1986)*

The Biscuit Eater (1972)*

The BFG (2016)*

The Black Hole (1979)*

Blank Check (1994)*

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1967)*

Candleshoe (1977)*

Casebusters (1986)*

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)*

The Cat from Outer Space (1978)*

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)*

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)*

Cheetah (1989)*

The Christmas Star (1986)*

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)*

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)*

The Country Bears (2002)*

Dan in Real Life (2007)*

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)*

Davy Crocket, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)*

Davy Crocket and the River Pirates (1956)*

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)*

Dumbo (2019)*

Eight Below (2006)*

Emil and the Detectives (1964)*

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)*

The Finest Hours (2016)*

First Kid (1996)*

Flicka (2006)*

Flight of the Navigator (1986)*

Flubber (1997)*

Freaky Friday (1977)*

Freaky Friday (2003)*

Fuzzbucket (1986)*

The Game Plan (2007)*

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)*

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)*

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)*

Greyfriar’s Bobby (1961)*

Gus (1976)*

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)*

The Haunted Mansion (2003)*

Heavyweights (1995)*

Herbie Rides Again (1974)*

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)*

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)*

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)*

Hocus Pocus (1993)*

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)*

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)*

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)*

The Incredible Journey (1963)*

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)*

Invincible (2006)*

Iron Will (1994)*

Jack (1996)*

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)*

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)*

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)*

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1971)*

Kazaam (1996)*

The Kid (2000)*

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)*

Life with Mikey (1993)*

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)*

The Love Bug (1969)*

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mary Poppins (1964)*

Meet the Deedles (1998)*

Mighty Joe Young (1998)*

Million Dollar Duck (1971)*

Millions (2005)*

Miracle (2004)*

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)*

Mr. Boogedy (1986)*

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)*

The Muppet Movie (1979)*

Muppet Treasure Island (1995)*

The Muppets (2011)*

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)*

My Favorite Martian (1999)*

National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets (2007)*

Newsies (1992)

Old Yeller (1957)*

One Magic Christmas (1985)*

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)*

The Pacifier (2005)*

The Parent Trap (1961)*

The Parent Trap (1998)*

Pete’s Dragon (2016)*

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl*

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest*

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End*

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides*

Pollyanna (1960)*

The Prince and the Pauper (1961)*

The Princess Diaries*

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement*

Queen of Katwe*

Remember the Titans

Return from Witch Mountain (1978)*

Return to Oz (1985)*

The Rocketeer (1991)*

The Rookie (2002)*

Rookie of the Year (1993)*

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)*

The Sandlot (1993)*

The Santa Clause (1994)*

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)*

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)*

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)*

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)*

Secretariat (2010)*

The Shaggy Dog (1959)*

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)*

The Shaggy Dog (2006)*

Shipwrecked (1991)*

The Sign of Zorro (1958)*

Sister Act (1992)*

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)*

Snow Dogs (2002)*

The Sound of Music (1965)*

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)*

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)*

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)*

Super Buddies (2013)*

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)*

Tall Tale (1995)*

That Darn Cat! (1965)*

Those Calloways (1965)*

The Three Musketeers (1993)*

Three Men and a Baby (1987)*

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)*

Tom and Huck (1995)*

Trail of the Panda (2009)*

Treasure Island (1950)*

Treasure of Matecumbre (1976)*

Tron (1982)*

Tron: Legacy (2010)*

Tuck Everlasting (2002)*

Turner & Hooch (1989)*

The Ugly Dashcund (1966)*

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)*

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)*

While You Were Sleeping (1995)*

White Fang (1991)*

Willow (1987)*

The Young Black Stallion (2003)*

Live-Action Shows

Malcolm in the Middle

The Muppets – The Series*

The Disney Channel

Disney+ Originals

If you’re a Disney Channel diehard, brace yourself. 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel content and 100 Disney Channel Original Movies will stream at launch (including some animated series listed above.)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series* — A new scripted series inspired by the beloved Disney Channel movies, the 10-episode season takes place at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, and follows a group of students as they prepare for the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical. So very meta. Filmed mockumentary style, the series will debut on Disney+ day of launch.

