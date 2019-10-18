Disney+ Announces New Non-Fiction Projects Including Docs on Howard Ashman and Mickey Mouse

0

Disney+ continues to add more and more content to itself like some kind of ravenous Content Monster (an animated series coming soon to Disney+), and today the streaming serving bulked up its non-fiction output. At the International Documentary Association Showcase, the network announced a new slate of documentaries and docu-series to live next to scripted projects like The Mandalorian and Loki.

Check out the newly announced projects below:

Howard , directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast), which will look at the life and career of legendary lyricist and composer Howard Ashman , who penned timeless songs for films like Aladdin and The Little Mermaid .

People & Places , produced by Supper Club’s Jason Sterman , Brian McGinn and David Gelb ( 13th , Amanda Knox , Chef’s Table ), which relaunches the original Walt Disney documentary short film series from the 1950s and 1960s

An "Untitled Mickey Mouse Documentary" from award-winning producer Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 20 Feet From Stardom) and director Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol, Shangri-la)

Wolfgang, directed by Supper Club co-founder David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi).

Additionally, actress/filmmaker Gillian Jacobs will direct an episode of the previously announced "Marvel's 616" series.

“Disney has a rich history in nonfiction storytelling that dates back to the 1940s,” Ricky Strauss, president, content & marketing, Disney+, said in a statement. “The projects announced and showcased here today reflect Disney+’s commitment to building on Walt’s storytelling ethos and core values of creativity, innovation, and exploration.”

