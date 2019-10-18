Disney+ Announces New Non-Fiction Projects Including Docs on Howard Ashman and Mickey Mouse

Disney+ continues to add more and more content to itself like some kind of ravenous Content Monster (an animated series coming soon to Disney+), and today the streaming serving bulked up its non-fiction output. At the International Documentary Association Showcase, the network announced a new slate of documentaries and docu-series to live next to scripted projects like The Mandalorian and Loki.
Check out the newly announced projects below:
-
Howard, directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast), which will look at the life and career of legendary lyricist and composer Howard Ashman, who penned timeless songs for films like Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.
- People & Places, produced by Supper Club’s Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn and David Gelb (13th, Amanda Knox, Chef’s Table), which relaunches the original Walt Disney documentary short film series from the 1950s and 1960s
- National Geographic’s Emmy Award-winning feature documentary Science Fair will stream exclusively on the service
- An “Untitled Mickey Mouse Documentary” from award-winning producer Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 20 Feet From Stardom) and director Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol, Shangri-la)
- Wolfgang, directed by Supper Club co-founder David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi).
- Additionally, actress/filmmaker Gillian Jacobs will direct an episode of the previously announced “Marvel’s 616” series.
“Disney has a rich history in nonfiction storytelling that dates back to the 1940s,” Ricky Strauss, president, content & marketing, Disney+, said in a statement. “The projects announced and showcased here today reflect Disney+’s commitment to building on Walt’s storytelling ethos and core values of creativity, innovation, and exploration.”
For more on Disney+, here’s a comprehensive list of everything coming to the streaming service, plus a handy explainer for why your favorite Disney original might not be on that list.