— A new scripted series inspired by the beloved Disney Channel movies, the 10-episode season takes place at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, and follows a group of students as they prepare for the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical. So very meta. Filmed mockumentary style, the series will debut on Disney+ day of launch. Lizzie McGuire — Announced at D23, the new Lizzie McGuire sequel series will bring back Hilary Duff as the title character and original series creator Terri Minsky for a grown-up reimagining that follows McGuire as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in NYC. And of course, Lizzie’s animated inner voice is coming back too. No release date info on this one yet.

— Announced at D23, the new Lizzie McGuire sequel series will bring back as the title character and original series creator for a grown-up reimagining that follows McGuire as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in NYC. And of course, Lizzie’s animated inner voice is coming back too. No release date info on this one yet. Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe — Based on the long-running animated Disney Channel series, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe “centers on Phineas and Ferb in a race to rescue their sister, who has been abducted by aliens and lives in a bro-free utopia on a far-away planet.” The film is expected to launch in year one.

Disney Channel Series

Andi Mack (Seasons 1-3)*

Bizaardvark*

Boy Meets World

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)*

Crash & Bernstein

Descendants*

The Evermoor Chronicles*

Fast Layne*

Girl Meets World*

Good Luck Charlie

Lab Rats: Elite Force*

Lizzie McGuire

Mighty Ducks*

Raven’s Home*

So Weird*

Sydney to the Max*

The Suite Life on Deck*

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody*

That’s So Raven*

Wizards of Waverly Place*

Disney Channel Original Movies

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)*

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)*

Alley Cats Strike (2000)*

Avalon High (2010)*

Bad Hair Day (2015)*

Best Friends Whenever (2015)*

Brink! (1998)*

Buffalo Dreams (2005)*

Cadet Kelly (2002)*

Camp Rock (2008)*

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)*

Cheetah Girls (2003)*

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)*

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)*

Cloud 9 (2014)*

College Road Trip (2008)*

Cow Belles (2006)*

Dadnapped (2009)*

Descendants*

Descendants 2 (2017)*

Den Brother (2010)*

Double Teamed (2002)*

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)*

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)*

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)*

Freaky Friday (2018)*

Frenemies (2012)*

Full-Court Miracle (2003)*

Geek Charming (2011)*

Get a Clue (2002)*

Girl vs. Monster (2012)*

Go Figure (2005)*

Going to the Mat (2004)*

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas (2011)*

Gotta Kick It Up (2002)*

Halloweentown (1998)*

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)*

Halloweentown High (2004)*

Hannah Montana (2006)*

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert*

Hatching Pete (2009)*

High School Musical (2006)*

High School Musical 2 (2007)*

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)*

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)*

Hounded (2001)*

Ice Princess (2005)*

Invisible Sister (2015)*

The Jennie Project (2001)*

Jessie (2011)*

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)*

Johnny Tsunami (1999)*

Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience (2009)*

Jonas (2009)*

Jump In! (2007)*

Jumping Ship (2001)*

Kickin’ It (2011)*

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)*

Kim Possible (2018)*

Lab Rats (2012)*

Lemonade Mouth (2011)*

Leroy & Stitch (2006)*

Let It Shine (2012)*

Life Is Ruff (2005)*

Life Size 2 (2018)*

The Luck of the Irish (2001)*

Now You See It (2005)*

Pixel Perfect (2004)*

The Poof Point (2001)*

Princess Protection Program (2009)*

The Proud Family Movie (2005)*

Quints (2000)*

Minutemen (2008)*

The Mistle-Tones (2012)*

Motorcrossed (2001)*

Phil of the Future (2004)*

Read It and Weep (2006)*

Return to Halloweentown (2006)*

Right on Track (2003)*

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)*

The Scream Team (2002)*

Shake It Up (2010)*

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)*

Smart House (1999)*

Snowglobe (2007)*

Starstruck (2010)*

Stepsister from Planet Weird (2000)*

Stuck in the Middle (2016)*

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)*

Skyrunners (2009)*

The Swap (2016)*

The Suite Life Movie (2011)*

Three Days (2001)*

Teen Beach Movie (2013)*

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)*

Teen Spirit (2011)*

Tiger Cruise (2004)*

Tru Confessions (2002)*

‘Twas the Night (2001)*

Twitches (2005)*

Twitches Too (2007)*

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)*

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)*

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)*

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2012)*

You Wish! (2003)*

Violetta (2012)*

Zapped (2014)*

Zenon, Girl of the 21st Century (1999)*

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)*

Zenon: Z3 (2004)*

Zombies (2018)*

Documentary and Reality

Disney+ Originals

More than 250 hours of content from NatGeo will go live when Disney+ launches, including the new series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, as well as Disney’s own new reality and documentary content, including the Kristen Bell-produced Encore!. Both shows will be available day of launch.

