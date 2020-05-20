Disney+ Announces ‘Muppets Now’ Summer Release Date for the Streaming Service

This morning, as part of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+’s celebration of National #StreamingDay, Disney+ announced the new original series Muppets Now will premiere July 31 on the service. That’s the first we’ve heard about the new puppet-driven streaming series since the announcement last August. Now, the Muppets themselves are getting in on the festivities as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the gang joined in the fun and shared their own unique spin on the series’ original key art.

Muppets Now is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, “Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. Turns out, the episodes are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.”

Described as “overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.” Look for the family-friendly gang on Disney+ this July 31st.

Here’s how Disney+ broke the news during their day-long #StreamingDay #DisneyBundle marketing blast: