Disney+ Fall Lineup Includes ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2, ‘Marvel’s 616’, and ‘Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals’

The arrival of Fall means a lot of things to a lot of people, but first and foremost it officially means it’s time to stay the hell inside. (Well, that was already going on this year, but you know.) The chillier the weather, the more you’re gonna’ need those streaming services to start uploading new titles, and Disney+ just announced what to expect for its Fall 2020 slate. Baby Yoda fans rejoice, The Mandalorian season 2 is on there, as is (surprisingly!) the live-action MCU series WandaVision. Fall will also see the arrival of The Simpsons season 31, the docu-series Marvel’s 616, and the superpowered Disney+ original film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

Check out the official video teaser for the Disney+ Fall lineup below, followed by the full list of new and premiering titles. If you’re looking for something just a bit spookier, here is Netflix’s horror-focused lineup for “Netflix and Chills” 2020.

SEPTEMBER 2020

September 18

Becoming (Disney+ Original Series) – “From executive producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, “Becoming” chronicles the origin stories of entertainers and athletes in their own words. Each subject takes a trip down memory lane for an intimate look at the struggles and successes that led them to where they are today. Loved ones share never-before-heard stories that showcase each subject’s inspirational journey towards becoming a star.”

Bend It Like Beckham

Ever After

September 25

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original Film) – “Meet Sam, a second-born royal daughter. She’s not your typical royal and doesn’t really fit into this world. After being sent to summer school by her mother, The Queen, Sam learns it is a ruse; she and the other students discover they have superpowers and are there to train to become part of the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Can they learn how to use their powers to save their kingdoms?”

Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney+ Original Series) – “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” narrated by Disney fan-favorite Josh Gad, gives viewers a backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Viewers get unprecedented access to the Parks’ animals and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with them.”

Hidden Figures

The Fault In Our Stars

OCTOBER 2020

October 2

The Simpsons season 31

October 9

The Right Stuff (Disney+ Original Series) – “The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly-formed NASA selects seven of the military’s best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.”

X2

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

October 16

Clouds (Disney+ Original Film) – “Based on an inspiring true story, young musician Zach Sobiech discovers his cancer has spread, leaving him just a few months to live. With limited time, he follows his dream and makes an album, unaware that it will soon be a viral music phenomenon. In the end, music gives Zach’s life new meaning and helps him find the perfect way to say goodbye…with a song that will be heard all around the world.”

Meet the Chimps (Disney+ Original Series) – “Meet the Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, this six-part series, from National Geographic, tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, “Meet the Chimps” puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.”

October 23

Once Upon a Snowman (Disney+ Original Short) – “The previously untold origins of Olaf, the summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature “Frozen” and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, “Once Upon a Snowman.” The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the mountains outside Arendelle.”

The Big Fib (Disney+ Original Series) – “Disney+‘s first original game show, “The Big Fib,” is back for another 15 episodes. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E., each episode puts kid contestants in the hot seat as they question adults to find the real fibber.”

Friday, October 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 (Disney+ Original Series) – “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

NOVEMBER 2020

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+ Original Special) – “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co-branded content can.”

November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+ Original Series) – “It’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey Mouse and his best friends as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the pitfalls and curveballs of a wild and crazy world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.”

November 20

Marvel’s 616 (Disney+ Original Series) – “explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.”

Planes