*The World According to Jeff Goldblum — A fun and free-wheeling deep-dive into everyday topics, NatGeo’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum features the singular actor learning about subjects like ice cream, tattoos, and sneakers while he interviews experts, attends conventions, and even stops by a tattoo parlor on a day they’re only giving Goldblum-themed tattoos. The 12-episode series premieres on November 12, day of launch.

— A fun and free-wheeling deep-dive into everyday topics, NatGeo’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum features the singular actor learning about subjects like ice cream, tattoos, and sneakers while he interviews experts, attends conventions, and even stops by a tattoo parlor on a day they’re only giving Goldblum-themed tattoos. The 12-episode series premieres on November 12, day of launch. *Encore! — Produced by Frozen star and NYU theater school alumnus Kristen Bell , Encore! reunites the former castmates of a high school musical (who have long left theater behind) and brings them back together for a new performance of the same play. It’s a genuinely brilliant idea for a reality series, and with Bell on board, you know it’s made with pure theater kid-loving intention. Encore! will stream day of launch.

— Produced by Frozen star and NYU theater school alumnus , Encore! reunites the former castmates of a high school musical (who have long left theater behind) and brings them back together for a new performance of the same play. It’s a genuinely brilliant idea for a reality series, and with Bell on board, you know it’s made with pure theater kid-loving intention. Encore! will stream day of launch. One Day at Disney

A celebration of the Disney employees who bring the magic to life, One Day at Disney will deliver 52 four to seven-minute long episodes that each profile a single remarkable person in the Disney family, and their fascinating job. From the Imagineers who bring the parks to life, to Disney and Pixar animators, illustration supervisors, Marvel Studio’s head of visual development, and even the veterinarians and Disney Parks employees, you’ll get a glimpse into the many curious careers at Disney. The series debuts on December 3, 2019.

A celebration of the Disney employees who bring the magic to life, One Day at Disney will deliver 52 four to seven-minute long episodes that each profile a single remarkable person in the Disney family, and their fascinating job. From the Imagineers who bring the parks to life, to Disney and Pixar animators, illustration supervisors, Marvel Studio’s head of visual development, and even the veterinarians and Disney Parks employees, you’ll get a glimpse into the many curious careers at Disney. The series debuts on December 3, 2019. Dolphin Reef — Narrated by Natalie Portman this new Disneynature film dives into the sea with a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo, offering an up-close look at his stunning habitat and the life of his fascinating species. Disneynature’s Bears director Keith Scholey returns to take a look at dolphin society and the coral reef that Echo calls home. No release date details available are at this time.

— Narrated by this new Disneynature film dives into the sea with a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo, offering an up-close look at his stunning habitat and the life of his fascinating species. Disneynature’s Bears director returns to take a look at dolphin society and the coral reef that Echo calls home. No release date details available are at this time. Magic of the Animal Kingdom — A new NatGeo documentary series focus on the truly stunning conservationist work going on at Disney’s Florida parks, Magic of the Animal Kingdom takes place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase Aquarium, where “will get to see backstage and see how these conservationist Cast Members work to protect endangered species and uphold the values of the Disney Conservation Fund.” Expected to launch in year one.

— A new NatGeo documentary series focus on the truly stunning conservationist work going on at Disney’s Florida parks, Magic of the Animal Kingdom takes place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase Aquarium, where “will get to see backstage and see how these conservationist Cast Members work to protect endangered species and uphold the values of the Disney Conservation Fund.” Expected to launch in year one. Be Our Chef — Did you think Disney was gonna miss the boat on the mass appeal of cooking competitions? Think again. Be Our Guest invites diverse families into the kitchen, shot at Walt Disney World Resort, in a “friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.” Two families battle it out, and the winner might just end up with a dish on the Disney World menu. Expected to launch in year one.

— Did you think Disney was gonna miss the boat on the mass appeal of cooking competitions? Think again. Be Our Guest invites diverse families into the kitchen, shot at Walt Disney World Resort, in a “friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.” Two families battle it out, and the winner might just end up with a dish on the Disney World menu. Expected to launch in year one. Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies — Digging into the behind-the-scenes of Disney cinema history, the documentary series Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title) focuses on the iconic props and costumes from beloved Disney films like Mary Poppins and Pirates of the Caribbean. Timed to launch in year one.

— Digging into the behind-the-scenes of Disney cinema history, the documentary series Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title) focuses on the iconic props and costumes from beloved Disney films like Mary Poppins and Pirates of the Caribbean. Timed to launch in year one. (Re)Connect — Billed as an inspiring docu-series, in (Re)Connect, “families being torn apart by things like too much technology or workaholic parents embark on a unique journey to confront their problems and bring their families back together.” Expected in year one.

— Billed as an inspiring docu-series, in (Re)Connect, “families being torn apart by things like too much technology or workaholic parents embark on a unique journey to confront their problems and bring their families back together.” Expected in year one. Rogue Trip — Featuring ABC broadcaster Bob Woodruff and his 27-year-old son Mack, Rogue Trip ” is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish, often misunderstood and frequently overlooked corners of the world,” promising a family vacation unlike any other. Expected in year one.

— Featuring ABC broadcaster and his 27-year-old son Mack, Rogue Trip ” is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish, often misunderstood and frequently overlooked corners of the world,” promising a family vacation unlike any other. Expected in year one. Shop Class — A series for the future inventors of the world, Shop Class (working title) will follow teams of students “tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions” that will be graded by a panel of experts based on engineering, design, and build, until the winning team is crowned Shop Class Champs in the final episode. Expected in year one.

— A series for the future inventors of the world, Shop Class (working title) will follow teams of students “tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions” that will be graded by a panel of experts based on engineering, design, and build, until the winning team is crowned Shop Class Champs in the final episode. Expected in year one. Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series — This documentary series will offer a deep dive into the creation and innovation of Disney Parks, chronicling “the 65+ year history of Walt Disney Imagineering with parallel storylines of the people, the craft, and the business.” Directed and produced by creator Leslie Iwerks , the series will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen Disney Parks footage. This series is also expected to launch in year one.

— This documentary series will offer a deep dive into the creation and innovation of Disney Parks, chronicling “the 65+ year history of Walt Disney Imagineering with parallel storylines of the people, the craft, and the business.” Directed and produced by creator , the series will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen Disney Parks footage. This series is also expected to launch in year one. Earthkeepers — Earthkeepers (working title) takes a docu-series look at the scientists and conservationists trying to save the world’s animals, in a “a beautiful cinematic experience that shares the tough and tremendous moments of saving earth’s most endangered species!” This one isn’t expected to drop until year two.

— Earthkeepers (working title) takes a docu-series look at the scientists and conservationists trying to save the world’s animals, in a “a beautiful cinematic experience that shares the tough and tremendous moments of saving earth’s most endangered species!” This one isn’t expected to drop until year two. Ink & Paint — Based on Mindy Johnson‘s Disney history book of the same name, Ink & Paint is a documentary series that chronicles the history of animation at Disney and “how an unsung workforce of trailblazing women helped create some of the greatest animated films of all time.” The series will reportedly premiere in year two.

Documentary Films

The African Lion (1955)*

African Cats (2011)*

Aliens of the Deep (2005)*

America’s Heart and Soul (2004)*

Bears (2014)*

Before the Flood (2016)*

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)*

Born in China*

Breaking2 (2017)*

Chimpanze (2012)*

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingoes*

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)*

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)*

Deep Blue (2003)*

Easter Island: Unsolved (2009)*

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)*

Free Solo*

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)*

Hostile Planet (2019)*

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)*

The Flood (2018)*

Jane (2017)*

Journey to Shark Kingdom (2010)*

Kingdom of the Blue Whale*

Life Below Zero (2013)*

The Living Desert (1953)*

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)*

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)*

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)*

Mission to the Sun (2018)*

Monkey Kingdom (2015)*

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)*

Roving Mars (2006)*

Sacred Planet (2004)*

The Story of Perri (1957)*

Secrets of Life (1956)*

Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron (2017)*

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)*

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)*

White Wilderness (1957)*

Reality and Docu-Series